5 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Opened by first-time restaurateur Leigh Hutchinson, this new Italian restaurant serves a fresh, seasonal menu of handmade pasta, antipasti, and steak on Lower Greenville. The setting is homey, while still making you feel like you’ve traveled somewhere else. You’ll find a glass-encased pasta-making station (viewable through the window on Greenville Avenue) as soon as you walk into the space. Hutchinson also stocked the interior with her own knickknacks and family heirlooms such as photos of her Sicilian-American grandmother and other relatives.

To Sip: If you love espresso martinis, you must try the Damiano. The restaurant makes its espresso in-house and mixes it with vodka, Borghetti coffee liqueur, lazzaroni amaro, and demerara for the perfect martini. The Alitalia is another refreshing and delicious cocktail made with tequila, Aperol, amaro Nino, Cocchi americano, tamarind, and lemon. Next time, we’ll be trying the Signora Farfalla — a butterfly pea gin-based drink.

To Savor: Start with the Ricotta Montata. It’s a delicious whipped house ricotta accompanied by grilled zucchini, herb oil, and lemon. Served with Hutchinson’s grandmother’s pane bianco, it’s a delightful appetizer. The Coccoli is another popular choice with its crispy dough balls served with stracchino cheese and proscuitto. For pasta, order the tagliatelle with ragù bolognese. We scraped up every last bite of this warm and comforting dish. The New York Strip alla Fiorentina was another stunner. The rosemary and other herbs used really made the 16-ounce Rosewood Ranches steak sing.

Dessert cannot be missed at Via Triozzi. The Cannolo Sbagliato was a favorite — pizzelle filled with spoons of cannoli filling, chocolate, candied orange peel, and pistachios. The tiramisu is also popular and enough for two people to share.