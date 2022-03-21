The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — John Mulaney, Beach House, and 214Selena

From a Selena-centric festival in Oak Cliff to a Bridgerton-themed tea party in Uptown, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Comedian John Mulaney stops at American Airlines Center on his “From Scratch” tour this weekend. (Courtesy of Netflix)

John Mulaney

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney is stopping by American Airlines Center on Friday night on his “From Scratch” tour. Formerly a writer at Saturday Night Live and a member of the show’s exclusive Five-Timers Club, Mulaney is also known for his Netflix specials New In Town and The Comeback Kid. His most recent special, Kid Gorgeous, was released in 2018. Tickets are available here.

Musical duo Beach House will perform at The Factory this Sunday night. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Beach House

On Sunday at 8 pm, head to The Factory in Deep Ellum to see American musical duo Beach House perform. Formed in 2004, the band includes vocalist and keyboardist Victoria Legrand and guitarist and backup vocalist Alex Scally. The duo is known for indie hits like “Silver Soul” and “Master of None.” Tickets are available here.

A three-day festival called 214Selena will feature a market, music, and more honoring Selena. (Courtesy of Everett Collection)

214Selena

This Friday through Sunday, Oak Cliff Cultural Center is presenting a three-day festival honoring the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The event starts on Friday with art shows at the cultural center and Top Ten Records from 6 pm to 10 pm.

On Saturday, Four Corners Brewing Co. is hosting a 214Selena Market at the Cedars brewery from 2 pm to 10 pm. The day will include vendors, food, music, Loteria, karaoke, DJs, cumbia dance classes, painting, a Selena talent contest, and more. An afterparty will take place at Club Dada until 2 am. Selena Sunday will take place from 1 pm to 5 pm at Top Ten Records and include vendors, lowriders, DJs, and more.

Attend Bridgerton Tea at Hotel Crescent Court this weekend.

Bridgerton Tea at Hotel Crescent Court

Beginning this Saturday and Sunday, Hotel Crescent Court is hosting several Bridgerton-inspired tea services in anticipation of the second season of the Netflix show. Seating times are at noon and 1 pm each day. A $100 ticket includes a welcome cocktail, two tea selections, tea sandwiches, pastries, and endless champagne.

Sandwich Hag is hosting its Night Market in The Cedars this Saturday after a two-year hiatus. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Return of Night Market Food Festival

After a two-year hiatus, popular Vietnamese spot Sandwich Hag is bringing its triannual night market back to the Cedars. Celebrating both Lunar New Year and World Down Syndrome Day, the evening will feature local chefs, retail music, and food (including, fingers crossed, Reyna Duong’s scratch-made Bahn Mi sandwiches) from 6 pm to 9 pm. The event is free to attend and will feature Ka-Tip, Kessler Baking Studio, Khao Noodle, Momo Shak, and so many more favorite local spots.

Head to The Shops at Legacy North this weekend for a Flower Power Street Fair. (Courtesy)

Flower Power Street Fair & Outdoor Market

At The Shops at Legacy North in Plano this Saturday, there will be a street fair and market celebrating the start of spring from noon to 5 pm. With over 40 vendors selling flowers, candles, and clothes, the event will also feature photo opportunities, live music, and restaurant specials.