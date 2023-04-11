Keller Emerges as a New Unexpected Texas Foodie Hotspot With a Diverse Lineup of New Restaurants Coming

Te'jun already has three other Texas locations, serving up seaside delights like the crab and shrimp seen here.

Stuffed French toast from Huckleberry's. The first Texas outpost opens soon in Keller.

A Tonkotsu ramen bowl from Taki Ramen, the parent company of Hoshi Ramen, is coming soon to Keller.

While many developing suburbs are stuck in a malaise of cookie cutter chain restaurants with fast food dining options popping up like weeds, something different is happening in Keller (a town about 17 miles from Fort Worth). Along Keller Parkway, a more diverse selection of new restaurants is coming to join the likes of Sea Siam, FnG Eats and Boca 31.

Here is a look at all the interesting new restaurants coming to Keller:

Little Lilly Sushi

Fort Worth’s beloved Little Lilly Sushi is opening a second restaurant in Keller Town Center at 1004 Keller Parkway, Suite 106. It will be called Little Lilly Sushi too. Little Lilly Sushi has been serving up Japanese bites on Camp Bowie for more than a decade. Keller’s new Little Lilly Sushi restaurant is expected to open by late summer. And it will have company.

Hoshi Ramen

Described as a family-friendly, ramen-focused Japanese restaurant, Hoshi Ramen Japanese Fusion & Pub is coming to 1301 Keller Parkway, Suite 200. It comes from restaurateur Injun Shim. The menu consists of rice bowls and ramen specialties such as tonkatsu, shoyu and miso.

Huckleberry’s

Huckleberry’s is a casual breakfast and brunch restaurant that touts “Cajun offerings with a California twist.” The first Texas Huckleberry’s is opening at 711 Keller Parkway.

Desi Adda

Desi Adda is an Indian grocery store with rare South Asian products and flavors plus a restaurant. It all comes from owner Ramesh Tinnanooru. He plans to spice things up with the new Desi Adda at 1110 Keller Parkway in the Keller Town Center development.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

The space Desi Adda is taking over was once home to both El Paseo and Roy’s. The new menu includes Indian street food. Desi Adda is also expected to open in late summer.

Te’Jun

Te’Jun will be breaking ground later this year at 541 Keller Parkway. This is a Texas-born, Cajun-inspired restaurant built around fresh seafood. Expect a variety of crawfish, lobster, crab dishes, po-boy sandwiches and more. There even will be a patio overlooking a pond.

The Te’Jun name is a blend of Texas and Cajun. There are already three other Te’Jun restaurants in Red Oak, Robinson and Fairfield.

Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp plans to open its fifth overall restaurant along Keller Parkway soon. Signage just went up for the new Hawaiian shrimp and rice restaurant, which serves authentic sauces and mochi for dessert.

Yes, Keller is getting a lot of distinctive food power that goes far beyond the usual fast food chains.