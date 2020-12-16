Austin’s Vegan Sushi Girls Create Buzz With Pop-Up Series — Now These Entrepreneurs are Trying to Turn I.S. Sushi Into a Full Restaurant

The I.S. Sushi pop up event at Austin vegan restaurant Counter Culture was a huge hit, and all sushi rolls sold out.

The Healthy and Wealthy Roll is filled with cream cheese, mango, and jalapeño rolled with rice seasoning and micro-greens on a bed of sweet chili sauce.

I.S. Sushi is not just any kind of sushi — it's nutritional, balanced, and filling.

The signature dish at the pop-up was The Super Chef Roll. Compared to a classic California roll, it's filled with a rainbow of vegetables including pickled cabbage, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeños, and topped with spicy crab and a dab of sriracha.

Sarah Sinclair and India Lovejoy came up with the idea for I.S. Sushi last summer after bonding over healthy, good food.

The goal of I.S. Sushi is to create delicious plant-based sushi that promotes the well-being of all living creatures and the planet.

I.S. Sushi teamed up with popular vegan restaurant Counter Culture to host the ultimate vegan pop-up.

Head chef Sarah Sinclair and head of business India Lovejoy at I.S. Sushi pop-up at East Austin’s favorite vegan eatery, Counter Culture.

The best friends dreamed up I.S. Sushi last summer, seizing on their shared love for good, healthy food. Head chef Sinclair — an Austinite, model, artist and longtime vegan — spends hours in the kitchen, perfecting the art of plant-based cooking and sushi rolling. Lovejoy, the I.S. Sushi’s head of business, also supports Houston artists through her Black Buddha Creative Agency. The Houstonian worked in internal operations and was membership manager at Project Row Houses in the past.

The two combined their culinary and visual arts expertise to make a guilt-free dining experience for vegan foodies. Over the past couple of months, they’ve been hosting I.S. Sushi pop-ups all around Austin.

Sinclair makes rolls that are nutritional, balanced and, perhaps most importantly, filling. “As a vegan, it can be difficult to find a meal that is super filling,” Sinclair says. “So we wanted to make a cuisine that was not only tasty but satisfying.”

I.S. Sushi X Counter Culture

For their most recent pop-up, Sinclair and Lovejoy teamed up with the popular vegan restaurant Counter Culture. The event was a major success with I.S. Sushi doubling its previous sales record.

“This was an awesome opportunity because Counter Culture is a very established vegan eatery in Austin that has a huge following,” Lovejoy says. “We got to experience a whole new audience of vegans, vegetarians and even meat lovers.”

Sinclair prepared sushi rolls that customers didn’t even realize were vegan. The signature dish was The Super Chef Special Roll, filled with a rainbow of vegetables including pickled cabbage, cucumber, avocado and jalapeños. Topped with spicy crab and a dab of sriracha, this top-seller compares to a classic California roll.

“We wanted to emulate flavors that sushi lovers would be used to and comfortable with, so the transition to vegan sushi would be much easier, ” Sinclair says.

Another favorite was The Shroomin’ Around Roll, which has stir-fried shiitake mushrooms and green onions, topped with sriracha mayo and fried oyster mushrooms.

A top seller, The Shroomin’ Around Roll has stir-fried shiitake mushrooms and green onions, topped with sriracha mayo and fried oyster mushrooms.

She’s A Cancer Roll imitates a spicy crab roll and was named after Lovejoy’s astrological sign.

You could say Sinclair and Lovejoy are on a roll. And they don’t plan on slowing down. The two continue to plan future pop-ups and dream of opening their own restaurant in Austin.