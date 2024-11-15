5 New Dallas Restaurants to Try Right Now — Upscale Asian Cuisine, A Buzzy Seafood Spot, and a Unique Food Hall
The Latest Need-To-Know OpeningsBY Megan Ziots // 11.15.24
Starting in December, Victory Social will launch curated dinner menus offering a full-service experience. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Recently opened in Victory Park, Victory Social is a new multi-concept eatery from Chef Joshua Harmon of Hospitality Alliance. (Courtesy)
Chef Josh Harmon brings his fried chicken concept, Birdie, back to Dallas at Victory Social. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Doro Italiano is the pizza and pasta concept at Victory Social. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The Famous Pork Wontons are a must-order at Feng Shui. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Another favorite bite at Feng Shui is the Heavenly Beef. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Le PasSage offers a whole Peking Duck for four people. (Photo by Evan Sung)
CATCH Dallas offers sushi rolls made with fish flown in from Toyko, Japan. (Courtesy)
CATCH opens its sixth location at Dallas' Maple Terrace. (Courtesy)
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your latest helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings.
Victory Social
2323 Victory Avenue (One Victory Park)
Recently opened in Victory Park, this new multi-concept eatery comes from James Beard-nominated Chef Joshua Harmon of Hospitality Alliance. He’s brought back his beloved fried chicken concept Birdie (formerly at The Exchange in downtown Dallas), along with all-day cafe Rise & Thyme, lunchtime spot Park Bistro, contemporary taqueria Itza Cocina, Victory Grill — featuring house butchered meats and seafood, and Doro Italiano. Beginning in December, there will also be a curated dinner menu offering a full-service experience. Signature dishes include duck frites, Berkshire pork cheek, grilled prawns, and more. There’s also a global wine list, craft cocktail menu, and draft beer.
Designed by The Ferro Collective, the contemporary space features custom millwork, mosaic marble tile, modern furnishings, and an all-season patio.
Feng Shui Fine Asian Cuisine
2355 Olive Street, Suite 150
This new Chinese, Japanese, and Thai fine-dining restaurant comes from Chef Fawn Zhao and Alan Ho (both founders of Jia Modern Chinese and Jia Asian Bistro). It’s located in the McKinney & Olive building in Uptown Dallas. The menu is extensive — divided into three sections for each kind of cuisine — and offers appetizers, soups and salads, and entrees. A cocktail menu also includes the popular Fuji Mountain (serves two) with rum, cranberry, pineapple, and coconut powder. On a recent visit, we enjoyed the Famous Pork Wontons, Heavenly Beef, and Kung Pao Chicken. Next time, we’re opting for the Three Cultures Sampler where you get a bit of everything from all three cuisines.
Le PasSage
4205 Buena Vista Street, Suite 130
One of the most highly-anticipated new restaurants in Dallas, this new French-Asian spot comes from Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau and Michelin-starred chef Bruno Davaillon. The space at The Terminal at Katy Trail (with trailside access) was designed by Austin architect Michael Hsu (Uchi) to resemble the Orient Express. Similar to the storied train, the restaurant’s interior includes pink and plum hues with intimate “compartments” for the bar, the main dining room, and the outdoor patio. Formerly of Mr. Chow in Las Vegas, Chef Hou Lam “Dicky” Fung is cooking up favorite Asian dishes like Peking duck and dumplings. Earlier this month, we got a first taste of the menu. We particularly adored the Vietnamese spring rolls.
Rose Cafe
4205 Buena Vista Street, Suite 160
The sister restaurant to Le PasSage, and right next door to it at The Terminal, Rose Cafe is an all-day spot for coffee, bites, and cocktails. Inspired by a rose garden, the design features an indoor-outdoor atmosphere with lush greenery. Chef Sotear Tep has created a menu of Asian and Mediterranean dishes like bao buns, lemongrass shrimp summer rolls, noodle bowls, and tea sandwiches. Cocktails include a frozen lychee martini, and there’s a wine list including bubbles, rosé, reds, and whites during lunch and dinner.
CATCH Dallas
3005 Maple Avenue
Catch Hospitality Group (led by Texas billionaire Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm) just debuted its sixth CATCH restaurant at Dallas’ Maple Terrace. Located in Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, and more, the seafood concept is known for its sushi, wagyu program, and classic dishes. The Dallas menu features East Coast oysters, raw fish flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, a wagyu hot rock flight, steak, a lobster & caviar roll, seafood, pasta, and more. For drinks, guests will find 13 signature cocktails, a few reserve cocktails, sake, wine, beer, and four zero-proof drinks on the menu.