Michael Jordan Tips Off His Plans With $3 Million Texas Supercar Buy — Those NBA Worries Could Be In His Rearview Mirror

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster that Michael Jordan secured comes from Sealy Texas, not far from Houston.

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster — the $3 million car that Michael Jordan just bought — will have few peers on the road. A maximum of 30 of these supercars will be built.

Michael Jordan sure seems ready to speed into the rest of his life without worrying about the daily operations of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan securing a $3 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster — one of only 30 such supercars in the world that ever will be produced by Texas’ own Hennessey Performance — comes in the same week it emerges that he is in talks to sell his majority ownership in the Hornets.

The 60-year-old Jordan has never really excelled as an NBA team owner or basketball talent evaluator. Sometimes, he didn’t always seem all interested in doing those roles either. But even when you’re one of the single greatest basketball players of all time you still have to find something to fill the time post retirement.

Or in Michael Jordan’s case, post third retirement from playing.

Now, Jordan seems to be coming to peace with the idea that just having fun could be enough. Already a billionaire, Jordan could double his net worth by selling the Hornets to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. Jordan, the only Black majority owner in NBA history, would maintain a minority ownership stake in the team according to ESPN basketball news breaker Adrian Wojnarowski.

Which would give Michael Jordan even time to spend with his beloved cars. Jordan has long been a devoted car collector. Before he even played a minute in the NBA, he tried to negotiate a Red Mercedes 380SL — priced at $40,000 back in 1984 (inflation is something) — into being part of his first shoe contract. (Nike didn’t end up buying him the car, but you don’t have to watch Air to know Jordan did more than all right on the deal.)

Jordan’s bought plenty of impressive cars for himself over the years. Including a $2.25 Million Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir.

But even for Jordan, this Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is something else. Something beyond extra.

There’s the 6.6L twin-turbocharged V8 engines that produces 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 lb-ft of torque. That is how you can reach speeds of 300 MPH. Yes, Michael Jordan has never believed in going slow.

Jordan’s new ride comes with a glass engine cover (when you have that much power, you want to see it). Hennessey uses glass that was first deployed in jets, glass designed to withstand extreme heat and air pressure. When you have a car like this, you want it to be able to fly.

Like Jordan himself.

Hennessey Performance owner John Hennessey delivered this dream car to Jordan himself. Who doesn’t want to hang out with The GOAT? John Hennessey even got to pose with an obviously delighted Jordan in front of the Chicago Bulls legend’s new car.

“Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend,” Hennessey Performance’s Instragram post on the delivery reads.

Michael Jordan’s new ride comes with a glass engine cover (when you have that much power, you want to see it). Hennessey uses glass that was first deployed in jets, glass designed to withstand extreme heat and air pressure.

Hennessey Performance can be found in Sealy, less than 50 miles outside of downtown Houston. The company’s tagline is “Making Faster Cars Faster Since 1991.” And Michael Jordan’s new Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster certainly fits that description.

These Texas car gurus don’t just do supercars worth millions though. Hennessey also modifies more regular sports cars, trucks, SUVs and jeeps. Take the Hennessey VelociRaptor 400, a 2023 Ford Bronco that’s been upped to 400 horsepower with plenty of new cool bells and whistles.

For Michael Jordan and only 29 other well-off and well-connected car enthusiasts, this Venom F5 Roadster takes things to another level. Jordan is certainly well equipped to race away from any Charlotte Hornets’ frustration.

The billionaire with the best toys wins? Michael Jordan’s earned a sweet ride of a retirement.