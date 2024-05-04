Lance McCullers’ Coffee and Cocktail Haven Settles Into Houston’s Swanky Thompson Hotel — Maven Goes Upscale With New Cafe

The stylish environs of the first bricks-and-mortar outpost of Maven Coffee + Cocktails fits right in with The Thompson hotel. (Photo by Becca Wright)

You can get an almond croissant and latte at the new Maven Coffee + Cocktails at the Thompson Houston hotel. (Photo by Becca Wright)

The owners of the new Maven Coffee + Cocktails Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa, Nicolás “Nico” Baizán de Aldecoa and Lance McCullers Jr. settle into the new shop in The Thompson hotel. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Injured Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers, Jr. is aiming to pitch a perfect game with the opening of his first brick-and-mortar coffee outlet of Maven Coffee + Cocktails. A co-founder of Rex Hospitality Group along with Houston entrepreneur Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa and partner Jimmy Doan, the trio has officially expanded from Maven’s mobile coffee and cocktail carts found at Minute Maid Stadium and the Toyota Center (operated during Houston Astros and Rockets home games) to open a swanky new full coffee shop on the ground floor of the new The Thompson Houston hotel.

The new Maven cafe, situated under the cover of The Thompson’s porte-cochere, is bathed with natural morning light. Its interior is outfitted in a tranquil palette of warm neutrals with glints of bronze, with art care of Serrano Gallery and furnishings that invite a tete a tete over a morning cortado coffee or an espresso-imbued cocktail in the afternoon.

That’s right you can indulge in cocktails at this just opened Maven too. This includes the “conversation starter” — a tincture made with Zephyr, passionfruit, chai, mint and honey. Care for a glass of something bubbly or a sip of wine instead? Selections on Maven’s wine and beer cart include Domaine de la Villaudiere Sancerre and Château Saint Sulpice Bordeaux Rouge 2020. All are available when the bar opens at 10 am, while a happy hour menu is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

“Think of it as a coffee-by-day, cocktails-by-night atmosphere,” de Aldecoa says “Whether you’re looking for a quick coffee and snack between meetings or a pre-or post-dinner cocktail, we’ve got what you need. And we look forward to serving you.”

Traveling the globe to work with culinary pioneers like José Andrés, Rubén García and Doug Psalits, Nicolás “Nico” Baizán de Aldecoa returned to his hometown of Houston to curate the menus for Rex Hospitality’s outlets. His straightforward light bites menu at Maven is inspired by his childhood memories and his love for items wrapped in fresh breads.

Maven’s all-day menu features decadent sandwiches like the waffle-pressed truffle grilled cheese built on a butter croissant, as well as a jamon and cheese and a veggie sandwich between slices of Magnol French Baking’s organic bread. Sweet coffee go-withs include almond and chocolate croissants made by Love Croissants, lemon tea cake and brownies crafted by Leven Baking Company and freshly squeezed juices from JuiceWell.

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe

















Next

Maven Coffee + Cocktails operates under Rex Hospitality along with Maven Coffee Company which provides cold brew coffee concentrate to restaurants (including several of Ben Berg’s restaurants) in places such as Houston, Las Vegas, New York City and Central Florida.

Maven Coffee + Cocktails is located at 1717 Allen Parkway in The Thompson Houston hotel. The coffee and cocktail cafe is open Monday through Thursdays from 6:30 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 am to 11 pm and Sundays from and 7 am to 10 pm.