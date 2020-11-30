Houston’s One Fifth Restaurant Makes a Big Holiday Pivot — Where Southern Comfort Food Will Reign

Roasted oysters are among the Southern Comfort foods to be on the One Fifth menu beginning December 8. (Photography by Jacklyn Warren for StarChefs)

Hush Puppies are among the Southern Comfort foods to be on the One Fifth menu beginning December 8. (Photography by Jacklyn Warren for StarChefs)

Hush puppies, fried shrimp platters and flounder Pontchartrain — those are just a few of tempting dishes that will be on the menu when Underbelly Hospitality’s One Fifth pivots from Mediterranean on December 8 to Southern comfort foods. Owner Chris Shepherd is calling this latest incarnation a holiday pop-up.

Chef de cuisine Matt Staph is working up the menu that sounds a lot like South Louisiana to this native of Baton Rouge. Just consider the boudin plate with house pickles and mustard, oysters both roasted and fresh, jalapeño cornbread, and blackened chicken (think New Orleans’ chef Paul Prudhomme) and crawfish pasta.

“I want the food on this menu to remind our guests of being with their families at a time when that may not be possible,” Staph says in a statement.

Also, bar director Westin Galleymore is creating a house-made version of Southern Comfort and the cocktail list will feature Southern classics, such as a Crescent City, and Westin’s take on drinks like Juleps, milk punches and Daisys. This Louisiana girl is booking a table now!

“We love One Fifth Mediterranean,” Shepherd explains, “but Southern food feels right for right now. The beauty of One Fifth is that it’s a concept based on change, so it gives us the freedom to cook and serve the food that fits the moment.”

The one request Shepherd made to Staph was crab-stuffed jalapeños.

“That’s my pandemic craving — crab-stuffed jalapeños,” the Underbelly honcho says. “I’ve been driving down to Monument Inn to order them. When we decided on this holiday pop-up here at One Fifth, I asked Matt to make the best version of this dish possible. And he nailed it.”

One Fifth Southern Comfort will continue its socially distancing policy and the Lexus Patio is in high gear continuing with its live music on Thursdays.

For those who loved One Fifth Gulf Coast’s popular Galatoire’s-inspired brunch on Christmas Eve, stay tuned as the menu and reservations will be available soon.