The Loubi Bar (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion / Shopping

Christian Louboutin Creates a Shoppable Pool Party in Neiman Marcus for Dallas

Inside the Splashy Pop-Up, Featuring an Appearance from the Designer Himself

BY Olivia Ward // 03.29.23
photography Jonathan Zizzo
The Loubi Bar at the Christian Louboutin pop-up in Neiman Marcus Northpark. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A La Piscine exclusive activation (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christian Louboutin hand-woven t-shirt (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christian Louboutin A La Piscine french fries (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Louboutin exclusive splash print skateboard (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christian Louboutin at the A La Piscine event (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Heather Wick, Mandi Bonilla (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nancy Johnson, Gina & Bob Mimlitch (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Xavier Vanhaasen, Jen Vanhaasen (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christian Louboutin lifeguard model at A La Piscine event (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Alice Moore, Megan Flanagan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rodrigo Sales Costa, Nancy Luna, Anthony Robertson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Robbie Kruthoff, William Jennings (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Merchandise displayed on neon glass tiles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Amanda Brown, Jodi Kahn (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mahisha Dellinger, Tiffany Moon, Crystal Wimbrey, Madelaine Lam (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christian Louboutin pumps (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Louboutin servers handing out Chrisitan Louboutin macoroons (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Louboutin Lifeguard model (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nerissa von Helpenstill, Scott Mitchell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The DJ at The Loubi Bar (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christian Louboutin exclusive handbag (Photography by Jonathan Zizzo) (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Stephanie Chukwukelu, Ralph Yesafu (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mandi Bonilla, Bailee Cox (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Men's VarsiJunior Spikes 2 Leather Low-Top Sneakers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Neiman Marcus made a splash with Christian Louboutin’s new immersive activation, “A La Piscine.” The NorthPark Center department store introduced the exclusive collection with a full range of neon-colored footwear and handbags. Other items from their newly added lifestyle collection included tumblers to stay hydrated, hand-woven t-shirts, and limited-edition skateboards. Christian Louboutin made a personal appearance alongside party guests dressed head to toe in vivid neon colors and red-sole pumps (of course). 

“Neiman Marcus approached us to create a Spring/Summer capsule collection and pop-up experience for their customers,” said Christian Louboutin. “The beginning of summer, for me, sparks sweet 80’s nostalgia, so I thought, why not bring a pool party to Dallas to kick off the season.”

Christian Louboutin at the A La Piscine event (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Guests were transported to an ’80s Palm Springs pool party as they sipped palomas and enjoyed French-inspired hors d’oeuvres near the installation that featured a pool, bar, lounge chairs, grass, and floor-to-ceiling palm trees. Merchandise was displayed throughout on neon glass tiles to capture the collection. The poolside-themed soiree was complete with the “Loubi” bar DJ and Louboutin “lifeguards” in their swimsuits.  

“Christian Louboutin has always inspired our luxury customers, and it’s an honor he’s chosen to create this unique expression of his brand exclusively for Neiman Marcus,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. 

Mahisha Dellinger, Tiffany Moon, Crystal Wimbrey, Madelaine Lam (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
This exclusive collection brings Louboutin to life and lets customers experience the luxury. The “A La Piscine” activation will be available at Nemin Marcus’ NorthPark throughout the remainder of March for customers to experience in-store. 

“This collection is the perfect example of our approach to create exceptional experiences for our loyal customers to make their lives extraordinary,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group. 

Christian Louboutin pumps (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
See the summer collection online at NeimanMarcus.com.  

