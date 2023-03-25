6 New North Texas Restaurants You Need to Know

El Chato Tacos y Tequilas will open two locations this year — the first in Mansfield at the end of April.

Mexico-based Quince added its second restaurant in Fort Worth's WestBend, and has another planned for Austin this year.

While a couple of local favorites are in expansion mode, there are also a ton of new openings coming to Fort Worth, Grapevine, and beyond. From a highly anticipated San Miguel-based restaurant to a garden-inspired food trailer, these are six new North Texas restaurants to know.

Quince

1701 River Run, Suite 181, Fort Worth

One of Fort Worth’s most highly anticipated openings is currently in soft opening mode. Located in WestBend overlooking the Trinity Trail System, this is the second location for the San Miguel de Allende original — one of the top-rated rooftop eateries in the world.

Quince‘s menu ranges from Nikkei-style sushi to Texas Angus steaks and even includes French-style pastries. More big news now that the second location is up and running in Fort Worth: the website touts the next stop for the popular spot ― it will find a perfect perch in Austin by the end of the year. The official opening date in Fort Worth is on March 27.

El Chato Tacos y Tequila

1831 E. Broad Street, Mansfield

Next up, Francisco “Paco” Islas has some exciting news. He is branching out beyond his Paco’s Mexican concept ― with its original location on Magnolia Avenue and its newest location in downtown’s Sundance Square — to be a minority partner in a new venture. El Chato Tacos y Tequila will first debut in Mansfield in April, and another will follow in downtown Crowley by the end of the year.

“It’s called El Chato, which is a term of endearment in Spanish,” Paco Islas tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “It means big cheeks. This will be my recipes and my ingredients but it’s more of a sports bar setting serving tacos and tequila.” Fifty types of tequila.

Heirloom Garden Cafe

6700 Z Boaz Place, Fort Worth

Nestled inside Archie’s Gardenland you’ll now find Heirloom — a food trailer by chef Kevin Martinez, featuring many home-grown items. They’ll be serving garden-inspired dishes on a limited seasonal menu. It’s lunch only, served Wednesday through Sunday. But, in the coming weeks keep an eye out for Heirloom Supper Club where the chefs will get to show off a bit with creative multi-course menus and wine pairings. They’ll be held on Wednesday evenings by reservation only.

Gold Handle Coffee Co.

122 W. Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Stockyards welcomes more John Wayne-inspired goodness with the opening of the Gold Handle Coffee Co. this week. Gold Handle lore is that the actor used to gift friends gold-handled coffee mugs as mementos of projects they worked on together. The shotgun-style, historic space of the former Rail Car Coffee has been transformed for this new flagship location.

Son of a Butcher

480 W. State Highway 114, Grapevine

A popular slider bar Son of A Butcher just slid into Grapevine with its third North Texas outpost — the other two are in Dallas and Plano. Favorite sliders include the wagyu-based PB&J, Burnt Ends, and All American. You’ll also find chicken sandwiches like the classic Comeback or Texas Hot with pimento cheese and hot sauce. Make sure to pair these with waffle fries and a milkshake, cocktail, or Butcher’s Tap beer.

Fireside Pies

628 Harrold Street, Suite 100, Fort Worth

After its long run in Crockett Row came to end last year, fans of Fireside Pies mourned the loss of a go-to chef-inspired pizza house with its fabulous wood-fired crust. But it’s thankfully returned to Cowtown with a new location at Left Bank. Two other locations remain in Dallas and Grapevine as well.