Houston’s World Cup Entertainment Land Pitch Live Makes a Rocking First Impression — A Nightly Soccer Party Like No Other
Ben Berg, Brian Ching, a Nightlife Wiz and an Innovative CEO Take Over the Old Warehouse Live Space
By Shelby Hodge //
Paola Vela, Maria Moreno, Jacob Monty, Alejandra Sullivan at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Three of the four partners in The Ranch Presents Pitch Live: Ben Berg, Army Sadeghi, and Brian Ching at the VIP preview of the rocking soccer themed party venue. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Lindsey Yates, Amy Becker, Jennifer Roosth at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Anita Sehgal, Hayley Trefzger, Matt Richardson, Bob Trefzger at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Marlon Martinez, Washington Ho, Lesley Ho, Victoria Luo at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Guests at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Houston native Jesse De Leon's mural titled 'Western Southern Hospitality Meets Global Soccer' welcomes arrivals at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Kevin Avila)
Amy Becker, artist Laura Goodson at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Brian Ching & Lindsay Yates, Mason Clark Sadeghi at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Magen Pastor at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Christopher Jackson, Owen Daniels, Shaheen Arianpour, David Galic at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The former Warehouse Live becomes a chic party place for soccer fans with artwork by Laura Goodson.
Katherine Ross, Emily Hanley, Meredith Turner at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Will Kunkel, Nick Scurfield, Matt Shelton, Travis Beverlin at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Madyson Chavez, Alim Adatia at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Megha McSwain, Meredith Turner at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Terry Henry, Patrick Henry, Betty Parades at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Artwork by Laura Goodson lines the walls of The Ranch Presents Pitch Live. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Tiffany Haagen, Lacey Martin, Victoria Fuselier at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Todd Holloman, Michael Heckman at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Army Sadeghi, Ben Berg, Brian Ching, Rick Perez — partners in The Ranch Presents Pitch Live (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Even before the full influx of exuberant soccer fans arrived in Houston, The Ranch Presents Pitch Live pulsated with an energy declaring that this World Cup partee is destined to be epic. Several hundred VIP partygoers, getting early preview access before the official public opening, swarmed across the former Warehouse Live space which has been dressed up with carpets, sofas and chairs arranged in seating areas, a soccer infused gift shop, a dance floor and an abundance of bars.
All in honor of Houston’s role as one of the World Cup’s 11 United States host cities.
Commanding center stage on St. Emanuel Street (EaDo’s answer to a mix of Austin’s Sixth Street and New Orleans’ Bourbon Street), Pitch Live offers 35,000 square feet of swank party space programmed to the hilt for the 39 rocking days of the World Cup. It is easily recognizable from the street thanks to the bold mural from Houston native Jesse De Leon. This striking piece of art work titled “Western Southern Hospitality Meets Global Soccer” covers the entire length of the building and will remain in place long after FIFA leaves town.
Restaurateur Ben Berg, Houston Dynamo icon and Pitch 25 owner Brian Ching, nightlife impresario Army Sadeghi and Avangard Innovative CEO Rick Perez combined their energies to create a sophisticated lair where soccer fans can indulge in Houston’s food, culture, music and hospitality before, during and after the matches.
With an accent on the after as this Houston team has lined up loads of nightlife programming.
Ben Berg was in high spirits as he maneuvered through the lively crush, Ching and Sadeghi greeting him in a VIP salon complete with a full service bar, comfortable furnishings and the requisite velvet ropes insuring that VIPs felt very VIP. Perez was out of the country for the preview.
“I didn’t even know how to spell soccer,” Berg quipped as smartphones and camera’s flashed to capture the three musketeers of this endeavor. “I didn’t really know what Warehouse Live is. I’ve never been to EaDo. So blindly, I said yes.”
The goal was straightforward as the foursome imagined The Ranch at Pitch Live. The Ranch a reference to Berg’s posh restaurant outpost on the grounds of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2024 and 2025. And Pitch Live referring to Ching’s neighboring Pitch 25 soccer bar hangout.
“Let’s do Houston proud. We’re doing it for the international people coming, but let’s throw a big party,” Berg says. “Let’s go get the biggest DJs, the biggest acts in the world. We’re going to make Houston very proud and that’s the idea.
“It’s not only for the world, but for us.”
Rising Afro House artist and global tastemaker Massuma is set to takes the stage at 10 pm on Saturday, June 13. General admission tickets run $45.47, with VIP table experiences also available along with elevated bottle service and handcrafted cocktails. Berg points out that the team invested $4 million in the AV system to insure that whether it is live performers or DJs, the sound is remarkable. May we suggest earplugs for those with auditory sensitivity.
In addition to nightly entertainment, Pitch Live will be the scene of a variety Houston food experiences. Visitors will wine and dine with the likes of El Tiempo, Truth BBQ, Trill Burgers and more as popular restaurants put on pop-ups throughout the 39-day festival. The setting dressed in artworks from the popular Laura Goodson.
Pitch Live is a short walk from the official FIFA Fan Festival as well, putting it in the heart of Houston’s World Cup action.
Pitch Live is open Mondays through Sundays from noon to 2 am. After 8 pm, you have to be 21 years old or older to get in.
Trending
- Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
- Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
- Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
- Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths
- Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton