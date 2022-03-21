Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — John Mulaney, Beach House, and 214Selena

Plus, a "Bridgerton"-Themed Tea Party

BY // 03.21.22
Dallas this weekend

Attend Bridgerton Tea at Hotel Crescent Court this weekend.

From a Selena-centric festival in Oak Cliff to a Bridgerton-themed tea party in Uptown, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

 

John Mulaney Dallas This Weekend
Comedian John Mulaney stops at American Airlines Center on his “From Scratch” tour this weekend. (Courtesy of Netflix)

John Mulaney

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney is stopping by American Airlines Center on Friday night on his “From Scratch” tour. Formerly a writer at Saturday Night Live and a member of the show’s exclusive Five-Timers Club, Mulaney is also known for his Netflix specials New In Town and The Comeback Kid. His most recent special, Kid Gorgeous, was released in 2018. Tickets are available here.

 

Beach House Dallas this weekend
Musical duo Beach House will perform at The Factory this Sunday night. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Beach House

On Sunday at 8 pm, head to The Factory in Deep Ellum to see American musical duo Beach House perform. Formed in 2004, the band includes vocalist and keyboardist Victoria Legrand and guitarist and backup vocalist Alex Scally. The duo is known for indie hits like “Silver Soul” and “Master of None.” Tickets are available here.

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
Selena This Weekend
A three-day festival called 214Selena will feature a market, music, and more honoring Selena. (Courtesy of Everett Collection)

214Selena

This Friday through Sunday, Oak Cliff Cultural Center is presenting a three-day festival honoring the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The event starts on Friday with art shows at the cultural center and Top Ten Records from 6 pm to 10 pm.

On Saturday, Four Corners Brewing Co. is hosting a 214Selena Market at the Cedars brewery from 2 pm to 10 pm. The day will include vendors, food, music, Loteria, karaoke, DJs, cumbia dance classes, painting, a Selena talent contest, and more. An afterparty will take place at Club Dada until 2 am. Selena Sunday will take place from 1 pm to 5 pm at Top Ten Records and include vendors, lowriders, DJs, and more.

 

Dallas this weekend
Attend Bridgerton Tea at Hotel Crescent Court this weekend.

Bridgerton Tea at Hotel Crescent Court

Beginning this Saturday and Sunday, Hotel Crescent Court is hosting several Bridgerton-inspired tea services in anticipation of the second season of the Netflix show. Seating times are at noon and 1 pm each day. A $100 ticket includes a welcome cocktail, two tea selections, tea sandwiches, pastries, and endless champagne.

 

Sandwich Hag Dallas
Sandwich Hag is hosting its Night Market in The Cedars this Saturday after a two-year hiatus. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Return of Night Market Food Festival

After a two-year hiatus, popular Vietnamese spot Sandwich Hag is bringing its triannual night market back to the Cedars. Celebrating both Lunar New Year and World Down Syndrome Day, the evening will feature local chefs, retail music, and food (including, fingers crossed, Reyna Duong’s scratch-made Bahn Mi sandwiches) from 6 pm to 9 pm. The event is free to attend and will feature Ka-Tip, Kessler Baking Studio, Khao Noodle, Momo Shak, and so many more favorite local spots.

 

Dallas this weekend The Shops at Legacy
Head to The Shops at Legacy North this weekend for a Flower Power Street Fair. (Courtesy)

Flower Power Street Fair & Outdoor Market

At The Shops at Legacy North in Plano this Saturday, there will be a street fair and market celebrating the start of spring from noon to 5 pm. With over 40 vendors selling flowers, candles, and clothes, the event will also feature photo opportunities, live music, and restaurant specials.

Featured Events
HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
7530 Briar Rose Drive
Charnwood | Briargrove Area
FOR SALE

7530 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Jill Jones Rome
This property is listed by: Jill Jones Rome (713) 306-0306 Email Realtor
7530 Briar Rose Drive
210 Briar Oaks Cove
Broad Oaks | Abbey Woods
FOR SALE

210 Briar Oaks Cove
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
210 Briar Oaks Cove
5530 Woodway Drive
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
2 S West Oak Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

2 S West Oak Drive
Houston, TX

$1,925,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2 S West Oak Drive
105 W Cowan Drive
Crestwood
FOR SALE

105 W Cowan Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thomas Claffy
This property is listed by: Thomas Claffy (832) 875-3275 Email Realtor
105 W Cowan Drive
604 Rocky River Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

604 Rocky River Road
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
604 Rocky River Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X