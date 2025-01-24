The New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Opened by Milagro Taco‘s Jesús Carmona at Trinity Groves, this new seafood spot took over the former Amberjax space. It kept a lot of the remaining decor including a neon “Fish Market” sign above the bar and a large swordfish hung on the wall towards the back.

We enjoyed the yellowfin tuna crudo with sliced avocado, passion fruit, and habanero sauce, as well as the pork belly ceviche (Carmona noted that he served around 20,000 of this dish at the most recent State Fair of Texas). Served with sweet plantains, fried yucca, pico de gallo, and a jalapeño glaze, we can see why it’s so popular. Another favorite is the grilled salmon succotash with bacon & sweet corn, bell pepper, and spinach. We also loved the crispy fried chicken with jalapeño glaze, but we can’t wait to go back and try some more dishes like the golden fish & chips and lobster roll.

Pesca also recently launched a weekend brunch menu available from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Our eye is on the pork belly Benedict and cuatro leches French toast.