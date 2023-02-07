3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
From A New Zealand-Inspired Spot in Lower Greenville to Great Handrolls and DumplingsBY Megan Ziots // 02.07.23
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: a New Zealand-inspired spot from the former Georgie chef, a new handroll bar at The Hill, and great Chinese food along Lower Greenville.
To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
Quarter Acre
Opened in the former Rapscallion space in Lower Greenville, this new neighborhood restaurant comes from New Zealand chef Toby Archibald (formerly of Georgie). The contemporary spot serves bites from around the world, some inspired by Archibald’s travels and New Zealand background.
Best Bites: One-bite appetizers are in and that’s what we started with. Under “Snacks,” the fish on chips is a tasty bite of smoked kingfish, caviar, and citrus mayo. The Kingfish ceviche was another must-try starter made with coconut, lime, and chili jam. As for entrees, don’t miss the hot-smoked Glory Bay Salmon. Meant to resemble a deconstructed sandwich, make sure to get a bit of fried bread, turnip, lettuce, and shallot cream in every bite.
Also, dessert is a can’t-miss. Opt for the Tropical Mille Feieulle. It includes brown sugar plantain ganache and jackfruit. And it’s served with a scoop of ube ice cream. It’s delicious.
From one handroll spot to another — Komé finds itself in the former Sushi De Handroll space at The Hill. Chef Roy Ahn (formerly Little Katana) just debuted the family-owned restaurant and serves sashimi, handrolls, nigiri, and more. Sit at the bar to watch everything be prepared right in front of you.
Best Bites: Make sure to start with the salmon sashimi with ponzu. It’s a fresh and flavorful starter before you dive into the handrolls. Try a handroll combo to taste favorites like scallop, lobster, tuna, yellowtail, and crab wrapped in thin sheets of nori. We also tried a cooked shrimp katsu that ended up being my favorite.
The second location of this Irving-based spot, this Chinese restaurant from John Kim recently opened in the former Gung Ho space in Lower Greenville. The favorite dumpling spot also serves authentic bites like Shanghai including pork buns, fried rice, and noodles. There are also new cocktails made specifically for the Dallas outpost like a Jade Margarita and Black Sesame Espresso Martini.
Best Bites: Be sure to start with an order of soup dumplings — the pork buns are particularly delicious. The Kung Pao chicken and Mongolian beef are also great to share. They are served with a choice of fried or steamed rice in hefty portions. This was about all we could consume during their soft opening, but there is so much more to try like noodles, soups, and Green Tea Gimlet. The menu will be expanding even more soon.