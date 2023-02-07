3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Opened in the former Rapscallion space in Lower Greenville, this new neighborhood restaurant comes from New Zealand chef Toby Archibald (formerly of Georgie). The contemporary spot serves bites from around the world, some inspired by Archibald’s travels and New Zealand background.

Best Bites: One-bite appetizers are in and that’s what we started with. Under “Snacks,” the fish on chips is a tasty bite of smoked kingfish, caviar, and citrus mayo. The Kingfish ceviche was another must-try starter made with coconut, lime, and chili jam. As for entrees, don’t miss the hot-smoked Glory Bay Salmon. Meant to resemble a deconstructed sandwich, make sure to get a bit of fried bread, turnip, lettuce, and shallot cream in every bite.

Also, dessert is a can’t-miss. Opt for the Tropical Mille Feieulle. It includes brown sugar plantain ganache and jackfruit. And it’s served with a scoop of ube ice cream. It’s delicious.