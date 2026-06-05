Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants / Lists

The Best Donut Shops In The Woodlands — From Classics to Mochi Mania and Snowflakes

Embracing a Sweet Start To the Day

By //

1/0
Duck Donuts are made fresh to order, with a variety of flavors to choose from, as well as the option to build your own. It is one of the best donut shops in The Woodlands.

Duck Donuts are made fresh to order, with a variety of flavors to choose from, as well as the option to build your own. It is one of the best donut shops in The Woodlands.

Robin's Snowflake Donuts is known for creative treats like its Cookie Monster donut. (Photo courtesy Robin's Snowflake Donuts)

Robin's Snowflake Donuts is known for creative treats like its Cookie Monster donut. (Photo courtesy Robin's Snowflake Donuts)

Southern Maid Donuts offers custom-shaped donuts for birthdays, celebrations and special occasions. (Photo courtesy Southern Maid Donuts)

Southern Maid Donuts offers custom-shaped donuts for birthdays, celebrations and special occasions. (Photo courtesy Southern Maid Donuts)

MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery puts a chewy twist on the classic donut with its Japanese-inspired mochi creations. (Photo courtesy MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery)

MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery puts a chewy twist on the classic donut with its Japanese-inspired mochi creations. (Photo courtesy MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery)

Shipley Do-Nuts has been serving its signature donuts to Texans for generations. (Photo courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts)

Shipley Do-Nuts has been serving its signature donuts to Texans for generations. (Photo courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts)

Whether you’re craving a classic glazed donut, a chewy mochi creation or a made-to-order masterpiece, The Woodlands donut scene has plenty of ways to satisfy a sweet tooth. From longtime favorites to creative newcomers, these local donut shops serve everything from old school classics to colorful specialty treats. Some have spent decades perfecting the classics, while others have put their own creative spins on the beloved breakfast staple.

Whether it’s for National Donut Day — which happens to be this Friday, June 5 — or any other day, here are Best Donut Shops in The Woodlands:

Southern Maid Donuts

3440 Riley Fuzzel Road
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

281-288-2140

Website

Southern Maid sprinkles

Southern Maid Donuts offers a wide variety of donuts, from classic glazed favorites to specialty creations.

A true classic, Southern Maid Donuts has delighted customers for nearly a century with tried-and-true recipes and top-quality ingredients. Founded in 1937 by Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Hargrove, the beloved brand now has a location off Riley Fuzzel Road.

At Southern Maid, you can order your donuts by the box or individually. The bakery offers an impressive selection of timeless favorites and inventive specialty flavors.

Want something extra memorable? They also create custom donuts, perfect for spelling out special messages. Just be sure to call ahead.

Southern Maid Donuts is open daily from 5 am to 1 pm. For more information, go here.

MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery

19189 I-45 , Suite# M
Shenandoah, TX 77385  |  Map

 

346-331-6184

Website

MunchMunch

MunchMunch specializes in Japanese-inspired mochi donuts with a soft, chewy texture.

Japanese-inspired mochi donuts continue to grow in popularity. MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery offers plenty of flavors to choose from right in The Woodlands.

In addition to its unique donut varieties, MunchMunch also serves boba tea and cream puffs. Its inviting, whimsical atmosphere makes it a great place to hang out with friends.

MunchMunch is open Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 am to 8 pm, Saturdays from 8 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm. To view the menu or place an online order, go here.

Robin’s Snowflake Donuts

4660 Louetta Road, Suite 170
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

832-585-1106

Website

Robins apple cider cake donut

Robin's Snowflake Donuts serves seasonal specialties, including these apple cider cake donuts.

A beloved local staple, Robin’s Snowflake Donuts has earned a sweet spot in the hearts of Woodlands residents and beyond. Known for its handmade, fresh donuts served all day, this fan favorite was crowned the No. 1 donut shop in Texas by Yelp in 2024.

Never afraid to experiment, the shop frequently rolls out new treats. Recent offerings have included strawberry fritters and peach cranberry fritters, giving longtime devotees another reason to come back for more.

Robin’s Snowflake Donuts is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 6 am to noon. To learn more, visit its Facebook page.

Donut licious

1535 Spring Cypress Road, Suite D
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

281-288-1778

Website

Donut licious unicorn and things

Donut Licious is known for colorful gourmet donuts in a variety of inventive flavors.

Any day can feel a little sweeter when it starts at Donut licious. This local favorite is known for its gourmet donuts that are as colorful as they are crave worthy.

With inventive flavors like pistachio, Starburst and toffee swirl, every bite is a saccharine surprise. For even more fun twists on the classics, try the playful Root Beer, PB&J or Fruity Pebbles creations. They’re guaranteed to brighten your morning (and your Instagram feed).

Donut licious is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 6 am to 1 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 am to 1 pm. Go here to keep track of the latest flavors.

Duck Donuts

3555 Rayford Rd , #70
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

281-323-4413

Website

Duck Donut ice cream

Duck Donuts combines two favorite desserts with its donut ice cream creations.

If creating your own sweet treat sounds appealing, Duck Donuts is the place to go. Famous for its made-to-order donuts, each one is served hot, fresh and completely customizable. It’s a true donut lover’s dream.

For those who prefer to let the experts do the designing, Duck Donuts also offers specialty selections and seasonal favorites. Past offerings have included pumpkin spice glazed, caramel apple pie and apple cobbler donuts.

Duck Donuts is also known for its Quack Gives Back program, which partners with local organizations to support community causes. It makes every indulgence just a little sweeter.

The Rayford location is open Mondays through Fridays from 6 am to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am to 7 pm. For the full menu, go here.

Donut Shack

10003 Farm to Market 2920
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

832-843-6662

Donut Shack 2

The Donut Shack is a cozy spot for fresh donuts, kolaches and other sweet treats.

A local gem beloved for its artful, doughy creations and friendly staff, The Donut Shack delivers the perfect mix of charm and flavor. If you’re craving a warm donut in a cozy, welcoming setting, a quick trip to Tomball is well worth it.

Beyond its irresistible donuts, The Donut Shack also serves savory favorites like bacon, egg, and cheese croissants and spicy boudin kolaches.

Stop by Tuesdays through Fridays from 5 am to 1 pm or Saturdays from 5 am to 1:30 pm.

Shipley’s Do-Nuts

25119 Grogans Mill Road
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-466-2527

Website

Shipleys display

Shipley Do-Nuts offers classic favorites that have kept customers coming back for generations.

No Woodlands donut shop roundup is complete without the Houston iconic Shipley’s. With two convenient Woodlands locations — one in Grogan’s Mill Plaza and another off Research Forest Drive — there’s no shortage of chances to grab a hot, fresh handcrafted “do-nut.”

The Shipley story began in 1936, when Lawrence Shipley Sr. created his original donut recipe. He started selling them for just five cents a dozen before opening his first storefront in Houston. Nearly a century later, the beloved brand continues to delight generations of donut lovers.

With more than 60 varieties to choose from, every visit promises something sweet and satisfying.

The Grogan’s Mill location is open daily from 5 am to 7 pm. The Research Forest location is open daily from 5 am to 2 pm. For a full menu, go here.

Trending

  1. Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
  2. Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
  3. Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
  4. Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths
  5. Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
3711 University Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3711 University Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$3,175,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3711 University Blvd
3036 Locke Lane
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3036 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3036 Locke Lane
10 Waverly Ct.
Museum District
FOR SALE

10 Waverly Ct.
Houston, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
10 Waverly Ct.
1111 Clovis Rd
Timbergrove Manor
FOR SALE

1111 Clovis Rd
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Roland Bodden (504) 617-5810 Email Realtor
1111 Clovis Rd
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Houston, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Roland Bodden (504) 617-5810 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
1720 Milford
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1720 Milford
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Frances A. DuMay
This property is listed by: Mary Frances A. DuMay (713) 784-0577 Email Realtor
1720 Milford
710 Pinehaven
Memorial Close-in
FOR SALE

710 Pinehaven
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Barbie Provada | Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Barbie Provada | Kristin Tillman (832) 428-8880 Email Realtor
710 Pinehaven
523 10th Street
Galveston | East End
FOR SALE

523 10th Street
Galveston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
523 10th Street
2326 Bissonnet Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2326 Bissonnet Street
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2326 Bissonnet Street
Luxury Listings on the Market
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X