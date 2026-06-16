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il Bracco Owners to Open New All-Day Restaurant Overlooking Katy Trail at Dallas’ Knox Street

Main House Will Bring American Cuisine and Al Fresco Dining to High-Profile Development

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From the owners of il Bracco, Main House will be a new all-day restaurant at Dallas' Knox Street development. (Rendering courtesy)

From the owners of il Bracco, Main House will be a new all-day restaurant at Dallas' Knox Street development. (Rendering courtesy)

Western Addition Restaurant Group is run by CEO Robert Quick and COO Matt Gottlieb. (Courtesy)

Western Addition Restaurant Group is run by CEO Robert Quick and COO Matt Gottlieb. (Courtesy)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

Fans of il Bracco and Bobbie’s Airway Grill are going to be especially excited about this new restaurant opening on Knox Street in 2027. From Western Addition Restaurant Group (the same owners of these beloved two Dallas-based restaurants) comes a new all-day restaurant called the Main House, located at 3333 Knox Street, Suite 145. Going into the former Mashburn space, the new spot will serve classic American dishes, boasting a patio overlooking the Katy Trail.

“The Main House is about creating a place people can return to again and again, a true gathering place,” says Robert Quick, founder, CEO, and chief culinary officer of Western Addition, in a release. “More than ever, restaurants are spaces where people come together. At its best, hospitality invites us to slow down, share a table, and engage in meaningful conversation and connection. There is a natural conviviality in these beloved family homes, a sense of belonging, and that is what the Main House is built around.”

Knox Street Retailers
A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy)

The new restaurant is inspired by elegant beach and lake houses, ranches, and family gathering places. The space will blend the indoors and outdoors with large windows and natural materials, while the interiors were designed by Dallas-based MMaison Interiors. The inside will draw on “residential modernism, the unhurried elegance of a well-loved home, while maintaining the warmth and social energy of a place meant to be lived in.”

Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the Main House will play a part in diners’ entire day. The menu will feature salads, stacked sandwiches on house-made bread, and proteins butchered in-house daily. A first for Western Addition restaurants, the Main House will offer breakfast service and a larger selection of shareable dishes.

The Western Addition portfolio has quickly grown since its first restaurant debut, il Bracco, at Preston Center in 2019. The favorite Dallas Italian spot has since expanded to Houston and Scottsdale, while Bobbie’s opened in Preston Hollow in 2023, and Balboa Surf Club debuted in Houston that same year.

Western Addition_CEO Robert Quick and COO Matt Gottlieb_PC Debby Wolvos 00
Western Addition Restaurant Group is run by CEO Robert Quick and COO Matt Gottlieb. (Courtesy)

Main House is opening in a neighborhood that’s growing just as fast — Knox Street. In 2019, when opening il Bracco, Quick told us that Western Addition’s thesis was to pick A-plus sites and build unique concepts, and they’ve stuck with that plan. When complete, the mixed-use development is going to be unlike anything else.

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The Knox Hotel and Residences, Auberge Collection will anchor the development that includes an impressive lineup of new retailers, and several top-notch restaurants like Italy-based Sant Ambroeus, Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, and now, Main House.

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