Texas Makes Its Strongest Showing Yet at ‘The Oscars of Food’ — Here Are Our James Beard Award Semifinalists
Houston Reigns Over Dallas in Nominations, But Who Will Come Out On Top?BY Megan Ziots // 02.26.20
Khao Noodle Shop has earned much acclaim this year.
Petra and the Beast is one of the Best New Restaurants in America.
Salaryman is now open in Bishop Arts. (Photo by Elliot Munoz)
Chef Misti Norris is never afraid to take on something challenging.
A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Revolver Taco Lounge has a baby goat taco.
Kulture's showing up with Southern food in its industrial-chic space.
Kata Robata chef Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi knows a Japan that most tourists miss.
Nancy's Hustle is a regular on lists heralding H-Town.
Chef Anita Jaisinghani left Indika in 2017 to focus on Pondicheri.
The tomato salad at Ellerbe Fine Foods is made with locally sourced ingredients. Courtesy of Ellerbe
The Blind Goat comes courtesy of a blind chef — who's also a MasterChef winner.
Squable isn't afraid to keep late hours.
The James Beard Foundation just released its list of 2020 James Beard Award Semifinalists, with Texas making a strong showing thanks to its whopping 39 nominations (shattering last year‘s record of 27).
The record-breaking results are predominately due to the Houston and Dallas dining scenes (each received 14 and nine nominations respectively). Though it’s nice to see chef Alexandra Gates gets some shine in a smaller city like Marfa.
Also, it’s important to note that this is first year Texas has its own category for Best Chef. It’s about time. In previous years, Texas has been a part of the Southwest regional category (zero awards were given to Texas chefs last year). Now, it’s guaranteed that one of our state’s culinary talents will be recognized.
The trend of Dallas’ more casual, independent restaurants earning national recognition continues. Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge, one of our favorite taco spots, is nominated for Best Chef, as well as the talents behind two Bon Appétit-recognized spots—Danny Sirisavath of Khao Noodle Shop and Petra and the Beast’s Misti Norris.
As for Houston, Kulture’s Dawn Burrell is nominated, as well as Kata Robata’s Manabu Horiuchi, Crawfish & Noodles’ Trong Nguyen, Jason Vaughan of Nancy’s Hustle, and Pondicheri‘s Anita Jaisinghani.
Even Fort Worth gets some recognition with chef Molly McCook of Ellerbe Fine Foods and Austin boasts three chefs including Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye, Olamaie’s Michael Fojtasek, and Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo.
Houston reigns in number of nominations, but we’ll see who comes out on top when it comes to naming the Best Chef in Texas. The two cities will also compete for Best New Restaurant—Dallas’ new Japanese spot, Salaryman, is in the running as well as Houston’s The Blind Goat and Squable. Let the best city win.
On March 25, a more curated list of finalists will be announced live from Philadelphia, but for now, we’ll keep our focus on the lengthy list of Texas semifinalists:
Dallas
Best Chef: Texas: Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast
Best Chef: Texas: Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge
Best Chef: Texas: Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An, Dallas
Best Chef: Texas: Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop, Dallas
Best New Restaurant: Salaryman
Outstanding Baker: Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio
Outstanding Bar Program: Las Almas Rotas
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Maggie Huff, Homewood
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez, Bullion
Houston
Best Chef: Texas: Dawn Burrell, Kulture
Best Chef: Texas: Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata
Best Chef: Texas: Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri
Best Chef: Texas: Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles
Best Chef: Texas: Jason Vaughan, Nancy’s Hustle
Best New Restaurant: The Blind Goat
Best New Restaurant: Squable
Outstanding Bar Program- Anvil Bar & Refuge
Outstanding Chef- Justin Yu, Theodore Rex, Houston
Outstanding Hospitality- Hugo’s, Houston
Outstanding Restaurant- The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Houston
Outstanding Restauranteur- Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group, Houston (Hugo’s, Xochi, Caracol, and others)
Outstanding Wine Program- Rosie Cannonball, Houston
Rising Star Chef of the Year – Kaitlin Steets, Theodore Rex, Houston
Fort Worth
Best Chef: Texas: Molly McCook, Ellerbe Fine Foods
Rising Star Chef of the Year: Bria Downey, Clay Pigeon Food & Drink
Austin
Best Chef: Texas: Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye
Best Chef: Texas: Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie
Best Chef: Texas: Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo
Outstanding Baker: David Norman, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden
Outstanding Restauranteur: Larry McGuire, McGuire Moorman Hospitality (Jeffrey’s, Perla’s, Pool Burger, and others)
Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer: Jeffrey Stuffings and Michael Stuffings, Jester King Brewery
San Antonio
Best Chef: Texas: Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio
Best Chef: Texas: Alex Paredes, Carnitas Lonja, San Antonio
Best Chef: Texas: Esaul Ramos, 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio
Lubbock
Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer: Kim McPherson, McPherson Cellars
Marfa
Best Chef: Alexandra Gates, Cochineal
El Paso
Best Chef: Texas: Aldo Mora, Cafe Central
Lexington
Best Chef: Texas: Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz, Snow’s BBQ
Talpa
Best Chef: Texas: Laurie Williamson, Rancho Loma