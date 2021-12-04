Famed Dallas Designer Goes Down on the Farm in Houston For the Most Fashionable Brunch
Lele Sadoughi Finds Adventure at Hope FarmsBY Shelby Hodge // 12.03.21
Gracie Cavnar, Chris Hendel, Lele Sadoughi at the Recipe for Success Foundation Fashion in the Fields luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fashion in the Fields luncheon chairs Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana with their children Shaan and Seva at Recipe for Success Foundation's Hope Farm (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aaron & Kristin Blomquist with daughter Isabelle (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Natalie King, Sheree Frede, Mary McMullen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amber Hicks, Jennifer Roane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cathy Coleman, Lori Spilde, Myrtle Jones, Alexandria Preston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Neiman Marcus GM Chris Hendel with his wife, Abby, and their daughter, Aria (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carrie Monzon, Kristin Blomquist, Virginia McMullen, Ashton Garrison, Hannah Wynne (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hattie Mae Allen at the Recipe For Success Foundation Fashion in the Fields luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gene Wu & Miya Shay with their son, Lyndon Wu (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sneha & Nick Merchant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Isabelle Blomquist, Roland Garcia (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtesy of Neiman Marcus fashion icon Lele Sadoughi is in the spotlight at the Recipe for Success Foundation Fashion in the Fields luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shari Williams, Travis Torrence, City Council member Letitia Plummer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Cooksey, Natalie King (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Sugulas, Audrey White, Julie Longoria Chen, Bethany Buchanan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Priya & Brad Coffey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie von Stein Schusterman & Dr. Mark Schusterman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammie Johnson, Alice Mao Brams (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Recipe For Success Foundation “Fashion in the Fields” brunch with Lele Sadoughi
Where: Recipe for Success‘ Hope Farms
PC Moment: Who wouldn’t be thrilled to spend a midday fête with the Dallas native and famed fashion designer? So it was that a merry throng of femmes turned out in farm girl chic frocks and many donning Sadoughi’s signature bead-embellished headbands for a day down on the farm.
Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, with their two children Shaan and Seva on board, chaired the event for which Sadoughi’s two youngsters joined in the fashion parade with the children of sponsors. Neiman Marcus hosted The Art of Fashion presentation with professional models sporting not only the latest fashions but also accessories from Lele Sadoughi’s must-have collection. All were immediately shopable with the Neiman Marcus on-site pop-up shop.
The $185,000 raised during the event will provide underwriting for the foundation’s weekly distribution of free produce grown at Hope Farms to food insecure families in Sunnyside. The appeal raised $7,500 which will provide four months of weekly produce to 32 of the target families.
The event was held in the charming United Health Gathering Barn, site of numerous Recipe for Success Foundation fundraisers. Following the fashion presentation, guests were treated to a multi-course dinner with elements contributed by Bistro Menil, BOH Pasta & Pizza, Bludorn, Eunice, Clarified Living, Culinaire, Salata and Snooze A.M Eatery – Galleria.
PC Seen: KTRK Channel 13 news ace Mira Shay accompanied by her husband, State Rep. Gene Wu, and their son, Lyndon; Recipe for Success Foundation founder and CEO Gracie Cavnar and Bob Cavnar; Neiman Marcus GM Chris Hendel with his wife, Abby, and their daughter, Arial; City Council member Letitia Plummer; attorney-about-town Travis Torrence; Nancy Mathé; Sneha and Nick Merchant; Shawntell McWillams; Stephanie von Stein Schusterman and Dr. Mark Schusterman; Bethany Buchanan; and Shari Williams.