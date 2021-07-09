Depending on your mood, “brunch” can mean a variety of different things. For something more social, it might be neverending pours of refreshing mimosas and towering tiers of salmon lox. “Brunch” could just be code for a great atmosphere that just so happens to have solid people watching. And on certain weekends, a neighborhood spot that serves consistent, perfect eggs is all you need in the world. This list, curated by the team at PaperCity Dallas, has all those moods (and more) well covered. From ritzy, special occasion spots to dependable favorites, our best brunches in Dallas have perfected the art of the late-morning meal.

Caviar and latkes shows the strength of Beverley’s menu.

The Spot: Beverley’s

The Neighborhood: Knox Street

Why We Love It: The classic bistro feels like your favorite New York brunch spot, and the food is just as good as the atmosphere. When it’s not too hot, be sure to opt for an outdoor seat — you’ll want to spend hours on the string-lit patio. – Caitlin Clark

Must-Order Item: The Ceasar Salad with Schnitzel Fried Chicken is always solid. If you’re looking to splurge though, definitely order the Caviar & Latkes.

The Spot: Bistro 31

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

Why We Love It: The easy vibe, great people watching, and bites. – Jess Prescott

Must-Order Item: Lemon Ricotta Pancakes are life.

The Spot: Bread Winners

The Neighborhood: Uptown

Why We Love It: If you can handle the wait, Bread Winners will repay you handsomely with amazing coffee drinks and a brunch you can depend on. – Madison Ford

Must-Order Item: French Ham Benedict

The Spot: Bubba’s

The Neighborhood: University Park

Why We Love It: Let’s be real: The main reason we are all brunching is because we’re in need of something greasy and scrumptious to soak up everything we did the night before. Bubba’s is my go-to. Fried chicken. Mashed taters. Eating out of styrofoam containers at a table outside. GOLD. – Christina Geyer

Must-Order Item: Extra white gravy for your mashed potatoes!

Commons Club is the Virgin Hotels Dallas’ flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge.

The Spot: Commons Club at the Virgin Hotel

The Neighborhood: Design District

Why We Love It: If I am ever feeling like an old person and want to put on something chic and get some compliments from some young – whatever we’re calling them these days – maybe Gen Z – I head to brunch at the Virgin Hotel. Filled with gorgeous young things who probably only went to bed a few hours before they headed to brunch. – Billy Fong

Must-Order Item: Chicken and waffles paired with a mimosa (or three).

The Spot: CRÚ

The Neighborhood: West Village/Uptown

Why We Love It: I will always love the West Village since it was adjacent to the first neighborhood I moved to in Dallas. I would walk there all the time on the weekends with friends. Feels like a cozy little hamlet where you can do a little shopping, eat a meal and then maybe spend the afternoon in a cold movie theater. – Billy Fong

Must-Order Item: Cru crab cake benedict. You can’t go wrong with a combination of crab and hollandaise sauce.

The Spot: Dream Café

The Neighborhood: Lakewood (plus new uptown location)

Why We Love It: A lot of organic and healthy options, but still guilty pleasure options too! This is a laidback spot where you could pop in, in a more casual vibe. – Kimber Westphall

Must-Order Item: Anything with the strawberry butter!

The Spot: Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge

The Neighborhood: Dallas Arts District

Why We Love It: It’s an unexpected place to find a great brunch. Located inside of the HALL Arts Hotel, the atmosphere is fun and filled with art and a piano. The outdoor patio is my favorite spot to sit in cooler weather. Also, chef Dan Landsberg just re-did the menu and it’s filled with great stuff to try. – Megan Ziots

Must-Order Item: Duck fat fried chicken and pancakes. The salsa verde migas is another favorite, served with black bean refrito and pepitas.

Encina’s remodeled climate-controlled, outdoor patio is perfect for a cool, fall evening. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Spot: Encina

The Neighborhood: Oak Cliff

Why We Love It: The outdoor, climate-controlled patio is perfect for dining al fresco in the summer. It also just has a really cozy vibe with a homey ambiance and comfort food. – Megan Ziots

Must-Order Item: Blue corn pancakes

The Spot: Halcyon

The Neighborhood: Lower Greenville

Why We Love It: The breakfast skillets are insanely delicious and the vibes are great. They always have local artists displayed on the walls, and rotate, so I love the community vibe. This is definitely a more relaxed brunch spot, but their lattes and brunch libations are delicious. Their take on the mimosa is unique- Apple Cinnamon, Mango Chili-Lime to name a few. – Kimber Westphall

Must-Order Item: Santa Fe Skillet and Overnight French Toast

The Spot: The Heights

The Neighborhood: Lakewood

Why We Love It: I have a deep soft spot for smaller restaurants, and The Heights is one of those unassuming, strip mall spots that you might not even guess is as good as it truly is. They have an incredibly friendly staff, it’s full of regulars, and the food is always, ALWAYS solid… no matter what. – Susannah Hutcheson

Must-Order Item: Biscuits and gravy — the jalapeno cheddar biscuits are *chef’s kiss.*

The Spot: The Henry

The Neighborhood: Harwood District

Why We Love It: The Bloody Mary cart is so fun and interactive. The aesthetic feels elevated, yet homey. – Kimber Westphall

Must-Order Item: The California Bowl

Weekend Brunch at Hudson House. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Spot: Hudson House

The Neighborhood: Inwood / Lovers

Why We Love It: Quality brunch and atmosphere. – Jess Prescott

Must-Order Item: Classic Lox. The presentation is 10/10 and they source their bagels from the local Schug’s. The lemon ricotta pancakes are the perfect combo of fluffy yet crisp.

The Spot: Kirin Court

The Neighborhood: Richardson (but not far – just beyond 635)

Why We Love It: It’s part of my Chinese heritage. A traditional dim sum meal on the weekends. When I lived in places like NYC, L.A. and Seattle – I had oh-so many options. Unfortunately, Dallas doesn’t have that many restaurants that have truly authentic dim sum – meaning servers weaving around the restaurant pushing carts with the various dishes that you stop and order. – Billy Fong

Must-Order Item: The glazed pork buns, which have the taste of both an appetizer and a dessert. Also, their shrimp shumai is divine.

The Spot: Le Bilboquet

The Neighborhood: Knox-Henderson

Why We Love It: Such a cute atmosphere with great outdoor seating on a nice day. – Chelsea Pfleg

Must-Order Item: Lemon ricotta pancakes are 10/10

The Spot: The Mansion

The Neighborhood: Oak Lawn

Why We Love It: Special occasions only. A table on the Veranda is my happy place. The Mansion is like a trustworthy friend: Always shows up; always consistent; never changes too much. – Christina Geyer

Must-Order Item: The burger and truffle fries. Fair warning: The fries come served in a huge bowl (more like bucket-sized) so order for the table and share, unless you’re with me, then we’re ordering two sides. Because when it comes to fries, I’m selfish.

The Spot: Meddlesome Moth

The Neighborhood: Design District

Why We Love It: A reflection of its design-conscious neighborhood, at Meddlesome Moth you can enjoy a menu of brunch classics and unique fair under a stunning stained glass backdrop. – Madison Ford

Must-Order Item: Mother and Child Reunion (fried chicken and eggs – a southern steak and eggs)

Mercat Bistro is a hidden French gem in the Harwood District.

The Spot: Mercat Bistro

The Neighborhood: Harwood District downtown

Why We Love It: It reminds me of chic, casual bistros in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighborhood. The dishes are authentic but updated, and I love the intimate bar area and dining room. On nice days, it’s perfect to sit outside and sip a latte or my favorite cocktail, La Vie En Rose — St. Germain, lillet, fresh lime, raspberries, and bubbles. – Rebecca Sherman

Must-Order Item: Quiche Florintine — spinach, chèvre, mixed greens — with an unbelievably thick and flaky crust.

The Spot: Nine at the National (at the Thompson Dallas)

The Neighborhood: Downtown

Why We Love It: easy vibe, views, and bites. – Jess Prescott

Must-Order Item: Caviar Waffle Bites are a crowd pleaser and great to share.

The Spot: Oddfellows

The Neighborhood: Bishop Arts District

Why We Love It: Can’t beat the vibe of Bishop Arts and the area is hotter than ever with all the new innovation being infused to the neighborhood. – Kimber Westphall

Must-Order Item: The beignets! Dreaming about them right now as I type!

The Spot: The Old Monk

The Neighborhood: Knox-Henderson

Why We Love It: It’s a Dallas institution. Low-key. I can show up in workout clothes and a Yankees hat and no one will judge me for it. – Christina Geyer

Must-Order Item: Breakfast tacos! I’m telling you. Best breakfast tacos in all of Dallas, which is saying a lot considering Old Monk is a pub. But also their French Fries are great.

Paradiso is a well-appointed oasis in the heart of the Bishop Arts District.

The Spot: Paradiso

The Neighborhood: Bishop Arts District

Why We Love It: The ambiance of Paradiso cannot be beat. While this is a popular dinner and cocktail spot, the brunches are equally delicious. Great food, great service, and a patio brunch is the best way to kick off the weekend. Ideal spot for out-of-town visitors. – Madison Ford

Must-Order Item: Croque Madame or Shoulder Hash. Don’t forget a breakfast cocktail.

The Spot: Park House

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

Why We Love It: It really has become like Cheers (am I dating myself by referencing that show?). I always know a handful of the crowd that’s there and the staff always knows your name. And more often than not has a drink ready for you within minutes of your arrival. – Billy Fong

Must-Order Item: Honestly, they change up the menu quite frequently it seems and I try to go with the suggestion of one of the servers that I trust.

Inspired by classical European gardens, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls (Photo by R2ro Photography)

The Spot: RH Rooftop

The Neighborhood: Knox-Henderson

Why We Love It: Chic environment, perfect for that mimosa + morning rose with the girls. The food is delicious and so is the vibe. – Jess Prescott

Must-Order Item: Avocado toast. While this seems basic, it is a hearty plate at RH Rooftop.

The Spot: Rise No. 1

The Neighborhood: Inwood Village

Why We Love It: Aesthetically, it’s one of the warmest, most magical restaurants in Dallas, but the food is also truly very good. There’s a reason it’s one of Laura Bush’s favorite restaurants. – Caitlin Clark

Must-Order Item: The marshmallow soup (a tomato-carrot bisque with goat cheese souffles) is a Dallas classic, but I always recommend ordering from the cheese cart, where a knowledgeable waiter takes you through every type of fromage they offer — always a highlight. And for brunch, Rise offers a variety of pretty mimosas.

San Martin has all kinds of pancakes and sangrias for brunch.

The Spot: San Martin Bakery and Restaurant

The Neighborhood: Uptown

Why We Love It: This is one of the only places in Dallas that serves Guatemalan food, specifically for breakfast. And they always give you little cookies and bread to snack on before your meal! – Megan Ziots

Must-Order Item: Dobladas breakfast, iced coffee

The Spot: Sixty Vines

The Neighborhood: Uptown

Why We Love It: Any place that focuses as much on wine is a hard yes from me, and Sixty Vines is no different. It’s an excellent spot for a group brunch, the mimosa bar is ~impeccable~, and the aesthetic of the inside (and out!) makes it one of the most beautiful brunch spots in the city. – Susannah Hutcheson

Must-Order Item: The Butcher pizza — but ask for a side of honey to drizzle on top. Mmmmm, trust me here. The orange morning buns are also freaking delightful.

The Spot: Smoky Rose

The Neighborhood: Lakewood

Why We Love It: Incredible patio. Laid-back vibe (see: not your usual pretentious Dallas-y spot). Live music (most of the time). Great for a boozy bunch with friends — but also the kind of place you can bring your kids and family. Did I mention their patio is great (lots of plants)? And you’re right by White Rock Lake. – Christina Geyer

Must-Order Item: At brunch, here, I’m usually face down in a carafe of mimosas and a bowl of queso. But I’ve heard their BBQ is great. I’m just not a big BBQ gal.

The Spot: Standard Services

The Neighborhood: Lower Greenville

Why We Love It: Because I can walk there from my apartment if things get too boozy. Just kidding? (Not really.) It’s the sister restaurant to HG Supply but less fussy and less healthy. See: My favorite BLT in Dallas. Also, fun and inventive cocktails, including the Frozen White Claw, which I’ve been told I need to order STAT next time I go. – Christina Geyer

Must-Order Item: See above re: BLT and fun cocktails. Oh, they also have yummy Huevos Rancheros, too.

The Spot: Taverna

The Neighborhood: Knox-Henderson

Why We Love It: Because if you went to SMU and didn’t spend hours upon hours brunching at Taverna, did you really go to SMU? It’s the nostalgia for me — and the fact that it’s still as fun as I remember it was when I was in my younger (re: prime) brunching years. Only difference is now I get lit and walk across the street and shop my heart out at Anne Mashburne. – Christina Geyer

Must-Order Item: Can’t remember the exact name but it’s a pizza with truffle oil.

Te Deseo features four bars, as well as a rooftop. (Photo by Rob Underwood)

The Spot: Te Deseo

The Neighborhood: Harwood District

Why We Love It: Te Deseo is on a brunch break and has been since COVID, but if they don’t bring it back it’s a travesty. It’s truly some of the most delicious food I’ve ever put in my mouth, the service is so friendly, and the lighting in there is, TBH, ideal for Instagram. The rooftop bar is going to be a yes for post-brunch drinks, too. – Susannah Hutcheson

Must-Order Item: MIGAS please — and a huge Bloody Mary, extra spicy.

The Spot: Yardbird Southern Table

The Neighborhood: Uptown

Why We Love It: This Miami-based spot serves some of the best Southern food in Dallas. The interior is also beautiful and the cocktails are delicious. – Megan Ziots

Must-Order Item: Chicken ‘n Watermelon ‘n Waffles