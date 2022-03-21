Lakewood Brewing
Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Big D IPA Image
01
05

Lakewood Brewing Co. celebrates 10 years this summer with new taproom updates, including a kitchen, and remodeled beer garden. (Courtesy)

02
05

Garland's Lakewood Brewing Co. is getting a taproom refresh this summer.

03
05

Lakewood Brewing Co. has some of the most unique brews including the newer Tangerine Queen and Muy Importante margarita lager.

04
05

The outdoor beer garden at Lakewood Brewing Co. will be getting a makeover with fire pits, turf, new shade features, and more this summer.

05
05

Big D IPA is Lakewood Brewing Co.'s new double India pale ale.

Lakewood Brewing
Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Big D IPA Image
Restaurants / Bars

Lakewood Brewing Co. Celebrates 10 Years With a Revamp, a New Restaurant, and an Updated Beer Garden

The Garland Spot Will Begin Serving Food and More Fun This Summer

BY // 03.21.22
Lakewood Brewing Co. celebrates 10 years this summer with new taproom updates, including a kitchen, and remodeled beer garden. (Courtesy)
Garland's Lakewood Brewing Co. is getting a taproom refresh this summer.
Lakewood Brewing Co. has some of the most unique brews including the newer Tangerine Queen and Muy Importante margarita lager.
The outdoor beer garden at Lakewood Brewing Co. will be getting a makeover with fire pits, turf, new shade features, and more this summer.
Big D IPA is Lakewood Brewing Co.'s new double India pale ale.
1
5

Lakewood Brewing Co. celebrates 10 years this summer with new taproom updates, including a kitchen, and remodeled beer garden. (Courtesy)

2
5

Garland's Lakewood Brewing Co. is getting a taproom refresh this summer.

3
5

Lakewood Brewing Co. has some of the most unique brews including the newer Tangerine Queen and Muy Importante margarita lager.

4
5

The outdoor beer garden at Lakewood Brewing Co. will be getting a makeover with fire pits, turf, new shade features, and more this summer.

5
5

Big D IPA is Lakewood Brewing Co.'s new double India pale ale.

Husband-and-wife co-founders Wim Bens and Brenda Busch, have owned and operated Lakewood Brewing Co. for 10 years. In celebration of their decade in business, the couple is renovating the Garland brewery and beer garden with exciting new additions — including their first-ever restaurant.

After meeting at the office (Irving-based firm Tracey Locke), Wim eventually left the advertising world to further cultivate his interest in home brewing. A Belgian native, Wim applied to the American Brewer’s Guild, apprenticed at Fort Worth’s Rahr & Sons, and graduated with a new set of skills to open his own brewery. In September 2012, Lakewood Brewing Co. was born.

Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Lakewood Brewing Co. has some of the most unique brews including the newer Tangerine Queen and Muy Importante margarita lager.

The company produced 11 kinds of beers in its first year, including the flagship Lakewood Temptress Imperial Milk Stout. The name Lakewood came from the couple’s East Dallas neighborhood. “It’s kind of like Springfield,” Wim tells PaperCity. “Lakewood is a neighborhood you can find in almost every U.S. state.”

The family-friendly Garland spot features indoor and outdoor games like foosball and cornhole. And this summer, the space will add on a restaurant to serve bites along with their newest beers like Big D IPA and Tangerine Queen.

Although an exact menu isn’t available yet, the couple explains that there will be everyday options, as well as catering for public and private events. Upstairs, a new loft area overlooking the taproom will be available to book for private parties, while the taproom will expand to feature twice as much seating. Paint, tiles, and new lighting fixtures will give the decade-old space a complete refresh.

Lakewood Brewing Dallas
The outdoor beer garden at Lakewood Brewing Co. will be getting a makeover with fire pits, turf, new shade features, and more this summer.

The family-owned brewery currently hosts live music on the outdoor beer garden stage, including a weekly Tacos ‘N Tunes event on Tuesdays. Over the next couple of months, Lakewood Beer Co. will add on irrigated planters, turf, new shade features, and a mural (depicting the brewery’s origin story) to the area. There will also be fire pits with Adirondack chairs, checkerboard painted tables, and more games.

SHOP

Swipe
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston

And if you haven’t taken a tour at Lakewood Brewing Co. yet, it’s a great way to learn how beer is made and distributed. The company has been recognized nationally in beer competitions like the U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, and their brews can only be found in Texas.

With all of the new additions, there will be even more of a reason to visit the favorite independent craft beer spot.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
read full series
HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
105 W Cowan Drive
Crestwood
FOR SALE

105 W Cowan Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thomas Claffy
This property is listed by: Thomas Claffy (832) 875-3275 Email Realtor
105 W Cowan Drive
604 Rocky River Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

604 Rocky River Road
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
604 Rocky River Road
5530 Woodway Drive
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
210 Briar Oaks Cove
Broad Oaks | Abbey Woods
FOR SALE

210 Briar Oaks Cove
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
210 Briar Oaks Cove
7530 Briar Rose Drive
Charnwood | Briargrove Area
FOR SALE

7530 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Jill Jones Rome
This property is listed by: Jill Jones Rome (713) 306-0306 Email Realtor
7530 Briar Rose Drive
2 S West Oak Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

2 S West Oak Drive
Houston, TX

$1,925,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2 S West Oak Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X