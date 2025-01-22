fbpx
10 North Texas Restaurants and Chefs Are Named 2025 James Beard Semifinalists

The 35th Anniversary of the Awards Features New Categories, Fresh Faces, and Surprising Snubs

Each winter, the James Beard Foundation names its Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists in anticipation of the big event in the summer. Established in 1990, with its first award ceremony taking place a year later, the foundation recognizes extraordinary chefs and their restaurants across the nation (from fine dining to casual concepts). For the 35th anniversary, the James Beard Awards will take place on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists are recognized in 25 categories. New additions include three beverage categories: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. Overall, Texas earned 44 chef/restaurant semifinalist spots. Ten of those are in Dallas and the North Texas area. In the past few years, we’ve seen repeats of many names like Misti Norris (Petra and the Beast, which recently closed), Lucia’s David Uyger, and Regino Rojas of Purépecha — the only Best Chef: Texas repeat this year.

In 2024, Dallas surprisingly didn’t earn a single James Beard Award. And don’t even get us started about Fort Worth’s lack of recognition — not a single Cowtown spot is a semifinalist this year (same as last year). Hopefully, some of these new names (and bar categories) can give North Texas a win in 2025.

Chef RJ Yoakum
Chef RJ Yoakum of Dallas’ Georgie was named an Emerging Chef semifinalist for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

The North Texas James Beard Semifinalists

One of the most talked about North Texas chefs of the year, RJ Yoakum was named an Emerging Chef in this year’s James Beard Award semifinals. Only one of two Texas chefs mentioned in this category (the other is Suu Khin of Burmalicious in Houston), Yoakum took over as Executive Head Chef at Knox Street’s Georgie in the summer of 2023. The young chef has been keeping Dallas diners excited with creative new dishes he learned to craft while spending three years at Michelin-starred French Laundry. Georgie was also named a Recommended restaurant by Michelin this year.

Also, one of only three Texas semifinalists in the Best New Restaurant category, Dallas’ Mābo is an exciting addition to the North Texas restaurant scene. Opened in Preston Center just about a year ago, the yakitori omakase restaurant comes from former Teppo (which closed in 2022) owner Masayuki Otaka.

On Lower Greenville, Rye‘s sister restaurant Apothecary was named an Outstanding Bar semifinalist. A second Texas bar, Austin’s Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar, also made the cut. Apothecary is known for its super creative and adventurous cocktails. We enjoyed a drink with a white chocolate-covered cricket garnish once.

