Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide

Chef Ivy Stark is bringing a healthful approach to Mexican cuisine in her new Mexology stall at the new Lyric Market.

A sampling of what's to come at the new 1920 Po-Boy Kitchen inside Lyric Market downtown.

The Press Waffle Company at Lyric Market specializes in creating authentic Belgium waffles, both savory and sweet varieties.

Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market.

After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.

The fastest-growing food hall management company in the country, Hospitality HQ is led by chef, TV personality and cookbook author Akhtar Nawab. Nawab curated the nine restaurant stalls and the bar that will operate within the new Houston food hall that occupies an entire city block.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of this innovative food hall in Downtown Houston,” Nawab says in a statement. “Our number one goal is to provide support for best-in-class restauranteurs and truly invest in the surrounding community.

“We are looking forward to becoming a part of the culturally diverse tapestry that is Houston.”

Situated in the stately Lyric Tower at 411 Smith Street, the 14,000-square-foot Lyric Market sits at the center of a sprawling multi-story space. Outfitted with a 7,500-square-foot deck, communal plaza and street-side terrace, the food hall will also offer 10,000 square feet of space inside dedicated to special events and private dining, as well as a conference center and possible shopping opportunities.

Lyric Market’s Restaurant Options

Lyric Market is built around these chef-driven restaurant offerings:

A healthy Mexican food spot from celebrated Chef Ivy Stark.

Alenbi Falafel + Hummus

Based around plant-based Middle Eastern Street food, Alenbi is a brand-new restaurant from Sof Hospitality.

Get ready for Texas barbecue from veteran pitmaster Scott Lottie.

Bad Chx hopes to be Houston’s hottest spot for Southern fried and Nashville hot chicken.

Louisiana-style po-boy sandwiches and other Cajun creations from Chef Monica Landry are on tap.

This all-day food option is all about Belgian waffles with countless sweet and savory topping options.

Expect Indian street food in a convenient grab-and-go format.

Horu brings a contemporary twist on the rich culinary heritage of Japanese sushi.

Lyric Market is open Mondays through Thursdays from 7 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 7 am to 11 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 11 pm.