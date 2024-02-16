The Best Mexican & Tex-Mex Restaurants In The Woodlands For National Margarita Day Or Any Day
When the Food and Drinks MatterBY Annierose Donnelly // 02.16.24
The Woodlands is home of many family-owned restaurants offering quality Mexican and Tex-Mex food. You don’t need an excuse to go out for margaritas, but we’ve found a good one to tell your friends about. It is National Margarita Day this Wednesday, February 22.
But you’ll want to go into this foodie holiday with some knowledge. These are the Best Mexican & Tex-Mex Restaurants in The Woodlands for Margaritas and more:
1. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina
The Goode family have spent years perfecting the art of Texas food, with several family-run restaurants across the Greater Houston region. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina in The Woodlands is certainly one of the distinctive ones.
A twinkling hacienda located off Six Pines Drive, this Woodlands spot brings weekly happy hour specials, and a fresh and inventive food menu. Goode Co. BBQ is right next door, with the restaurants sharing a patio, so you don’t have to choose between Tex-Mex and ‘cue. You can have them both.
Highlights on Goode Co Kitchen’s menu includes excellent empanadas and queso, with a great selection of tacos, enchiladas, fajitas to fill up on.
There are also several delicious margaritas to pick from too, including the classic Damn Goode Margarita and the Cadillac El Dorado Margarita which is served tableside.
For authentic Mexican food in The Woodlands, the culinary joys of Xalisko beckon. The brainchild of Chef Beatriz Martinez, this restaurant features flavors from her hometown of Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico.
Tucked away near the entrance to The Woodlands Mall, this hidden gem has live music during the week and is a romantic spot for a date.
From tasty pork dishes to lime cured striped bass, the dinner menu is packed with passion and creativity. There is also a vegetarian menu with a great variety of options to please meat-free friends.
Xalisko’s drinks list includes a wide selection of wines and, of course, some margaritas to enjoy. Try the Black Diamond margarita or the Xaliskillo margarita.
3. Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional
Mexican Mom is a new favorite of many in The Woodlands. This restaurant, with its cozy and intimate vibe, brings something unique to this groundbreaking community’s dining scene.
Gino Antimo, the Mexican mom behind Mexican Mom, is passionate about traditional Mexican cooking. Many of the dishes here are twists on family classics, from chicken and cheese empanadas to enchiladas verdes. The menu is split into two sections, one showcasing the staple dishes and one for weekly specials.
The margarita menu includes a few fun choices, including bombaritas, mezcalitas and original margaritas. Chef Gina’s personal pick is the Mezcal margarita, made with pineapple juice.
4. Uli’s Kitchen
Chef David Ulises Alcaraz, known as Chef Uli, is the experienced mind behind the exceptional Mexican food at Uli’s Kitchen. Originally from Orizaba, Veracruz in Mexico, his culinary style is inspired by his grandmother’s cooking and that shines through at this restaurant in The Woodlands.
The birria tacos or the enfrijoladas de pollo are great picks, and don’t leave without trying an incredible slice of Tres Leches for dessert.
The bar at Uli’s is always well stocked, with happy hour deals available Tuesdays through Fridays. Swing by for $6 margaritas, as well as tasty snacks such as elotes and flautas.
For reservations at Uli’s Kitchen call (281) 323-4853.
With four restaurants in the Houston area, this family-owned business began back in the 1980s in Memorial City, spearheaded by brothers Phillip and Fabian Torres.
Guadalajara Hacienda is known for both its sizzling fajitas and its seriously delicious margaritas. You can even order a margarita to-go.
Freshly-made tortillas come straight from the kitchen, and the simple but delicious menu is a great choice for a quick Tex-Mex fix. Try the beef, shrimp, chicken or veggie fajitas, or the mesquite grilled salmon tacos with a honey ancho glaze and avocado slaw.
For reservation call (281) 362-0774.