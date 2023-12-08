Houston’s Top Chefs Create a 10-Course Meal That Is Farm Delicious — Another Unforgettable Recipe For Success Evening

Fifty guests are treated to a 10-course tasting menu at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bob and Gracie Cavnar
Barbara McKnight, Culinaire
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Greg Martin, Bistro Menil
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Chase Voelz, Bludorn
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Eakkapan (O) Ngammuang, MaKiin
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Eli Jackson, Marmo
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Felipe Botero, Le Jardinier
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Martin Stayer, Nobie’s
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Renato De Pirro, Bari (1)
Scott Muns, Wild Oats, Underbelly Hospitality
Travis McShane, Ostia
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
01
23

Fifty guests are treated to a 10-course tasting menu at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
23

Recipe for Success founders Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner held at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
23

Chef Barbara McKnight of Culinaire at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
23

Jennie Bui-McCo, Angela Bishop, Edgar Huerta at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

05
23

RJ Jenkins, Robyn Jedkyns, Theresa & Jake Voss at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

06
23

Chef Greg Martin of Bistro Menil at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
23

Anita Garten, Bob Cavnar, David Garten at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

08
23

Erin and Aashish Parekh at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

09
23

Chase Voelz of Bludorn at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Virginia McMullen, Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
23

Dr. Salil Deshpande, Marian Cabanillas, Orlando Lozano at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
23

Chef Aphassorn 'Bell' Predawan of MaKiin at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

Jeff and Rebecca Deurlein at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
23

Chef Eli Jackson of Marmo at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Sharon and Ricky Sanders at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
23

Chef Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Dr. Esteban Miranda, Marian Cabanillas at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

18
23

Chef Martin Stayer of Nobie's at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Carolyn and Matt Khourie at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

20
23

Chef Renato De Pirro of Bari at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Chef Scott Muns of Wild Oats, Underbelly Hospitality at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Chef Travi McShane of Ostia at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

Delicious Alchemy guests enjoyed a 10-chef, 10-course meal at Hope Farms benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Fifty guests are treated to a 10-course tasting menu at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bob and Gracie Cavnar
Barbara McKnight, Culinaire
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Greg Martin, Bistro Menil
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Chase Voelz, Bludorn
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Eakkapan (O) Ngammuang, MaKiin
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Eli Jackson, Marmo
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Felipe Botero, Le Jardinier
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Martin Stayer, Nobie’s
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Renato De Pirro, Bari (1)
Scott Muns, Wild Oats, Underbelly Hospitality
Travis McShane, Ostia
Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston’s Top Chefs Create a 10-Course Meal That Is Farm Delicious — Another Unforgettable Recipe For Success Evening

Only 50 Super Lucky Diners Get to Enjoy

BY // 12.07.23
Fifty guests are treated to a 10-course tasting menu at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Recipe for Success founders Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner held at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Barbara McKnight of Culinaire at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennie Bui-McCo, Angela Bishop, Edgar Huerta at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
RJ Jenkins, Robyn Jedkyns, Theresa & Jake Voss at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Greg Martin of Bistro Menil at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anita Garten, Bob Cavnar, David Garten at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Erin and Aashish Parekh at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chase Voelz of Bludorn at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Virginia McMullen, Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Dr. Salil Deshpande, Marian Cabanillas, Orlando Lozano at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Aphassorn 'Bell' Predawan of MaKiin at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff and Rebecca Deurlein at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Eli Jackson of Marmo at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sharon and Ricky Sanders at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Esteban Miranda, Marian Cabanillas at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Martin Stayer of Nobie's at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn and Matt Khourie at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Renato De Pirro of Bari at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Scott Muns of Wild Oats, Underbelly Hospitality at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Travi McShane of Ostia at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Delicious Alchemy guests enjoyed a 10-chef, 10-course meal at Hope Farms benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)
1
23

Fifty guests are treated to a 10-course tasting menu at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
23

Recipe for Success founders Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner held at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
23

Chef Barbara McKnight of Culinaire at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
23

Jennie Bui-McCo, Angela Bishop, Edgar Huerta at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

5
23

RJ Jenkins, Robyn Jedkyns, Theresa & Jake Voss at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

6
23

Chef Greg Martin of Bistro Menil at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
23

Anita Garten, Bob Cavnar, David Garten at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

8
23

Erin and Aashish Parekh at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

9
23

Chase Voelz of Bludorn at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Virginia McMullen, Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
23

Dr. Salil Deshpande, Marian Cabanillas, Orlando Lozano at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
23

Chef Aphassorn 'Bell' Predawan of MaKiin at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

Jeff and Rebecca Deurlein at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
23

Chef Eli Jackson of Marmo at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Sharon and Ricky Sanders at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
23

Chef Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Dr. Esteban Miranda, Marian Cabanillas at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

18
23

Chef Martin Stayer of Nobie's at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Carolyn and Matt Khourie at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

20
23

Chef Renato De Pirro of Bari at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Chef Scott Muns of Wild Oats, Underbelly Hospitality at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Chef Travi McShane of Ostia at the Delicious Alchemy dinner. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

Delicious Alchemy guests enjoyed a 10-chef, 10-course meal at Hope Farms benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

What: Recipe for Success Foundation “Delicious Alchemy Banquet”

Where: Hope Farms Urban Agricultural Showcase and Training Center

Bob and Gracie Cavnar
Recipe for Success founders Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy dinner held at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Moment: It was indeed a “chefstravaganza” when Recipe for Success founders Gracie and Bob Cavnar welcomed diners, limited to 50, for the evening of gustatorial splendor. Ten of Houston’s leading chefs each prepared a course for the sumptuous tasting menu. The evening celebrated the nonprofit’s 18th anniversary.

“It was 24 of Houston’s finest chefs who helped me launch our programs to teach, empower and inspire healthy eating 18 years ago,” Gracie Cavnar told the gathering. “And it fills our hearts to still have so many chefs supporting our work.

“With Hope Farms, we have given them even more ways to engage, but nothing tops the creativity they bring to the table for Delicious Alchemy.”

Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
RJ Jenkins, Robyn Jedkyns, Theresa & Jake Voss at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The leading lady displayed her multiple talents in dressing the long king’s table in navy fabric, inspired by the deep blues of the 18th anniversary gemstone, a cats eye. Golden chargers and flatware and crystal chandeliers above were shining counterpoints to the delightfully rustic training center. Florals from Gracie’s Flower Child Urban Flower Farm further dressed the tables along with shimmering candles.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

Swipe
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul

While attendees enjoyed the beautifully orchestrated, serene meal, it was hurly burly behind the scenes as the 10 chefs and their assistants worked together to get 50 plates assembled in eye-catching presentation for each course.

Participating chefs were Renato De Pirro of Bari, Greg Martin of Bistro Menil, Chase Voelz of Bludorn, Barbara McKnight of Catering by Culinaire, Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier, Aphassorn “Bell” Predawan of MaKiin, Eli Jackson of Marmo, Martin Stayer of Nobie’s, Travis McShane of Ostia, and Scott Muns of Wild Oats/Underbelly Hospitality.

Recipe for Success Delicious Alchemy
Jennie Bui-McCo, Angela Bishop, Edgar Huerta at the Delicious Alchemy dinner benefiting Recipe for Success (Photo by Michelle Watson)

PC Seen: Anita and David Garten, Jennie Bui-McCo, Angela Bishop, Edgar Huerta, RJ Jenkins and Robyn Jedkyns, Theresa and Jake Voss, Dr. Salil Deshpande, Marian Cabanillas, Orlando Lozano, Dr. Esteban Miranda, Rebecca and Jeff Deurlein, Sharon and Ricky Sanders, and Carolyn and Matt Khourie.

A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
546 Stoneleigh Drive
Memorial West
FOR SALE

546 Stoneleigh Drive
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
546 Stoneleigh Drive
3739 Albans Road
West U
FOR SALE

3739 Albans Road
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3739 Albans Road
701 Bering Drive #1003
Woodway Pines
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1003
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1003
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
845 E 23rd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

845 E 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
845 E 23rd Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X