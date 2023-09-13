Restaurants / Openings

The Hottest Dallas Restaurants Openings — and Reopenings — This September

Rooftop Bars, Sushi Windows, and Revamping of Local Favorites

BY // 09.13.23
Pearl Dallas

Led by chef Shine Tamaoki, Pearl is a new sushi spot debuting near Knox-Henderson this fall. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The year 2023 may be over halfway through, but we still have plenty of new Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to. Coming up this September, expect a unique rooftop bar from Nick Badovinus in the East Quarter, sushi from a former Nobu chef in Knox-Henderson, the reopening of a Henderson Avenue classic, and more. We will continue to add on as more openings are announced this month.

The Hottest Dallas Restaurant Openings of September 2023

East Quarter Dallas
Chef Nick Badovinus’ Surf Camp opens on the rooftop of this East Quarter building this week. (Courtesy of East Quarter)

Surf Camp

2130 Commerce Street (September 14)

On Thursday, September 14, chef Nick Badvoninus’ newest concept will debut on the third-floor rooftop of the East Quarter building that currently houses two of his other spots — Brass Ram and National Anthem. The theme of the bar will change twice a year, but will start out this fall with “Surf Camp.” The first pop-up will feature a menu of light bites like ceviche, and seared tuna, as well as refreshing cocktails al fresco.

Pearl Dallas
Led by chef Shine Tamaoki, Pearl is a new sushi spot debuting near Knox-Henderson this fall. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Pearl

4640 McKinney Avenue, Suite 130 (September 14)

Led by chef Shine Tamaoki, this new sushi spot will debut on Thursday, September 14. A former sushi chef at Nobu Dallas, Tamaoki is striking out on his own with the help of business partner Todd Landis (a longtime fan of the chef’s work at Nobu) and incorporating flavors from his hometown of Yamanashi, Japan. The authentic Japanese menu — save for one cream cheese addition — will feature sushi, salad, and hot dishes, with monthly omakase dinners. Takeout options will be available through a sushi window.

Gemma Dallas
The Shrimp Ceviche is a new menu item at Gemma. (Courtesy)

Gemma (Reopening)

2323 N. Henderson Avenue, Suite 109 (September 20)

After 10 years on Henderson Avenue, this beloved neighborhood bistro is revamping its entire interior and adding on fresh menu items. The intimate, 50-seat interior of Gemma is getting updated floors, paint, and so much more. New dishes like a burger (a first for Gemma), along with duck frites, chopped salad, steak frites, scallops, and shrimp ceviche will be available on the refreshed menu starting Wednesday, September 20.

