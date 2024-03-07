Where to Eat in Dallas This March — 5 New Restaurants and What to Order at Each Hot Spot

The hottest new restaurant in Las Colinas, this upscale Indian spot is a must-visit for its classy atmosphere and incredible dishes. Opened by Sanjay Joshi and Probodh Arora (Saffron House), Sanjh was designed by ID 4 Studio. The modern space features neutral colors, highlighted by warm tones of satin brass and marble stone. A gold tree serves as a centerpiece in the dining room. To create the menu, the Sanjh team brought on chef Balpreet Singh Chadha, who was recently awarded a spot on Condé Nast Traveller‘s 2023 “40 under 40: India’s Most Exciting Young Chefs” list.

Best Sips: The Gulab Jal is a great, refreshing cocktail to start with. It’s a mix of vodka, rose petal jam infused with orange liqueur, rose water, and sparkling water. A real stunner on the drink list (and the most popular according toour server) is the Old Fashioned. It’s a classic but comes out smoking for a little tableside show.

Best Bites: The menu can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you don’t know your Indian dishes well, but we had some help from the chef to highlight the best of the best. To start, the bharwan paneer tikka is a must-try. The large cubes of paneer cheese are seasoned with spices, herbs, and nuts. It’s also filled with a small amount of cream for a flavorful surprise. Another shareable starter is the scallops recheado. Served with cauliflower-based sauces of varying colors and steamed gram flour dumplings, this is one of my favorite scallop dishes in Dallas now. And if you’re really hungry, add on the Aloo samosa filled with potato. They are delightful.

As for our meat dishes (a large portion of the menu is vegetarian), we opted for the masaaledaar chaampan — lamb chops, Old Delhi Butter Chicken, and Sanjh signature meat curry with goat. Add on some garlic naan and you honestly don’t even need the meat. I wouldn’t mind going fully vegetarian next time.