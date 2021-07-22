A Guide to the 10 Best Diners — and Their Must-Order Dishes — in North Texas
Enduring Gems and Fresh Spots to Satisfy All Your CravingsBY Madison Ford // 07.22.21
Whether it’s 7 am or well past sundown, sometimes all you need is a good diner pancake and a no-frills cup of coffee. The enduring diner scene in North Texas is here to fulfill all your greasy, syrupy cravings. From classic retro spots and a Canadian gem (poutine please!) to a funky vegan locale, all diet and vibe concerns are addressed. Here are the best local diners North Texas has to offer, and exactly what to order when you get there.
1. The Diner
Farmers Branch
3330 Belt Line Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234 | Map
If you want to be transported back to the ’50s, look no further than The Diner in Farmer’s Branch. This kitschy spot has been a neighborhood favorite for over 25 years, and is committed to serving up home-style favorites, such as cornbread and chicken fried steak. Grab a spot in one of their red booths and let the retro vibes wash over you.
What to order: Don’t leave without trying one of their mile-high pies.
2. Maple & Motor
Oak Lawn
4810 Maple Avenue
75219, TX 75219 | Map
Self-proclaimed “low-class cool,” Maple & Mortar is the place to go for a diner burger that will never disappoint. What this joint lacks in pancakes, it makes up for in beer and great dive-bar vibes. When you need a break from trendy-cool restaurants, make your way to Maple & Motor for a no-frills menu and no-frills cool.
What to order: If you aren’t in the mood for a burger, try their famous baloney sandwich.
3. Original Market Diner
Oak Lawn
4434 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This former drive-in has been family-owned since 1954. Original Market Diner is the place to go for comfort, consistency, and good vibes. Don’t miss their Blue Plate Specials and nostalgic wall-art.
What to order: Their sizeable and delicious omelets
4. Bubba’s
Park Cities
6617 Hillcrest Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Before there was Babe’s, there was Bubba’s. The Vinyard family knows fried chicken, and one of the best places to get it is the original Bubba’s outpost on Hillcrest. If you don’t have time to sit down, their drive-thru has got you covered.
What to order: Fried chicken, of course.
5. Spiral Diner
Oak Cliff
1101 N Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203 | Map
Being vegan should not restrict you from partaking in the joy that is a diner meal. Spiral Diner honors this mission by serving your favorite diner fare with its plant-based menu. Located across from Lake Cliff Park, its lime green walls and vinyl booths nod to classic diners with a funky twist. Be sure to check out their in-diner market on the way out to pick up must-have vegan staples.
What to order: Two words: vegan nachos.
6. Maple Leaf Diner
North Dallas
12817 Preston Road #129
Dallas, TX 75230 | Map
Nobody knows maple syrup like Canada. Nowhere is this more evident in Dallas than Maple Leaf Diner. Get your fill of favorites from the Great White North at this Dallas diner run by true Canadians.
What to order: Poutine! Try their classic, or their chicken fried steak poutine, which was featured on Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.
7. Local Diner
477 W Bethel Road
Coppel., TX 75019 | Map
Get out of the city and venture out to Old Town Coppell to experience the charm of the Local Diner. After you have had your fill of diner staples in this retro spot, take a walk through Old Town to check out the preserved storefronts including the Minyards, the barbershop, and a gas station preserved from Coppell’s early days. If you love the nostalgia of diners, this momentary time travel is a perfect weekend activity.
What to order: Their Texas-sized cinnamon roll.
8. AllGood Café
Deep Ellum
2934 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Deep Ellum may be known for its nightlife, but if you can rally the next morning, return to the neighborhood for breakfast at AllGood. Their diner coffee and pancakes cannot be beat.
What to order: Memphis hot chicken fingers and pancakes
9. Record Grill
Downtown
605 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
If you want a cheap meal that doesn’t sacrifice ambiance, Record Grill is the place to be. Check out this downtown spot for breakfast and lunch that will hit the spot without breaking the bank.
What to order: Their breakfast burrito or breakfast tacos.
10. Lucky’s Café
Oak Lawn
3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Oak Lawn diner has been a neighborhood staple for over 30 years. Lucky’s Café may look like a movie set, but its food is as real as it gets. Centrally located and open until 9 pm, this diner is always worth a visit.
What to order: the fan-favorite chicken and waffles.