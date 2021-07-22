If you want to be transported back to the ’50s, look no further than The Diner in Farmer’s Branch. This kitschy spot has been a neighborhood favorite for over 25 years, and is committed to serving up home-style favorites, such as cornbread and chicken fried steak. Grab a spot in one of their red booths and let the retro vibes wash over you.

What to order: Don’t leave without trying one of their mile-high pies.