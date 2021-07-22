Restaurants / Lists

A Guide to the 10 Best Diners — and Their Must-Order Dishes — in North Texas

Enduring Gems and Fresh Spots to Satisfy All Your Cravings

BY Madison Ford // 07.22.21
Spiral Diner and Bakery

Spiral Diner and Bakery's entire menu is vegan.

Whether it’s 7 am or well past sundown, sometimes all you need is a good diner pancake and a no-frills cup of coffee. The enduring diner scene in North Texas is here to fulfill all your greasy, syrupy cravings. From classic retro spots and a Canadian gem (poutine please!) to a funky vegan locale, all diet and vibe concerns are addressed. Here are the best local diners North Texas has to offer, and exactly what to order when you get there. 

 

1. The Diner

Farmers Branch

3330 Belt Line Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234  |  Map

 

972-243-8646

Website

the diner of dallas

A spread at The Diner (courtesy)

If you want to be transported back to the ’50s, look no further than The Diner in Farmer’s Branch. This kitschy spot has been a neighborhood favorite for over 25 years, and is committed to serving up home-style favorites, such as cornbread and chicken fried steak. Grab a spot in one of their red booths and let the retro vibes wash over you. 

What to order: Don’t leave without trying one of their mile-high pies.

2. Maple & Motor 

Oak Lawn

4810 Maple Avenue
75219, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-522-4400

Website

Maple & Motor is a contender for the Best Burger in Dallas.

Self-proclaimed “low-class cool,” Maple & Mortar is the place to go for a diner burger that will never disappoint. What this joint lacks in pancakes, it makes up for in beer and great dive-bar vibes. When you need a break from trendy-cool restaurants, make your way to Maple & Motor for a no-frills menu and no-frills cool.

What to order: If you aren’t in the mood for a burger, try their famous baloney sandwich. 

3. Original Market Diner

Oak Lawn

4434 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-521-0992

Website

original market diner

Rending courtesy of Original Market Diner

This former drive-in has been family-owned since 1954. Original Market Diner is the place to go for comfort, consistency, and good vibes. Don’t miss their Blue Plate Specials and nostalgic wall-art.  

What to order: Their sizeable and delicious omelets

4. Bubba’s

Park Cities

6617 Hillcrest Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-373-6527

Website

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Bubba's Cooks Country has a drive-thru, but curbside pickup is probably quicker. (Courtesy of Bubba's)

Before there was Babe’s, there was Bubba’s. The Vinyard family knows fried chicken, and one of the best places to get it is the original Bubba’s outpost on Hillcrest. If you don’t have time to sit down, their drive-thru has got you covered. 

What to order: Fried chicken, of course.

5. Spiral Diner 

Oak Cliff

1101 N Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203  |  Map

 

214-948-4747

Website

spiral diner spread

Spiral Diner is truly a treasure.

Being vegan should not restrict you from partaking in the joy that is a diner meal. Spiral Diner honors this mission by serving your favorite diner fare with its plant-based menu. Located across from Lake Cliff Park, its lime green walls and vinyl booths nod to classic diners with a funky twist. Be sure to check out their in-diner market on the way out to pick up must-have vegan staples. 

What to order: Two words: vegan nachos. 

6. Maple Leaf Diner

North Dallas

12817 Preston Road #129
Dallas, TX 75230  |  Map

 

214-434-1626

Website

canadian reuban maple leaf diner

A Canadian twist on a Rueben sandwich at Maple Leaf Diner.

Nobody knows maple syrup like Canada. Nowhere is this more evident in Dallas than Maple Leaf Diner. Get your fill of favorites from the Great White North at this Dallas diner run by true Canadians. 

What to order: Poutine! Try their classic, or their chicken fried steak poutine, which was featured on Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.

7. Local Diner

477 W Bethel Road
Coppel., TX 75019  |  Map

 

972-393-3894

Website

local diner coppell texas

Get out of the city and venture out to Old Town Coppell to experience the charm of the Local Diner. After you have had your fill of diner staples in this retro spot, take a walk through Old Town to check out the preserved storefronts including the Minyards, the barbershop, and a gas station preserved from Coppell’s early days. If you love the nostalgia of diners, this momentary time travel is a perfect weekend activity. 

What to order: Their Texas-sized cinnamon roll.

8. AllGood Café

Deep Ellum

2934 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-742-5362

Website

allgood cafe

Chicken Fried Steak at AllGood Cafe in Deep Ellum.

Deep Ellum may be known for its nightlife, but if you can rally the next morning, return to the neighborhood for breakfast at AllGood. Their diner coffee and pancakes cannot be beat. 

What to order: Memphis hot chicken fingers and pancakes

9. Record Grill

Downtown

605 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-742-1353

record diner dallas

Record Grill in downtown Dallas

If you want a cheap meal that doesn’t sacrifice ambiance, Record Grill is the place to be. Check out this downtown spot for breakfast and lunch that will hit the spot without breaking the bank. 

What to order: Their breakfast burrito or breakfast tacos. 

10. Lucky’s Café

Oak Lawn

3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-522-3500

Website

lucky’s cafe dallas oak lawn

Lucky's Café is an Oak Lawn Classic (courtesy)

This Oak Lawn diner has been a neighborhood staple for over 30 years. Lucky’s Café may look like a movie set, but its food is as real as it gets. Centrally located and open until 9 pm, this diner is always worth a visit.

What to order: the fan-favorite chicken and waffles.

