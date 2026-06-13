Houston’s World Cup Entertainment Land Pitch Live Makes a Rocking First Impression — A Nightly Soccer Party Like No Other

The former Warehouse Live becomes a chic party place for soccer fans with artwork by Laura Goodson.

Three of the four partners in The Ranch Presents Pitch Live: Ben Berg, Army Sadeghi, and Brian Ching at the VIP preview of the rocking soccer themed party venue. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Even before the full influx of exuberant soccer fans arrived in Houston, The Ranch Presents Pitch Live pulsated with an energy declaring that this World Cup partee is destined to be epic. Several hundred VIP partygoers, getting early preview access before the official public opening, swarmed across the former Warehouse Live space which has been dressed up with carpets, sofas and chairs arranged in seating areas, a soccer infused gift shop, a dance floor and an abundance of bars.

All in honor of Houston’s role as one of the World Cup’s 11 United States host cities.

Commanding center stage on St. Emanuel Street (EaDo’s answer to a mix of Austin’s Sixth Street and New Orleans’ Bourbon Street), Pitch Live offers 35,000 square feet of swank party space programmed to the hilt for the 39 rocking days of the World Cup. It is easily recognizable from the street thanks to the bold mural from Houston native Jesse De Leon. This striking piece of art work titled “Western Southern Hospitality Meets Global Soccer” covers the entire length of the building and will remain in place long after FIFA leaves town.

Restaurateur Ben Berg, Houston Dynamo icon and Pitch 25 owner Brian Ching, nightlife impresario Army Sadeghi and Avangard Innovative CEO Rick Perez combined their energies to create a sophisticated lair where soccer fans can indulge in Houston’s food, culture, music and hospitality before, during and after the matches.

With an accent on the after as this Houston team has lined up loads of nightlife programming.

Ben Berg was in high spirits as he maneuvered through the lively crush, Ching and Sadeghi greeting him in a VIP salon complete with a full service bar, comfortable furnishings and the requisite velvet ropes insuring that VIPs felt very VIP. Perez was out of the country for the preview.

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“I didn’t even know how to spell soccer,” Berg quipped as smartphones and camera’s flashed to capture the three musketeers of this endeavor. “I didn’t really know what Warehouse Live is. I’ve never been to EaDo. So blindly, I said yes.”

The goal was straightforward as the foursome imagined The Ranch at Pitch Live. The Ranch a reference to Berg’s posh restaurant outpost on the grounds of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2024 and 2025. And Pitch Live referring to Ching’s neighboring Pitch 25 soccer bar hangout.

“Let’s do Houston proud. We’re doing it for the international people coming, but let’s throw a big party,” Berg says. “Let’s go get the biggest DJs, the biggest acts in the world. We’re going to make Houston very proud and that’s the idea.

“It’s not only for the world, but for us.”

Rising Afro House artist and global tastemaker Massuma is set to takes the stage at 10 pm on Saturday, June 13. General admission tickets run $45.47, with VIP table experiences also available along with elevated bottle service and handcrafted cocktails. Berg points out that the team invested $4 million in the AV system to insure that whether it is live performers or DJs, the sound is remarkable. May we suggest earplugs for those with auditory sensitivity.

In addition to nightly entertainment, Pitch Live will be the scene of a variety Houston food experiences. Visitors will wine and dine with the likes of El Tiempo, Truth BBQ, Trill Burgers and more as popular restaurants put on pop-ups throughout the 39-day festival. The setting dressed in artworks from the popular Laura Goodson.

Pitch Live is a short walk from the official FIFA Fan Festival as well, putting it in the heart of Houston’s World Cup action.

Pitch Live is open Mondays through Sundays from noon to 2 am. After 8 pm, you have to be 21 years old or older to get in.