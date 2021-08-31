Insomnia Cookies is Opening Up a New Fort Worth Shop With Ultra Late-Night Delivery

Insomnia Cookies planted its first Fort Worth shop on Berry Street, just one block off Texas Christian University’s campus. It’s a no-brainer that late night study sessions often require a little pick-me-up to refocus on the task at hand. Now, the ooey-gooey fresh baked cookie masters with the way too convenient wee-hour delivery service, are opening up a second Fort Worth cookie shop.

A new Insomnia Cookies is coming to 825 Currie Street, the space which formerly housed Sweet Sammie’s Cookies and Ice Cream in the Crockett Row neighborhood. The store will deliver to Sundance Square, the Cultural District and other surrounding neighborhoods with a grand opening set for September 10.

With more than 200 cookie stores nationwide, Insomnia Cookies lives up to its name, offering a variety of freshly baked cookies and sweet treats in-store, and delivered to your door even as late/early as 1 or 3am. This new Fort Worth Insomnia Cookies will be the 11th Texas location for the brand.

In celebration of the new store, Insomnia Cookies will hold an all-day in-store grand opening on September 10 with some crave-worthy deals:

― One free cookie in-store all day for loyalty members

SHOP Swipe









Next

― In-store happy hour specials from 6 pm until close

― A $2 classic cookie with a scoop of ice cream

― Plus, a milk pong challenge, gifts and giveaways

When it opens, the Currie Street Insomnia’s hours will be Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 1 am, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 3 am, Saturdays from noon to 3 am, and Sundays from noon to 1 am.

Fort Worth’s Cultural District just got a whole lot sweeter.