Houston’s Top Chefs Create a 10-Course Meal That Is Farm Delicious — Another Unforgettable Recipe For Success Evening

Carolyn and Matt Khourie at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Sharon and Ricky Sanders at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Jeff and Rebecca Deurlein at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Erin and Aashish Parekh at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Recipe for Success founders Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner held at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fifty guests are treated to a 10-course tasting menu at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Recipe for Success Foundation “Delicious Alchemy Banquet”

Where: Hope Farms Urban Agricultural Showcase and Training Center

PC Moment: It was indeed a “chefstravaganza” when Recipe for Success founders Gracie and Bob Cavnar welcomed diners, limited to 50, for the evening of gustatorial splendor. Ten of Houston’s leading chefs each prepared a course for the sumptuous tasting menu. The evening celebrated the nonprofit’s 18th anniversary.

“It was 24 of Houston’s finest chefs who helped me launch our programs to teach, empower and inspire healthy eating 18 years ago,” Gracie Cavnar told the gathering. “And it fills our hearts to still have so many chefs supporting our work.

“With Hope Farms, we have given them even more ways to engage, but nothing tops the creativity they bring to the table for Delicious Alchemy.”

The leading lady displayed her multiple talents in dressing the long king’s table in navy fabric, inspired by the deep blues of the 18th anniversary gemstone, a cats eye. Golden chargers and flatware and crystal chandeliers above were shining counterpoints to the delightfully rustic training center. Florals from Gracie’s Flower Child Urban Flower Farm further dressed the tables along with shimmering candles.

While attendees enjoyed the beautifully orchestrated, serene meal, it was hurly burly behind the scenes as the 10 chefs and their assistants worked together to get 50 plates assembled in eye-catching presentation for each course.

Participating chefs were Renato De Pirro of Bari, Greg Martin of Bistro Menil, Chase Voelz of Bludorn, Barbara McKnight of Catering by Culinaire, Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier, Aphassorn “Bell” Predawan of MaKiin, Eli Jackson of Marmo, Martin Stayer of Nobie’s, Travis McShane of Ostia, and Scott Muns of Wild Oats/Underbelly Hospitality.

PC Seen: Anita and David Garten, Jennie Bui-McCo, Angela Bishop, Edgar Huerta, RJ Jenkins and Robyn Jedkyns, Theresa and Jake Voss, Dr. Salil Deshpande, Marian Cabanillas, Orlando Lozano, Dr. Esteban Miranda, Rebecca and Jeff Deurlein, Sharon and Ricky Sanders, and Carolyn and Matt Khourie.