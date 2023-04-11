April food news – Tonkotsu ramen bowl by Taki Ramen, the parent company of Hoshi Ramen coming soon to Keller.
April food news – Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry’s. The first Texas outpost opens soon in Keller.
April food news – Te’jun already has three other Texas locations, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.
01
03

A Tonkotsu ramen bowl from Taki Ramen, the parent company of Hoshi Ramen, is coming soon to Keller.

02
03

Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry's. The first Texas outpost opens soon in Keller.

03
03

Te'jun already has three other Texas locations, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.

April food news – Tonkotsu ramen bowl by Taki Ramen, the parent company of Hoshi Ramen coming soon to Keller.
April food news – Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry’s. The first Texas outpost opens soon in Keller.
April food news – Te’jun already has three other Texas locations, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.
Restaurants / Openings

Keller Emerges as a New Unexpected Texas Foodie Hotspot With a Diverse Lineup of New Restaurants Coming

From a Beloved Fort Worth Sushi Staple to an Indian Grocery Store, There Is a Lot Coming

BY // 04.11.23
A Tonkotsu ramen bowl from Taki Ramen, the parent company of Hoshi Ramen, is coming soon to Keller.
Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry's. The first Texas outpost opens soon in Keller.
Te'jun already has three other Texas locations, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.
1
3

A Tonkotsu ramen bowl from Taki Ramen, the parent company of Hoshi Ramen, is coming soon to Keller.

2
3

Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry's. The first Texas outpost opens soon in Keller.

3
3

Te'jun already has three other Texas locations, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.

While many developing suburbs are stuck in a malaise of cookie cutter chain restaurants with fast food dining options popping up like weeds, something different is happening in Keller (a town about 17 miles from Fort Worth). Along Keller Parkway, a more diverse selection of new restaurants is coming to join the likes of Sea Siam, FnG Eats and Boca 31.

Here is a look at all the interesting new restaurants coming to Keller:

Little Lilly Sushi

Fort Worth’s beloved Little Lilly Sushi is opening a second restaurant in Keller Town Center at 1004 Keller Parkway, Suite 106. It will be called Little Lilly Sushi too. Little Lilly Sushi has been serving up Japanese bites on Camp Bowie for more than a decade. Keller’s new Little Lilly Sushi restaurant is expected to open by late summer. And it will have company.

Hoshi Ramen

Described as a family-friendly, ramen-focused Japanese restaurant, Hoshi Ramen Japanese Fusion & Pub is coming to 1301 Keller Parkway, Suite 200. It comes from restaurateur Injun Shim. The menu consists of rice bowls and ramen specialties such as tonkatsu, shoyu and miso.

Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry's. The first Texas outpost is coming to Keller.
Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry’s. The first Texas outpost is coming to Keller.

Huckleberry’s

Huckleberry’s is a casual breakfast and brunch restaurant that touts “Cajun offerings with a California twist.” The first Texas Huckleberry’s is opening at 711 Keller Parkway.

Desi Adda

Desi Adda is an Indian grocery store with rare South Asian products and flavors plus a restaurant. It all comes from owner Ramesh Tinnanooru. He plans to spice things up with the new Desi Adda at 1110 Keller Parkway in the Keller Town Center development.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

The space Desi Adda is taking over was once home to both El Paseo and Roy’s. The new menu includes Indian street food. Desi Adda is also expected to open in late summer.

Te'jun already has three other Texas restaurants, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.
Te’jun already has three other Texas restaurants, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.

Te’Jun

Te’Jun will be breaking ground later this year at 541 Keller Parkway. This is a Texas-born, Cajun-inspired restaurant built around fresh seafood. Expect a variety of crawfish, lobster, crab dishes, po-boy sandwiches and more. There even will be a patio overlooking a pond.

The Te’Jun name is a blend of Texas and Cajun. There are already three other Te’Jun restaurants in Red Oak, Robinson and Fairfield.

Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp plans to open its fifth overall restaurant along Keller Parkway soon. Signage just went up for the new Hawaiian shrimp and rice restaurant, which serves authentic sauces and mochi for dessert.

Yes, Keller is getting a lot of distinctive food power that goes far beyond the usual fast food chains.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
11333 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11333 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
11333 W Ricks Circle
3201 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3201 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3201 Greenbrier Drive
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
11259 Shelterwood Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11259 Shelterwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11259 Shelterwood Lane
4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff
FOR SALE

4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$6,195,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4500 Long Cove Drive
4342 Margate Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4342 Margate Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4342 Margate Drive
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Dallas, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison
FOR SALE

14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
14911 Lake Forest Drive
6035 Joyce Way
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6035 Joyce Way
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
6035 Joyce Way
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X