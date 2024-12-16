The 5 Hottest New North Texas Restaurants — And What To Order At Each Spot

Known for several popular Dallas concepts like Mister Charles, Duro Hospitality just opened its first restaurant in Fort Worth. The Chumley House is a European-inspired steakhouse with British flair in the Cultural District. Incorporating a variety of cuisines found in London, the new spot offers everything from British staples like beef Wellington and tallow pop-overs to Indian-inspired dishes, including butter chicken pie and saag paneer.

On a recent visit, we enjoyed an array of dishes on the menu, but here we will break down the highlights.

To start, the smoked king salmon with cucumber, labneh, and dill pollen vinaigrette is a stunner. It’s beautifully presented and balances tangy and smoky flavors. The prime beef tartare is also a must-try. Served with a Calabrian chili dressing and salsa Bianca, the dish offers just the perfect hint of sweetness.

For our pasta course, we tried the tenderloin stroganoff and cacio e pepe malfadine. Both are delicious, but if we had to choose, the former is a can’t-miss at The Chumley House. Make sure to get a bite with the tender beef, ricotta dumpling, and wild mushroom all at once. It’s delightful.

As for mains, you can’t go wrong with the beef Wellington. It’s a tableside experience as the flaky pastry is cut and slathered in an au poivre right in front of you. Order The Regal Potato side for the optimal pairing. This elegant potato dish comes topped with sweet pork belly and parmesan. And if you’re looking for a kick of spice, the saag paneer is another great Indian-inspired option. The butter chicken pie is most definitely on our radar for next time as well.

There are only three dessert options at The Chumley House, but we can’t recommend the sticky toffee pudding enough. It comes with a rum caramel sauce that is lit on fire tableside and poured over the sponge cake, which is accompanied by a scoop of vanilla gelato.