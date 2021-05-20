Hidden Within Houston’s Hippest Streetwear Store, a Tiny Restaurant Awaits Discovery

Shoppers and non-shoppers alike are invited in for a drink or a bite at Eats in the Upper Kirby Boutique A Ma Maniére

Eats chef Flavia Gois with The Whitaker Group executive chef Adam Williams in the kitchen of A Ma Maniére in the Upper Kirby District.

Now that Eats, the modern boîte tucked under the mezzanine of A Ma Maniére, has its liquor license, it’s time to party in this stylish boutique in the Upper Kirby District. Actually, Eats has been serving diners since the uber hip menswear store’s opening in October of 2019. But then the pandemic arrived and, poof, it was off the radar.

With Houston back in business, A Ma Maniére (French for “in my own way”) executive Chef Adam Williams popped down from his New York base to check on the restaurant that is under his domain and is the first food-oriented boutique with more to come from the expansive Whitaker Group.

“Our owner James Whitner is very passionate about giving the holistic experience, making sure that we take our retail customer base that we have already established and giving them another experience,” Williams says over a glass of Eats lemonade. “If you are already used to coming to us and enjoying the ambience, the music and the decor, then what is another experience that we can give to you?

“You can come and enjoy small bites. Come for happy hour. Come and watch a baseball game, fashion week shows. We’re providing another experience.”

This is the essence of the fashion entrepreneur’s philosophy, expanding retail from solely transactional to experiential. Whitner founded the The Whitaker Group 15 years ago and today boasts 18 stores across the country including the Upper Kirby hotspot and Social Status in CityCentre.

As Whitner told Complex at the time of the Houston opening, “I’m past just consumption. When you’re chilling, the next step is like, ‘Hey, it would be great if I had a great drink and great food.’ So we just kind of completed the circle.”

Swipe













Next

Eats chef Flavia Gois with The Whitaker Group executive chef Adam Williams in the kitchen of A Ma Maniére in the Upper Kirby District.

Tucked into the back of the shop which is known for its high-end sneakers and luxe brands including Thom Browne, Some Ware and Stone Island, Eats can seat as many as 21 diners. Dining/imbibing hours mimic store hours, noon to 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays. On our recent visit, a well-heeled clutch was just wrapping up a business meeting at the central table while an Astros game was playing out on the large flat screen TV.

Those in a social mood will find not only a menu of American classics but also specialty cocktails such as Peach Tea Vodka, Hibiscus Champagne and Charred Watermelon Punch with Tequila. Add high-end Woodford Reserve and Don Julio 70 to the liquid roster. Of course, a full range of coffees is also available.

Williams says that the user-friendly menu is influenced by the travels he experienced during his 15 years with Marriott. Before joining Whitner, Williams was corporate chef for American Express in New York’s financial district.

Wagyu Beef Bolognese, Shrimp and Grits, and Short Rib Grilled Cheese share the menu with Crawfish Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bites and Brazilian Cachaca Chicken Kabob, a nod to resident chef Flávia Góis’ Brazilian roots. A traditional brunch menu — Fried Chicken and Waffles, Omelets, Buttermilk Pancakes, etc. — is available on Saturdays. Reservations can be made online and takeout and delivery is also offered.

Retail is merely entree to the Whitaker Group oeuvre which includes community-based philanthropy and social impact projects. Following the Texas deep freeze, the group raised more than $75,000 that was distributed in $1,000 checks to families affected by the historic freeze.