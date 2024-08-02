The 5 Hottest New Dallas Restaurants Right Now — And What To Order At Each

From Lombardi Family Concepts, this new Latin restaurant took over the former Jasper’s (and before that, Abacus) space on McKinney Avenue. The interior has been completely transformed into a Tulum-like escape. Design highlights include custom wood accent walls, hand-sculpted pottery, natural wood branches, neutral-toned stones, and lush plants. When we visited, many guests were taking advantage of the Instagram moment at the entrance which includes these arching branches and a large mirror. Led by chef Ty Thaxton, the menu features dishes from Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and other Latin American countries.

Best Bites: Start with the yellowtail ceviche. The delicious mixture of Tiger’s milk, shaved shallot, tomatillo, pickled habanero chili, and leeks comes served in a spherical terrarium atop another plate filled with liquid nitrogen to create a smokey effect. Don’t miss the beef empanadas either. Two wood fire oven-baked beef pastries come with chimichurri and a chipotle tomato sauce. The flaky pastry makes the dish.

For entrees, you’ll find everything from street tacos to steak and seafood. There’s also a cocktail menu that serves interactive drinks like the La Diabla. When served, a piece of material that is wrapped around the tequila drink is lit on fire to create a show-stopping moment. For dessert, we enjoyed the churros with abuelita hot chocolate and cajeta caramel dipping sauces, but next time we’ll be trying the piña colada creme brûlée which comes served inside a half pineapple.

There’s a lot to try at MAR Y SOL. The ambiance is fun and welcoming, making it a great spot for a girl’s night or date night.