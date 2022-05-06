7 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Most Excited About This Summer

The owners of Revelers Hall are opening a new brewpub/bakery/deli down the street from their other concept, Oddfellows. (Courtesy of Revelers Hall)

From a new Italian spot from the team behind Shinsei to fresh concepts from buzzy local chefs, these are the seven new Dallas restaurants we’re most excited about this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynae Fearing (@lynaefearing)

SHOP Swipe



















Next

Dea

7709 Inwood Road

This new Italian restaurant from Shinsei owners Lynae Fearing and Tracy Moore Kathbun is expected to open this summer. Taking over the former Fireside Pies space on Inwood Road, Dea (“goddess” in Italian) will serve house-made pasta, pizza, and other traditional dishes.

Darna Market is a new Mediterranean eatery at Plano’s Legacy West.

Darna Mediterranean Market

7700 Windrose Avenue (Legacy West), Plano

A new Mediterranean restaurant, bar, and market is taking over the former Barnes & Noble space at Legacy West. Darna, which means “Our House” in Arabic, comes from Yaser Khalaf, owner of Uptown Dallas’ Baboush (Yela Concepts). The new eatery is set to open this summer with a Turkish coffee bar, full-service bar, deli, and expansive outdoor patio. Diners can expect mezze, souvlaki, meat boards, and more. The decor will feature Middle Eastern elements, as well as North African and coastal Mediterranean interiors.

Nick Badovinus is also opening several new concepts in Dallas including an upscale spot in the Design District.

Royal Bastard

1602 Market Center Boulevard

Also opening this summer is prolific chef Nick Badovinus‘ new, intimate modern continental cuisine restaurant in the Design District. The new 12-table spot is taking over the former Kings Cabaret strip club, but will be revamped for a luxury dining experience.

Montes Modern Charhouse will take over the former Abacus space in Uptown. (Courtesy of Dillinger Consulting, LLC)

Montes Modern Charhouse

4511 McKinney Avenue

A new upscale restaurant going into the former Abacus (and then briefly, Jasper’s Uptown) location in the Knox Street area, Montes is a steakhouse from Refined Hospitality Concepts. Led by executive chef Jason Tilmann, the charhouse will focus on steaks and veggies seared on a Montague charbroiler, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The owners of Revelers Hall are opening a new brewpub/bakery/deli down the street from their other concept, Oddfellows. (Courtesy of Revelers Hall)

Jackuval

409 N. Zang Street

The owners of two popular Oak Cliff haunts (Oddfellows and Revelers Hall) are crafting something new in the former Chan Thai space. Parts brewpub, coffee shop, bakery, and deli, Jackuval is a riff on “Jack-of-All-Trades.”

Nonna and Carbone’s chef Julian Barsotti is opening several new concepts in Dallas this summer.

Goodbye Horses

5629 SMU Boulevard

Dallas chef Julian Barsotti is at it again. Weeks after opening his latest Tex-Mex concept, Odelay, in Inwood Village, the chef is debuting a dive bar with classic bites on SMU Boulevard. Called Goodbye Horses, it will serve elevated versions of bar foods like burgers, tacos, and po’boys.

Bacari Tabu

4113 Lomo Alto Drive

Another Julian Barsotti concept, this new, intimate Italian bar-restaurant will open next to the chef’s popular Italian restaurant Nonna in Highland Park this summer. Going into the former Strictly Tabu space, the new spot is a homage to the jazz bar that was there for 40 years. Bacari Tabu will bring back the jazz and pizza to the neighborhood.