The Best Mexican & Tex-Mex Restaurants In The Woodlands For National Margarita Day Or Any Day

The Goode family have spent years perfecting the art of Texas food, with several family-run restaurants across the Greater Houston region. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina in The Woodlands is certainly one of the distinctive ones.

A twinkling hacienda located off Six Pines Drive, this Woodlands spot brings weekly happy hour specials, and a fresh and inventive food menu. Goode Co. BBQ is right next door, with the restaurants sharing a patio, so you don’t have to choose between Tex-Mex and ‘cue. You can have them both.

Highlights on Goode Co Kitchen’s menu includes excellent empanadas and queso, with a great selection of tacos, enchiladas, fajitas to fill up on.

There are also several delicious margaritas to pick from too, including the classic Damn Goode Margarita and the Cadillac El Dorado Margarita which is served tableside.

