The Best Donut Shops In The Woodlands — From Classics to Mochi Mania and Snowflakes
Embracing a Sweet Start To the Day
By Jillian Richstone //
Duck Donuts are made fresh to order, with a variety of flavors to choose from, as well as the option to build your own. It is one of the best donut shops in The Woodlands.
Robin's Snowflake Donuts is known for creative treats like its Cookie Monster donut. (Photo courtesy Robin's Snowflake Donuts)
Southern Maid Donuts offers custom-shaped donuts for birthdays, celebrations and special occasions. (Photo courtesy Southern Maid Donuts)
MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery puts a chewy twist on the classic donut with its Japanese-inspired mochi creations. (Photo courtesy MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery)
Shipley Do-Nuts has been serving its signature donuts to Texans for generations. (Photo courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts)
Whether you’re craving a classic glazed donut, a chewy mochi creation or a made-to-order masterpiece, The Woodlands donut scene has plenty of ways to satisfy a sweet tooth. From longtime favorites to creative newcomers, these local donut shops serve everything from old school classics to colorful specialty treats. Some have spent decades perfecting the classics, while others have put their own creative spins on the beloved breakfast staple.
Whether it’s for National Donut Day — which happens to be this Friday, June 5 — or any other day, here are Best Donut Shops in The Woodlands:
Southern Maid Donuts
3440 Riley Fuzzel Road
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
A true classic, Southern Maid Donuts has delighted customers for nearly a century with tried-and-true recipes and top-quality ingredients. Founded in 1937 by Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Hargrove, the beloved brand now has a location off Riley Fuzzel Road.
At Southern Maid, you can order your donuts by the box or individually. The bakery offers an impressive selection of timeless favorites and inventive specialty flavors.
Want something extra memorable? They also create custom donuts, perfect for spelling out special messages. Just be sure to call ahead.
Southern Maid Donuts is open daily from 5 am to 1 pm. For more information, go here.
MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery
19189 I-45 , Suite# M
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
Japanese-inspired mochi donuts continue to grow in popularity. MunchMunch Mochi Donut & Bakery offers plenty of flavors to choose from right in The Woodlands.
In addition to its unique donut varieties, MunchMunch also serves boba tea and cream puffs. Its inviting, whimsical atmosphere makes it a great place to hang out with friends.
MunchMunch is open Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 am to 8 pm, Saturdays from 8 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm. To view the menu or place an online order, go here.
Robin’s Snowflake Donuts
4660 Louetta Road, Suite 170
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
A beloved local staple, Robin’s Snowflake Donuts has earned a sweet spot in the hearts of Woodlands residents and beyond. Known for its handmade, fresh donuts served all day, this fan favorite was crowned the No. 1 donut shop in Texas by Yelp in 2024.
Never afraid to experiment, the shop frequently rolls out new treats. Recent offerings have included strawberry fritters and peach cranberry fritters, giving longtime devotees another reason to come back for more.
Robin’s Snowflake Donuts is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 6 am to noon. To learn more, visit its Facebook page.
Donut licious
1535 Spring Cypress Road, Suite D
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
Any day can feel a little sweeter when it starts at Donut licious. This local favorite is known for its gourmet donuts that are as colorful as they are crave worthy.
With inventive flavors like pistachio, Starburst and toffee swirl, every bite is a saccharine surprise. For even more fun twists on the classics, try the playful Root Beer, PB&J or Fruity Pebbles creations. They’re guaranteed to brighten your morning (and your Instagram feed).
Donut licious is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 6 am to 1 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 am to 1 pm. Go here to keep track of the latest flavors.
Duck Donuts
3555 Rayford Rd , #70
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
If creating your own sweet treat sounds appealing, Duck Donuts is the place to go. Famous for its made-to-order donuts, each one is served hot, fresh and completely customizable. It’s a true donut lover’s dream.
For those who prefer to let the experts do the designing, Duck Donuts also offers specialty selections and seasonal favorites. Past offerings have included pumpkin spice glazed, caramel apple pie and apple cobbler donuts.
Duck Donuts is also known for its Quack Gives Back program, which partners with local organizations to support community causes. It makes every indulgence just a little sweeter.
The Rayford location is open Mondays through Fridays from 6 am to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am to 7 pm. For the full menu, go here.
Donut Shack
10003 Farm to Market 2920
Tomball, TX 77375 | Map
A local gem beloved for its artful, doughy creations and friendly staff, The Donut Shack delivers the perfect mix of charm and flavor. If you’re craving a warm donut in a cozy, welcoming setting, a quick trip to Tomball is well worth it.
Beyond its irresistible donuts, The Donut Shack also serves savory favorites like bacon, egg, and cheese croissants and spicy boudin kolaches.
Stop by Tuesdays through Fridays from 5 am to 1 pm or Saturdays from 5 am to 1:30 pm.
Shipley’s Do-Nuts
25119 Grogans Mill Road
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
No Woodlands donut shop roundup is complete without the Houston iconic Shipley’s. With two convenient Woodlands locations — one in Grogan’s Mill Plaza and another off Research Forest Drive — there’s no shortage of chances to grab a hot, fresh handcrafted “do-nut.”
The Shipley story began in 1936, when Lawrence Shipley Sr. created his original donut recipe. He started selling them for just five cents a dozen before opening his first storefront in Houston. Nearly a century later, the beloved brand continues to delight generations of donut lovers.
With more than 60 varieties to choose from, every visit promises something sweet and satisfying.
The Grogan’s Mill location is open daily from 5 am to 7 pm. The Research Forest location is open daily from 5 am to 2 pm. For a full menu, go here.
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