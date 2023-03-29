Christian Louboutin Creates a Shoppable Pool Party in Neiman Marcus for Dallas
Inside the Splashy Pop-Up, Featuring an Appearance from the Designer HimselfBY Olivia Ward // 03.29.23
Neiman Marcus made a splash with Christian Louboutin’s new immersive activation, “A La Piscine.” The NorthPark Center department store introduced the exclusive collection with a full range of neon-colored footwear and handbags. Other items from their newly added lifestyle collection included tumblers to stay hydrated, hand-woven t-shirts, and limited-edition skateboards. Christian Louboutin made a personal appearance alongside party guests dressed head to toe in vivid neon colors and red-sole pumps (of course).
“Neiman Marcus approached us to create a Spring/Summer capsule collection and pop-up experience for their customers,” said Christian Louboutin. “The beginning of summer, for me, sparks sweet 80’s nostalgia, so I thought, why not bring a pool party to Dallas to kick off the season.”
Guests were transported to an ’80s Palm Springs pool party as they sipped palomas and enjoyed French-inspired hors d’oeuvres near the installation that featured a pool, bar, lounge chairs, grass, and floor-to-ceiling palm trees. Merchandise was displayed throughout on neon glass tiles to capture the collection. The poolside-themed soiree was complete with the “Loubi” bar DJ and Louboutin “lifeguards” in their swimsuits.
“Christian Louboutin has always inspired our luxury customers, and it’s an honor he’s chosen to create this unique expression of his brand exclusively for Neiman Marcus,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group.
This exclusive collection brings Louboutin to life and lets customers experience the luxury. The “A La Piscine” activation will be available at Nemin Marcus’ NorthPark throughout the remainder of March for customers to experience in-store.
“This collection is the perfect example of our approach to create exceptional experiences for our loyal customers to make their lives extraordinary,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group.
See the summer collection online at NeimanMarcus.com.