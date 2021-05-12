Washington Avenue Cocktail Queen Opens a New Cocktail-to-Go Shop in Julep

Julep's pop-up Ready to Go offers 100 bottled cocktails to go, each with a shelf life of three weeks.

Alba Huerta and Luis Villegas partner in Ready to Go, the pop-up at Julep where cocktails-to-go are on the menu. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Pool floaties for cocktails are among the cocktail-centric merchandise available at Ready to Go, the pop-up cocktails-to-go market.

Prosecco Gummies, Chardonnay Drops and other liquor infused candies are among offerings at Ready to Go.

Julep's pop-up Ready to Go offers 100 contained cocktails to go, each with a shelf life of three weeks, and all the fixin's.

Julep's pop-up market, Ready to Go, offers 100 bottled cocktails to go, each with a shelf life of three weeks.

With cocktails-to-go legislation being adopted in states across the country including Texas, at least one set of Houston entrepreneurs is stepping up their game by creating a pop-up retail shop proffering all things cocktail at Julep. Julep owner Alba Huerta and Big Ice HTX owner Luis Villegas are opening Ready to Drink, which is stocked with 100 bottled classic and modern cocktails and all manner of fancy ice.

The pop-up is tucked into the popular Washington Avenue club‘s 1,000 square foot private room, located just off of Julep’s vast patio.

While this will be a boon to those not keen on mixing their own Manhattans and margaritas, the requirement that the alcohol must be sold in conjunction with food remains. Just as it was in place when the legislature first passed the cocktails-to-go restaurant/bar relief measure during the initial 2020 COVID-19 dining room shutdowns.

HB 1024, adopted by the legislature last week, is making its way to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature in permanently allowing cocktails to-go to be sold in a sealed, tamperproof containers — with the accompaniment of food. Huerta says no worries there. The shop will have plenty of food options to satisfy the law.

“The pandemic forced us to get creative in so many ways,” Huerta says in a statement sent to PaperCity. “The idea of a pop-up shop was a great way for us to create an alternative revenue stream during a time when bars were closed, and now that we’ve reopened, this shop complements what we’re doing inside the bar at Julep so beautifully.”

Pool floaties for cocktails are among the cocktail-centric merchandise available at Ready to Go, the pop-up cocktails-to-go market.

Think Old Fashioneds, Bees Knees, Negronis and Tom Collins, all of which have a shelf life of three weeks. Other than alcohol and mixers, cocktails require ice and the fancier the better. That’s where craft ice company Big Ice comes in with is offerings of ice in a variety of shapes and sizes, everything from large scale cubes to spheres to crushed ice.

Swipe













Next

Ready to Drink carries everything you’ll need for the perfect cocktail from glasses to garnishes, shakers, jiggers, strainers, muddlers — practically every cocktail accessory that comes to mind. Add to the inventory a colorful array of drink floaties for the pool.

Still shopping? The market has Prosecco gummies, Negroni soap, mixer, whiskey-flavored popcorn, mimosa lollipops, boozy ice cream and books. The selection runs from cocktail books from Death & Company, David Wondrich’s Imbibe, The Sommelier’s Atlas of Taste, Ron Cooper’s Finding Mezcal and, of course, Alba’s Julep: Southern Cocktails Refashioned.

Ready to Drink is open 4 to 9 pm daily at Julep, 1919 Washington Avenue.