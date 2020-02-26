Khao Noodle Shop
Petra and the Beast
70536788_1470155029793041_1500728050726207488_n
Tei An Edomae
Revolver Taco Lounge
kulture
Kata Robata chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi
nancy’s hustle
indika pork chop
Ellerbe Fine Foods
the blind goat
squable
01
13

Khao Noodle Shop has earned much acclaim this year.

02
13

Petra and the Beast is one of the Best New Restaurants in America.

03
13

Salaryman is now open in Bishop Arts. (Photo by Elliot Munoz)

04
13

Chef Misti Norris is never afraid to take on something challenging.

05
13

A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)

06
13

Revolver Taco Lounge has a baby goat taco.

07
13

Kulture's showing up with Southern food in its industrial-chic space.

08
13

Kata Robata chef Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi knows a Japan that most tourists miss.

09
13

Nancy's Hustle is a regular on lists heralding H-Town.

10
13

Chef Anita Jaisinghani left Indika in 2017 to focus on Pondicheri.

11
13

The tomato salad at Ellerbe Fine Foods is made with locally sourced ingredients. Courtesy of Ellerbe

12
13

The Blind Goat comes courtesy of a blind chef — who's also a MasterChef winner.

13
13

Squable isn't afraid to keep late hours.

Khao Noodle Shop
Petra and the Beast
70536788_1470155029793041_1500728050726207488_n
Tei An Edomae
Revolver Taco Lounge
kulture
Kata Robata chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi
nancy’s hustle
indika pork chop
Ellerbe Fine Foods
the blind goat
squable
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Texas Makes Its Strongest Showing Yet at ‘The Oscars of Food’ — Here Are Our James Beard Award Semifinalists

Houston Reigns Over Dallas in Nominations, But Who Will Come Out On Top?

BY // 02.26.20
Khao Noodle Shop has earned much acclaim this year.
Petra and the Beast is one of the Best New Restaurants in America.
Salaryman is now open in Bishop Arts. (Photo by Elliot Munoz)
Chef Misti Norris is never afraid to take on something challenging.
A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Revolver Taco Lounge has a baby goat taco.
Kulture's showing up with Southern food in its industrial-chic space.
Kata Robata chef Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi knows a Japan that most tourists miss.
Nancy's Hustle is a regular on lists heralding H-Town.
Chef Anita Jaisinghani left Indika in 2017 to focus on Pondicheri.
The tomato salad at Ellerbe Fine Foods is made with locally sourced ingredients. Courtesy of Ellerbe
The Blind Goat comes courtesy of a blind chef — who's also a MasterChef winner.
Squable isn't afraid to keep late hours.
1
13

Khao Noodle Shop has earned much acclaim this year.

2
13

Petra and the Beast is one of the Best New Restaurants in America.

3
13

Salaryman is now open in Bishop Arts. (Photo by Elliot Munoz)

4
13

Chef Misti Norris is never afraid to take on something challenging.

5
13

A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)

6
13

Revolver Taco Lounge has a baby goat taco.

7
13

Kulture's showing up with Southern food in its industrial-chic space.

8
13

Kata Robata chef Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi knows a Japan that most tourists miss.

9
13

Nancy's Hustle is a regular on lists heralding H-Town.

10
13

Chef Anita Jaisinghani left Indika in 2017 to focus on Pondicheri.

11
13

The tomato salad at Ellerbe Fine Foods is made with locally sourced ingredients. Courtesy of Ellerbe

12
13

The Blind Goat comes courtesy of a blind chef — who's also a MasterChef winner.

13
13

Squable isn't afraid to keep late hours.

The James Beard Foundation just released its list of 2020 James Beard Award Semifinalists, with Texas making a strong showing thanks to its whopping 39 nominations (shattering last year‘s record of 27).

The record-breaking results are predominately due to the Houston and Dallas dining scenes (each received 14 and nine nominations respectively). Though it’s nice to see chef Alexandra Gates gets some shine in a smaller city like Marfa.

Also, it’s important to note that this is first year Texas has its own category for Best Chef. It’s about time. In previous years, Texas has been a part of the Southwest regional category (zero awards were given to Texas chefs last year). Now, it’s guaranteed that one of our state’s culinary talents will be recognized.

70536788_1470155029793041_1500728050726207488_n
Salaryman in Bishop Arts. (Photo by Elliot Munoz)

The trend of Dallas’ more casual, independent restaurants earning national recognition continues. Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge, one of our favorite taco spots, is nominated for Best Chef, as well as the talents behind two Bon Appétit-recognized spots—Danny Sirisavath of Khao Noodle Shop and Petra and the Beast’s Misti Norris.

As for Houston, Kulture’s Dawn Burrell is nominated, as well as Kata Robata’s Manabu Horiuchi, Crawfish & Noodles’ Trong Nguyen, Jason Vaughan of Nancy’s Hustle, and Pondicheri‘s Anita Jaisinghani.

Kata Robata chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi
Kata Robata chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi knows a Japan that most tourists miss.

Even Fort Worth gets some recognition with chef Molly McCook of Ellerbe Fine Foods and Austin boasts three chefs including Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye, Olamaie’s Michael Fojtasek, and Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo.

Houston reigns in number of nominations, but we’ll see who comes out on top when it comes to naming the Best Chef in Texas. The two cities will also compete for Best New Restaurant—Dallas’ new Japanese spot, Salaryman, is in the running as well as Houston’s The Blind Goat and Squable. Let the best city win.

On March 25, a more curated list of finalists will be announced live from Philadelphia, but for now, we’ll keep our focus on the lengthy list of Texas semifinalists:

Dallas

Best Chef: Texas: Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast

Best Chef: Texas: Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge

Best Chef: Texas: Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An, Dallas

Best Chef: Texas: Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop, Dallas

Best New Restaurant: Salaryman

Outstanding Baker: Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio

Outstanding Bar Program: Las Almas Rotas

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Maggie Huff, Homewood

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez, Bullion

Houston

Best Chef: Texas: Dawn Burrell, Kulture

Best Chef: Texas: Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata

Best Chef: Texas: Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri

Best Chef: Texas: Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles

Best Chef: Texas: Jason Vaughan, Nancy’s Hustle

Best New Restaurant: The Blind Goat

Best New Restaurant: Squable

Outstanding Bar Program- Anvil Bar & Refuge

Outstanding Chef- Justin Yu, Theodore Rex, Houston

Outstanding Hospitality- Hugo’s, Houston

Outstanding Restaurant- The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Houston

Outstanding Restauranteur- Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group, Houston (Hugo’s, Xochi, Caracol, and others)

Outstanding Wine Program- Rosie Cannonball, Houston

Rising Star Chef of the Year – Kaitlin Steets, Theodore Rex, Houston

Fort Worth 

Best Chef: Texas: Molly McCook, Ellerbe Fine Foods

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Bria Downey, Clay Pigeon Food & Drink

Austin

Best Chef: Texas: Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye

Best Chef: Texas: Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie

Best Chef: Texas: Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo

Outstanding Baker: David Norman, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden

Outstanding Restauranteur: Larry McGuire, McGuire Moorman Hospitality (Jeffrey’s, Perla’s, Pool Burger, and others)

Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer: Jeffrey Stuffings and Michael Stuffings, Jester King Brewery

San Antonio

Best Chef: Texas: Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Best Chef: Texas: Alex Paredes, Carnitas Lonja, San Antonio

Best Chef: Texas:  Esaul Ramos, 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio

Lubbock

Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer: Kim McPherson, McPherson Cellars

Marfa

Best Chef: Alexandra Gates, Cochineal

El Paso

Best Chef: Texas: Aldo Mora, Cafe Central

Lexington

Best Chef: Texas: Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz, Snow’s BBQ

Talpa

Best Chef: Texas: Laurie Williamson, Rancho Loma

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X