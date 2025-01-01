10 Best Restaurants in The Shops at Clearfork — Where to Eat in the Heart of Fort Worth’s Edwards Ranch

Malai Kitchen brings the bold flavors and fresh ingredients of Thai and Vietnamese cuisines to life in a warm, Southeast Asian-inspired setting. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s premier destination for bespoke treasures from Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, and Tiffany & Co. also shines as a culinary haven with some of the finest restaurants in the region. From elegant steakhouses and comforting Southern classics to fresh seafood and globally inspired cuisine, The Shops at Clearfork offer a feast for every palate.

Here are our top 10 must-try restaurants to explore at The Shops at Clearfork.