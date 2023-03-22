Restaurants / Openings

A Pizza Pop-Up Goes Permanent, San Martin Bakery Eyes an Ambitious Expansion, and a ‘Surfing Restaurant’ Brings 35-Foot Waves to the Colony

03.22.23
Pizza Leila

Former pop-up pandemic concept Pizza Leila is now its own permanent restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Pizza Leila
Dallas Restaurant News:  After more than two years of operating as a ghost kitchen, Pizza Leila is now a full-fledged restaurant. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

A popular pizza pop-up finds a permanent in the Arts District.

In 2020, local bistro Sloane’s Corner launched a small side business called Pizza Leila. The Sicilian pizza concept was so popular that it now has its own permanent location downtown. Offering 14 different kinds of pies by the slice or whole, the newly opened spot is located on the first floor of an apartment building in the Arts District — bringing some much-needed casual dining in the neighborhood. Some pie standouts include the BBQ Short Rib & Kimchi, Queso Fundido, and Texas Brisket.

 

San Martin Dallas Breakfast Meeting
The classic Guatemalan breakfast, Dobladas Breakfast, at San Martin.

Uptown Guatemalan restaurant and bakery expands to Addison, and possibly more DFW locations.

San Martin Artisan Bakery & Restaurant debuted its first U.S. location in Dallas’ Uptown in 2018. This fall, the Guatemala-based spot, established in 1974 by Andres Castillo, is expanding to Addison, as first reported by CultureMap. And according to the Dallas Morning News, the goal is to open several more locations in North Texas — with Fort Worth, Plano, and Frisco being considered. The Uptown outpost became a favorite breakfast spot of mine, especially for the chilaquiles and coffee drinks, when it first opened. Lines are often long, so it will nice to have a few more outposts to venture to.

 

Citywave Fireside Surf
Fireside Surf provides lunch, dinner, and a show in The Colony. (Courtesy of Fireside Surf)

A surfing restaurant boasting a 35-foot wave pool is coming to The Colony’s Grandscape.

What exactly is “a surfing restaurant?” According to the Dallas Morning News, Fireside Surf, co-owned by Patton Nix and Billy Adams (who live in Hawaii and Washington, respectively), will have a 35-foot wave pool available for guests to shred in the middle of the outdoor restaurant in Grandscape. There will be a menu crafted by Dallas chef John Franke with seafood and vegetable dishes, along with ocean destination-inspired drinks by Sean Conner. This is one we’re just going to have to see in person.

