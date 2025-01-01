10 Best Restaurants in The Shops at Clearfork — Where to Eat in the Heart of Fort Worth’s Edwards Ranch
Delicious Souffles, Elevated Southern Cuisine, and Coastal Delicacies At This Bustling DevelopmentBY Edward Brown // 01.01.25
B&B Butchers offers upscale steakhouse dining with a nod to classic butcher shop traditions at The Shops at Clearfork. (Courtesy)
Plank Seafood Provisions blends nautical charm with responsibly sourced seafood and vibrant, flavorful dishes. (Courtesy)
Doc B’s offers elevated dining in a relaxed setting, complete with a vibrant patio and locally inspired dishes. (Courtesy)
Rise n°3 elevates the iconic soufflé with a menu dedicated to its mastery, paired with French-inspired sophistication. (Courtesy)
Fixe Southern House elevates Southern comfort food with refined dishes and their signature made-to-order biscuits. (Courtesy)
Mesero stands out with vibrant aesthetics, fine ingredients, and artfully presented Tex-Mex cuisine. (Courtesy)
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar combines world-class wines with refined dishes in an inviting, elegant setting. (Courtesy)
City Works Eatery & Pour House brings bold flavors and playful twists to elevated American classics. (Courtesy)
Malai Kitchen brings the bold flavors and fresh ingredients of Thai and Vietnamese cuisines to life in a warm, Southeast Asian-inspired setting. (Courtesy)
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria delivers authentic Brooklyn tradition with its signature coal-fired pizzas. (Courtesy)
Fort Worth’s premier destination for bespoke treasures from Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, and Tiffany & Co. also shines as a culinary haven with some of the finest restaurants in the region. From elegant steakhouses and comforting Southern classics to fresh seafood and globally inspired cuisine, The Shops at Clearfork offer a feast for every palate.
Here are our top 10 must-try restaurants to explore at The Shops at Clearfork.
Plank Provisions
5289 Marathon Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
Plank Seafood Provisions pairs stunning nautical-inspired design with responsibly sourced seafood. Diners can enjoy dishes like grilled Atlantic salmon with mushroom risotto and lemon beurre blanc or bacon-wrapped shrimp with jalapeño and “dirty rice.” Lighter fare includes Baja fish tacos on house-made tortillas and a vibrant shrimp pasta Diavola with Calabrian chili. Plank’s commitment to sustainability ensures every dish is as environmentally mindful as it is flavorful. To ensure transparency, the restaurant discloses the location of every fishery it uses on its website.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant Fort Worth
5212 Marathon Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
B&B Butchers & Restaurant blends the sophistication of an upscale steakhouse with the charm of a traditional butcher shop. Famed for high-quality meats — including A5 Kobe beef — the menu caters to true steak connoisseurs. The raw bar adds a luxurious touch with options like The Big Ben Seafood Tower featuring king crab, oysters, shrimp, and lobster. Pair your meal with a selection from their extensive wine and cocktail list and don’t forget to visit the in-house butcher shop on the way out.
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar Fort Worth
5253 Marathon Aveue
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
At Doc B’s, fine dining meets a relaxed atmosphere. The spacious dining area extends to a vibrant patio adorned with signature yellow umbrellas, offering a welcoming setting for both large gatherings and intimate parties. The vast menu makes ample use of local ingredients. Try the tomato & goat cheese bisque, paired with fresh basil and homemade croutons, to savor a perfect example of simple yet elevated dining. For a lighter bite, the sesame chicken lettuce wraps, with their sweet and spicy slaw, are both vibrant and flavorful.
rise n°3
5135 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
Of all the culinary gems birthed by French cuisine, the soufflé is arguably one of the most iconic. At Rise n°3, this airy creation takes center stage with a menu devoted entirely to mastering its delicate balance of flavor and texture. From savory offerings like the truffle-infused soufflé to sweet classics like Grand Marnier, each dish is crafted to order. Standout options at Rise n°3 include their signature Marshmallow Soup, a velvety carrot and tomato bisque topped with goat cheese “marshmallows,” and the indulgent truffle-infused mushroom soufflé that perfectly balances earthiness and elegance.
Fixe Southern House Fort Worth
5282 Marathon Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
This Southern comfort food haven offers a refined twist on the classics. But first, can we talk about the biscuits? Each one is baked to order, ensuring a golden-brown crust and soft-and-pillowy treat every time. You choose the final topping: whipped butter, local honey, or housemade preserves. Our other topics include shrimp and grits or confit of duck, which combines tender duck with Steen syrup, blue barley, and a tangy fruit mostarda.
Malai Kitchen Fort Worth
5289 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76109 | Map
Thai and Vietnamese cuisines are celebrated for their bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and balance of tastes and textures. At Malai Kitchen, these traditions come to life with dishes that highlight the best of Southeast Asian cuisine. Developed by the husband-and-wife team of Braden and Yasmin Wages, it was inspired by the couple’s extensive travels through Thailand and Vietnam. The rustic wood accents, warm lighting, and rich color palette create an atmosphere that transports diners to the bustling yet intimate environs of traditional Southeast Asian eateries. Thai influences are featured in rich, flavorful options like the red curry Icelandic cod, while Vietnamese flavors shine in dishes like the seared jumbo Georges Bank sea scallops with pad thai.
Mesero Fort Worth
4955 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
In a city brimming with exceptional Tex-Mex options, Mesero offers something refreshingly different. The contemporary aesthetics are both vibrant and inviting. Rather than doling out oversized portions, Mesero highlights fine ingredients and artful presentation. Seared ahi tuna, lightly crusted with sesame seeds, forms the centerpiece of one popular taco while vibrant flavors from regions like Chihuahua, Oaxaca, and Baja California shine through in rich, expertly crafted sauces.
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar Fort Worth
5188 Marathon Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar pairs its world-class wine selection with a menu of standout dishes like the decadent stone-fired prosciutto pizza, topped with fig preserves, goat cheese, and fresh arugula. For dessert, indulge in the chocolate fondue for two, served with an array of fresh fruits and sweet treats and best enjoyed with a velvety Port. The ambiance is just as exquisite, with warm lighting, sophisticated furnishings, and a cozy blend of rustic charm and modern elegance.
City Works Eatery & Pour House Fort Worth
5288 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
City Works Eatery & Pour House redefines casual dining with a focus on bold flavors and elevated American classics. The menu boasts standout dishes like bacon-wrapped crab cakes with mango relish, sweet chili shrimp paired with coconut curry rice, and the ever-popular smash burger tacos. Perfect for sharing, options like duck nachos and Nashville hot chicken nachos bring a playful yet refined twist to traditional comfort food.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Fort Worth
5276 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
This pizzeria brings over a century of Brooklyn tradition to life with its signature coal-fired brick oven pizzas. The lightly charred, perfectly cooked crusts are the hallmark of Grimaldi’s and truly perfetto. Fold a slice of their Pepperoni Diavolo — Grimaldi’s traditional cheese pizza elevated with bold pepperoni, garlic, and spicy giardiniera — and experience the magic of authentic New York City pizza.