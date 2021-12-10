Restaurants / Openings

P.F. Chang’s Kisses Highland Village Goodbye and Opens Anew in a New Houston Location

It's Part of the Beloved Asian Food Chain's Complete Brand Refresh

BY // 12.10.21
P.F. Chang’s is open in its new location at Galleria Park at 5251 Westheimer, just across Sage Road from the Galleria.

After 25 years of serving its popular Chang’s spicy chicken, Mongolian beef and Chang’s lettuce wraps in a corner of Highland Village, P.F. Chang’s has moved and opened anew with a sleek new restaurant in Galleria Park, a leafy post across Sage Road from The Galleria. The new location, which opened Friday, is on the ground floor at 5251 Westheimer, a mixed-use 11-story building which is a stone’s throw from the Hyatt Regency Galleria on Sage.

The 6,507 square foot restaurant space adds not only a fresh ambience to the P.F. Chang’s dining experience but also patio dining, with a total seating capacity of 342. The outdoor patio features hand-stamped Asian-wave concrete and a large golden bar in the entryway. Inside, golden terracotta warriors, an abundance of red and P.F. Chang’s iconic murals featuring warrior girls holding swords painted with “Houston” and “Texas” in Mandarin characters set the stage for Chinese-inspired menu that also embraces pan-Asian cuisine.

(Coincidentally, HISD’s Mandarin Immersion Magnet School is located mere blocks away at 5445 W. Alabama.)

“P.F. Chang’s provides a destination for guests to host events and celebrations, from holidays to birthdays to evenings with friends and family, and we are excited for this new location to bring our immersive Asian dining experience to even more people,” P.F. Chang’s CEO Damola Adamolekun says in a statement. “We look forward to providing moments and meals our Houston guests are sure to remember.”

The new location is said to be part of a national brand refresh with all locations benefiting from the transformation to an upscale ambiance including new music, lighting, decor, uniforms and menu presentation.

P.F. Chang’s regulars will be pleased to note that staff from the Highland Village spot has relocated to Galleria Park. and like just about every restaurant in Houston, the restaurant is hiring.

A bit of history from the press release: “Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today’s menu at P.F. Chang’s spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand and beyond.”

