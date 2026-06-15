Ranking Every World Cup Match In Texas — Ronaldo, Messi, an Epic Semifinal and Which Matchups Are True Must Sees

Most of the usual signage has been removed from NRG Stadium for its World Cup moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The electric 2-2 tie between Japan and Netherlands in Arlington's Dallas Stadium is one of the best games of the early World Cup.

Texas is hosting more World Cup matches than any other state, beating out California by a 16 to 14 margin. As it should be. And the Lone Star State’s World Cup run got off to a rocketing start on Sunday with Japan and the Netherland’s electric 2-2 tie at Dallas Stadium (that’d be Jerry World in Arlington) standing out as the best early match of the world’s biggest sports party. Houston experienced its own bit of fireworks (albeit not close to the same quality of match) with eight goals being scored in the city’s first World Cup contest ever — Germany’s 7-1 demolition of Cup first timer Curaçao.

Not all matches are created equal. Some are bound to be as deflating as the ending of Disclosure Day. Others will soar and live on in memories long after the final soccer ball is kicked in Texas on July 14. With that in mind, it’s time to rank all 16 World Cup matches in Texas — the nine to be played in Arlington and seven in Houston.

North Texas landed one of the three most important matches in the entire World Cup — one of the semifinals. This is already a much hotter ticket than the last and only Super Bowl ever played in Jerry World

From the 16th (least interesting) to No. 1 (the most compelling), this is your Texas World Cup match rankings:

16). Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia in Houston — 7 pm on June 26

Someone has to be 16. But Cabo Verde’s shockingly tying Spain, the No. 2 ranked team in the entire world, on Monday suddenly adds real drama to this match. This was the lowest priced match of the entire World Cup on ticket resale sites for good reason, but it’s not close to as low priced as it had been now. For tiny Cabo Verde will be playing to somehow move onto the Round of 32 in this match now.

Cabo Verde is one of the best stories in the entire 48-team field, in any World Cup really, with a player in Roberto “Pico” Lopes who left a job as a banker to take another shot at soccer. Yes, going from sitting at a computer monitor to playing in the biggest sporting event in the world.

If you just want to say you went to a World Cup match and soaked up the atmosphere, this one does not just qualify. It has one of the biggest underdogs in World Cup history to root on now.

15). Argentina vs. Jordan in Dallas Stadium — 9 pm on June 27

It might seem crazy to put an Argentina match this low on the list at first glance. After all, the defending World Cup champions have Lionel Messi, arguably the single greatest soccer player ever. But this is right where this match belongs. For this is Argentina’s third match in the Group Stage, meaning they likely will have already clinched their spot in the knockout rounds.

Which brings a very high probability of Messi and some of Argentina’s other stars sitting this one out entirely. And at best, playing briefly.

People who are not aware of this supersized World Cup’s new realities are likely going to spend a ton of money getting tickets to this match and then leave crushed if Messi sits. Choose your matches more wisely than that group.

14). Germany 7, Curaçao 1 in Houston

If you still think there’s not enough scoring in soccer — or love September college football mismatch blowouts — Houston’s World Cup opener was for you. NRG Stadium looked better (and fresher) than it has in at least a decade and the excitement in the stadium was real with H-Town more than being up to the moment.

13). Japan vs. Sweden in Dallas Stadium — 6 pm on June 25

This figures to be one of the rare third matches in this new bloviated Group Stage that actually means something. Japan and Sweden are stuck in the same group as the Netherlands, one of the more balanced and best groups in this entire World Cup. One of these teams figures to need at least a point (awarded for a tie) and maybe three points (earned for a win) to assure themselves of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Stakes equals high drama.

12). Netherlands vs. Sweden in Houston — noon on June 20

This Saturday match will not just bring the Dutch’s famed Orange Army of fans who will march all the way from Rice Stadium to NRG in the Houston heat, chanting and dancing all the way. It pits two European contenders against each other. And Netherlands having to settle for a tie with Japan in its first World Cup match in Arlington on Sunday assures real stakes.

This sneakily could be one of the best Group Stages matches in the entire tournament.

11). Portugal vs. Uzbekistan in Houston — noon on June 23

This is Portugal’s second match in the Group Stage, meaning that Cristiano Ronaldo will play. Uzbekistan is ranked 50th in the world. But that only increases the possibility Ronaldo could run free and produce some magic.

10). Japan 2, Netherlands 2 in Dallas Stadium

This instant classic of a Group Stage match on Sunday may end up deserving to be ranked much higher on this list by the time Gianni Infantino and his FIFA minions leave Texas. It is hard to imagine many matches topping the first World Cup game played in North Texas since 1994. Especially that second half which saw four goals, including Koki Ogawa’s otherworldly header in the 89th minute to tie it for Japan.

No notes.

9). England vs. Croatia in Dallas Stadium — 3 pm Wednesday, June 17

No country seems to wear a heavier burden every World Cup than England. And Harry Kane and the Brits start their latest World Cup campaign in North Texas. Playing an aged Croatia team that somehow seems to exceed expectations every World Cup.

That this is only the ninth ranked of Texas’ World Cup matches shows how good the Lone Star State slate is. Pass the fish and chips.

8). Round of 32 in Dallas Stadium — 1 pm on July 3

Dallas and Los Angeles are the only two cities in this World Cup that get to host two Round of 32 elimination matches. If the United States team stumbles and does not win its group (which looks unlikely after that 4-1 opening match trampling of Paraguay), it could be playing in this match as the second place group team, which would push this one all the way up to No. 2 on the list.

The more probable scenario would see the likes of an Australia vs. Egypt match. But you never can take anything for granted in a World Cup.

7). Portugal vs. DR Congo in Houston — noon on Wednesday, June 17

This is Portugal and 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening match of the World Cup — and Houston could be in for an all-time treat. With DR Congo seemingly overmatched, Ronaldo could have a real chance to put on a show in this one.

Plan accordingly.

6). Argentina vs. Austria — Dallas Stadium, noon on June 22

North Texas gets an all but guaranteed Lionel Messi match. One in which he actually plays (sorry, Texas A&M). This automatically pushes this match up the list, ahead of even an elimination match. Argentina will still need points in the Group Stage in this one, its second match.

Which means the chance to catch some Messi magic before he likely sits out Argentina’s last game of the Group Stage (if everything goes as expected an Argentina is securely in position to advance).

5). Round of 32 in Dallas Stadium — noon on June 30

The downside of the Word Cup growing — from 32 teams in 2022 to a whopping 48 in 2026 — is that the Group Stage matches mean less than ever. Winning one of your three group matches is almost enough to guarantee advancing (a win and a tie leaves no doubt with only 16 of the 48 teams eliminated in the group stage). The upside is that there are 16 more elimination matches where everything is on the line for both teams.

North Texas gets two of those elimination matches in the newly created Round of 32 and this looks like the early bet to be the most compelling of them. With the second place teams in Group E and Group I set to face off, this could be a showdown between Ecuador and Senegal, two serious dark horse Cup contenders.

And if France and Kylian Mbappé slip up in the Group Stage and end up in this match, this one will skyrocket up the list even higher.

4). Round of 32 in Houston — noon on June 29

The winner of Group C (with Brazil, Morocco and upstart Scotland vying for that distinction in Group Play) will play the runner-up in Group F (likely Japan or the Netherlands) in the first elimination match of this supersized World Cup. The drama is all but guaranteed and if Brazil is in this match, the hype will be through the roof.

Luckily, Houston has one.

3). Round of 16 — Dallas Stadium, 2 pm July 6

Overall World Cup favorite Spain will be in this elimination match if everything goes according to expected (a big IF in a World Cup), possibly playing the likes of Colombia, England or Croatia. If it somehow happens to be Spain vs. England, this could almost even challenge that North Texas semifinal in terms of demand and interest.

2). Round of 16 In Houston — noon on July 4

On America’s 250th birthday, soccer superpower Brazil or serious contender Morocco could be playing the likes of Switzerland or South Korea (depending on upsets and the final group standings and Round of 32 matches) in an elimination game in the heart of the United States’ most diverse city. As the first of the eight Round of 16 matches that will be played, the entire soccer world will be locked in on this one.

1). World Cup semifinal — Dallas Stadium, 2 pm July 14

North Texas landed one of the three most important matches in the entire World Cup — one of the semifinals. This is already a much hotter ticket than the last and only Super Bowl ever played in Jerry World — the 2011 ice bowl mess — with the cheapest ticket to get in more than $2,900 right now. It’s not likely to drop lower.

And that’s for the nosebleeds of the place usually known as AT&T Stadium where your best view of the game will be on the overhanging mega center scoreboard that European soccer TV commentators are fawning over like it’s a completely new and foreign (it is to them).

This semifinal could bring traditional soccer superpowers like Spain, Brazil and Germany to North Texas. Or even an upstart United States team if Christian Pulisic and Co, can keep the magic going this long. If that somehow happens, the get-in price for the worst tickets could easily climb to 10 grand.

This semi is the clear No. 1 match that will be played in Texas and there is nothing close to a 1B.