Healthy Food Mecca Continues its Dallas Takeover With New Lakewood Restaurant

Fresh lemonade comes in four styles and pairs well with any number of hand-helds or wrap sandwiches.

Layered yogurt creations fill your craving and can be customized to most dietary requirements.

Catering to healthy lifestyles, Arizona-based The Original ChopShop boasts eight restaurants in its home state alone. But Texas may be where its heart is turning.

The brand is making a major push in the Dallas area, with four restaurants currently up and running — in Park Cities and Las Colinas, and two more in Plano at the Shops at Legacy and at Park and Preston.

The next location to arrive will have the largest dining room of any of The Original ChopShops in the Dallas area. Get ready for a new Lakewood ChopShop, which opens this weekend.

The Lakewood restaurant will be located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 308, in the Hillside Village Shopping Center ― which is also home to Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante. It will debut this Saturday, Dec. 14. It will be open 7 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 7 am to 8 pm on Sundays.

“We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and pride ourselves on being customizable,” Denys Serebryakov, general manager of the Irving ChopShop, tells PaperCity.

“The Original ChopShop is a healthy trending concept serving feel-good food. But, we are also pretty versatile. We serve everyone, with options like our Cheat Day Wrap.”

SHOP Swipe

































Next

The ChopShop menu is filled with bowls like a protein bowl called the Sweet Soy Sesame Steak ― which has green onion, sugar snap peas and sesame seeds or a breakfast bowl, the Coconut Chia Pudding ― with chia seeds, coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, shredded coconut, agave nectar and granola.

The brand has something for every diet category including gluten free, dairy free, lactose and soy free, vegetarian and vegan. They craft an array of sandwiches and wraps, and the salad section is called The Chops ― from which the brand derives its name.

If you wandered in expecting The Original ChopShop to be serving steak. . . you can have that too, either in a bowl or on the grilled steak sandwich ― featuring grilled sirloin, caramelized onion, fontina cheese, arugula, apple, mushroom and a horseradish crème, piled onto a ciabatta roll.

Drinks include a full range of tea and coffee beverages, but nothing alcoholic. There are many fresh squeezed juice blends, and protein shakes to choose from as well. And, the house lemonade comes four different ways: Traditional, sweetened with stevia, a seasonal variety or with tea in an Arnold Palmer.

Next up on The Original ChopShop’s Dallas area takeover is a location going into Allen, at 829 W. Stacy Road, which is expected to open in February, and another slated to arrive in March or April in McKinney. The McKinney location, at 3113 S. Custer Road, will be the first Original ChopShop with a drive-thru window ― adding convenience to catering and to-go pick-ups.

It’s a ChopShop world — and we’re just living in it.