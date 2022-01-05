A New Upscale Irish-American Tavern Brings Comfort Food and Cocktails to Dallas’ West End

A new Irish tavern has opened in Dallas’ West End and it’s not what you’d expect from a traditional pub. Chet’s is an upscale, Irish-American restaurant featuring crystal chandeliers, a wraparound marble bar, and a cozy library. The new concept, which settled into the neighborhood’s century-old Awalt building, comes from Jay Khan, a restauranteur behind several other West End spots like 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails and RJ Mexican Cuisine. Chet’s is named after Khan’s father-in-law, a U.S. Navy veteran who had a passion for whiskey.

Chet’s focuses on Old Fashioned cocktails, including a menu of four different kinds. (Courtesy)

What to Drink

The drink menu focuses on whiskey, naturally. There are four signature Old Fashioned cocktails: Chet’s (made with Bulleit Bourbon), Irish (Bushmill Black), smoked mezcal (not whiskey, but still good), and lavender lemon (Four Roses). You can also opt for a classic libation like a French 75, Tom Collins, Hemingway, Dark and Stormy, and more. Irish beers like Guinness and Killian’s Irish Red are also available, as well as a selection of wine.

The Chet’s menu also includes dishes like chicken tikka masala and Shepherd Pie. (courtesy)

What To Eat

Chet’s menu is a mix of Irish classics and a rotating selection of unique, seasonal dishes. First thing’s first: you must try the Irish stew. It’s the perfect comfort dish, served with a warm scoop of mashed potatoes for the winter months ahead.

The comforting menu is filled with expected Irish treasures like Paddy’s Burger (topped with Guinness sauce), corned beef and cabbage, a banger sandwich, a jumbo pretzel with Kilian’s cheese sauce, and Chet’s Shepard’s Pie. You’ll also find burgers, truffle mac and cheese, and even chicken tikka masala — the last of which is likely a nod to Indian cuisine’s rich history in traditional Irish pubs.

For dessert, indulge a little and order the bread pudding with Jameson whiskey and coconut ice cream. It’s wonderful.