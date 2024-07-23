Reata’s new interior of the main dining room
Mike Micallef points to the brand wall
The arched, marble topped bar at Reata Fort Worth
Reata Fort Worth – Inside the private dining room
Reata new – Reata comes full circle – now open at The Tower. (Photo by Downtown Fort Worth)
The interior of the main dining room at Reata will look very familiar to long-time diners.

Mike Micallef points to one new addition in the waiting area - the brand wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The arched, marble-topped bar greets visitors at the new Reata location.

Inside the private dining room with its 10-top ambiance at Reata. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Reata comes full circle. It's now open at The Tower. (Photo by Downtown Fort Worth)

Restaurants / Openings

After Closing In Sundance Square, Reata Restaurant Reopens In Its Original Fort Worth Location

A First Look At The "Interim" Digs at The Tower

BY // 07.23.24
The interior of the main dining room at Reata will look very familiar to long-time diners.
Mike Micallef points to one new addition in the waiting area - the brand wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The arched, marble-topped bar greets visitors at the new Reata location.
Inside the private dining room with its 10-top ambiance at Reata. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Reata comes full circle. It's now open at The Tower. (Photo by Downtown Fort Worth)
The interior of the main dining room at Reata will look very familiar to long-time diners.

Mike Micallef points to one new addition in the waiting area - the brand wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The arched, marble-topped bar greets visitors at the new Reata location.

Inside the private dining room with its 10-top ambiance at Reata. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Iconic Fort Worth restaurant Reata made a big move on June 30, when it served its final meal at 310 Houston Street. It’s now reopened in a new location just off Sundance Square — at the base of The Tower.

This takes Reata back to its beginning in Cowtown, which actually started at The Tower when it planted its second location in the building in 1996 ― the original remains in Alpine, Texas. Reata’s move to Sundance Square (former Caravan of Dream) was necessitated by the tornado of 2000 which destroyed much of the 35-story Bank One Tower. When its lease was not renewed in 2022, the restaurant had to leave Sundance Square after almost two decades.

Reata joins Mercury Chop House, Salsa Limon Centro, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, the Curfew Bar, and the just-announced addition of Dallas-based Bocado at the multi-use building.

Bocado will inhabit a portion of three lower floors (the top of The Tower is an amenity space for the residents). According to WFAA, Derek Anthony, senior vice president of Partners Real Estate, said Bocado “is coming up with a “triplex” with a different use for each floor: one as a reception area, one as a dining room, and one as the lounge and bar.” Another new spot to look forward to.

Inside the New Reata Space

Mike Micallef, President of the family-owned Reata tells PaperCity Fort Worth, “We’ve got a five-year lease with the option to extend. But that was as of January 2024.”

Reata is calling this an “interim location” with the option to shorten the lease at the three-year mark, he says, so that leaves Micallef plenty of wiggle room to continue serving his loyal clientele and to keep Reata’s popular catering service (known as Reata on the Road) rolling right along, as he scouts the ideal location for Reata’s permanent home.

Previews were held last week, and the layout and finishes will feel very familiar to long-time diners at Reata.

At the entry, Micallef has added a new feature ― a brand wall, with movable icons and letters so you can create your own brand while you grab a drink from the bar and await your table. The interior finishes include bronze sculptures, an arched marble-topped bar, luxe leathers, and stained woods setting the stage.

Fort Worth-based Dennett Construction pulled off the transformation in short order with interior design by Anna Harris Coker of Annah H Interiors. In the main dining room framed chaps join antler mounts, and the ceiling is adorned with familiar cattle brands. The private dining seats 10 at a round table topped by a bronze chandelier emblazoned with ranching scenes. And, another separate dining room can be set up in different configurations.

An Icon of Western Ranch-Style Cuisine

Named after the iconic ranch in the film Giant starring Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Dean – the reata (or rope) is a constant theme throughout, including its own brand ― the lariat triangle wrapping the R for Reata. And, Reata’s kitchen has spawned some of the most talented chefs in Fort Worth ― from Grady Spears to Tim Love, Juan Rodriguez, Brian Olenjack, and Andrew Dilda.

As Reata turns the page on a new chapter, the hours will be lunch served Monday through Sunday from 11 am to 2:30 pm; dinner served Sunday through Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 10 pm. The bar will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

“Our past is a source of pride, but our eyes are on the horizon,” Micallef said in a statement. “Reata is more than a location; it’s the embodiment of our community’s spirit and the essence of Fort Worth. We’re eager to start this new chapter and continue crafting memorable experiences for our guests.”

