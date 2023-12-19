New Mexican Restaurant In The Woodlands Brings Chef Power, a Secret Bar & Late Hours — Your First Look at Monarca

The speakeasy hidden behind Monarco's main dining room has comfortable seating for people to linger after a meal. Co-owners Alex Urrunaga, Marcelo Sada, Pablo Najera and Mauricio Guerra hope the late closing time of 2 am is a hit. (Photo by Mario Santos)

The sleek modern interior of Monarca can seat about 90 diners. The artworks are actually artfully disguised flat screen TVs. which only will be turned on for special occasions. (Photo by Mario Santos)

Monarca, The Woodlands’ newest restaurant, is already creating buzz for its take on modern Mexican food. With roots in Monterrey, Mexico, the four owners of Monarca wanted to create a local place to share the great food and excellent service of the Mexican restaurants they love.

“We’re a neighborhood restaurant,” owner Pablo Najera says of the spot in Creekside Park Village. “We’re trying to bring this Mexican experience here. Because in Mexico, the service and the warmth of people in service is unique. It’s known by many people around the world who have traveled to Mexico.

“This particular warmth that the Mexicans bring to the table.”

The Monarca menu is set up for family-style sharing. The red snapper comes to the table whole, but cooked in ready-to-eat portions with a dipping sauce. It’s easy to wrap up the fish in the fresh tortillas made on site at Monarca,.Or you can eat the snapper on its own without a wrap.

Barbecued mains — tenderloins, filets and salmon – are another important menu staple at this new restaurant in The Woodlands. Monarca chef Sebastian Royo uses a Josper grill, one of very few in use in the United States, according to Najera. The Josper, imported from Barcelona, is a way to cook with charcoal in a restaurant setting. Royo brings 18 years experience in fine dining restaurants, coming to Monarca from New York City.

According to co-owners Marcelo Sada and Pablo Najera, Monarca is designed to be both a place for celebrations and a place where you can come and have just a quick meal. Those who want to linger over a great meal with friends also will be always welcome.

“There’s a saying in Mexico that we tend to have long goodbyes, right?” Najera says. “So we say goodbye once, and then we stay for another drink. And then you know, one more joke and the long the goodbye. And that’s what we want people to feel when they’re here. Like they know they have to go, but they don’t want to go. They want to stay a little bit longer.

“And that’s what we’re trying to bring through the service we offer.”

It easy to linger in the comfortable dining room that seats 90 at Monarca. Padded chairs, light wood and dark walls make the space modern but not intimidating. The framed artworks on the walls are actually artfully disguised TVs, which will only be tuned on for rare occasions.

“We want people to be present with people and have them immersed in a good conversation,” Nada says. “So we don’t want to be known as a sports bar.”

Monarca’s Own Hidden Bar

Another bonus of this new Mexican restaurant? Monarca boasts its own hidden speakeasy that seats 40. It’s just the place to keep the fun going. Leather couches and small seating areas make this a great spot to continue after-dinner conversations. Named Gus — yes, Gus — the speakeasy has unique artwork and is accessed thru a painted door in the back of the restaurant.

Gus is well stocked with tequila and mezcal, and features the tequila of professional golfer Abraham Ancer — Fletcha Azul. Ancer is something of an iconic athlete in Mexico. He ranked as high as 11th in the world before joining the controversial LIV Golf tour. Behind the bar, the Ancer’s tequila is on ice and served cold

Yes, this speakeasy brings a full bar, couches and an Instagram-friendly neon sign which reads “Tequila Mucho.”

“So here is a very intimate space where you can have fun,” Sada says. “And really there’s no bar in the immediate area here like this. We are very tequila and mezcal oriented and we have all sorts of liquors and cocktails.

“We have a high-end selection of scotches too.”

Yes, Monarca is something different, a restaurant you need to experience to completely understand.

Monarco is open seven days a week, from 3 pm to 9 pm Sundays through Wednesdays, and 3 pm to 2 am Thursdays through Saturdays. Lunch and brunch service will start soon. This new restaurant in The Woodlands can be found at 26400 Kuykendahl in Creekside Village across from the village green.