New Wine and Martini Bars Dominate This Week’s Dallas Openings

BY // 04.11.23
Fig and Favor by Cai Chen (2)

Fig and Favor is a new market in the Harwood District. (Photo by Cai Chen)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Tina's Continental, an intimate martini bar, is now open in Deep Ellum. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
An intimate martini bar debuts in Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building.

An 800-square-foot martini bar has opened in the Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum. Called Tina’s Continental, the new spot comes from UNCO Management (Leela’s Wine Bar) and was inspired by the Lincoln Continental Mark V — a luxury coupe from the ’70s. The martini menu is separated into two sections. You can custom-build your own martini or order from “The Designer Series,” which features six signature martinis.

Tina’s also features beer, wine, and cocktails — a few standouts include The Moody Bleu with bleu cheese-washed vodka, The Appletini, Grasshopper, and Guavatina.

 

Fig and Favor is a new market in the Harwood District. (Photo by Cai Chen)

Fig & Favor Opens in the Harwood District.

Now open in the Harwood District (in La Rue Purdue by Harwood Arms and Elephant East), Fig & Favor is a new market offering meals on the go, daily essentials, wine, gifts, coffee, and gelato. Grab-and-go options include sandwiches, salads, and meal kits. Along with the new market, HHG is launching a Harwood Wine Club program with three tiers — A.O.C., Premier Cru, and Grand Cru.

Leela's Pizza and Wine Dallas restaurant news
Leela’s third location is now open in Uptown. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Leela’s Wine Bar expands to Uptown with a new location offering pizza.

UNCO Management has opened a third Leela’s in Uptown (the others are in Lower Greenville and Trophy Club). But what sets this location apart is that it offers pizza. Leela’s Pizza & Wine offers 16 wines on tap, salads, and Roman-style pizza. A few favorites include the Mushroom Pizza, California Ranch Salad, and Supreme Pizza. There are also signature cocktails like the Flora Rosata with bubbles and Peach Cobbler Old Fashioned.

