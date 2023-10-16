Fort Worth’s First Plank Seafood Provisions Restaurant Arrives With a Splash — Clearfork Reels In Creative Cocktails, Serious Oysters and a Fun Brunch

The exterior of the brand new Plank Seafood Provisions at Fort Worth's Clearfork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The raw bar was rocking at the soft opening of Plank Seafood Provisions in Clearfork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

A new seafood restaurant has dropped anchor at The Shops at Clearfork. Plank Seafood Provisions opens to the public this Monday, October 16. It brings a sustainably sourced menu, along with brunches and happy hours, lapping up on Fort Worth’s shores.

Coming from the Omaha, Nebraska-based Flagship Restaurant Group, the new Plank Seafood Provisions can be found in the space where the Twigs used to be at 5289 Marathon Avenue. The new Oak & Eden Whiskey tasting room is still under construction right next door. Flagship also already has Blue Sushi Sake Grill in Fort Worth’s Museum District, where it’s been serving up Japanese-inspired dishes since 2010.

There are only two other Plank Seafood restaurants anywhere. The first opened in Omaha and there’s another one in Austin’s Domain mixed-use development. Plank takes its sourcing seriously. The Conscious Earth program locates the freshest seafood that is both raised and caught responsibly. Plank promotes its ethical treatment, avoidance of antibiotics and hormones, and sustainability as vital ingredients.

Everything is either wild caught, raised, or harvested. From everywhere from Maine to Massachusetts and Louisiana — and the even more distant shores of Greece, Spain and France.

Want proof? There’s a QR code at the bottom of your menu putting Plank’s sourcing at your fingertips. Simply scan it to find out where anything on the menu was sourced. The Conscious Earth program doesn’t end there. It’s also promoted in the sourcing of Plank Seafood’s beef, chicken and eggs.

A Sneak Peek ― Walking The Plank In Fort Worth

PaperCity Fort Worth was invited to dive in for a first taste of Fort Worth’s first Plank Seafood restaurant over the weekend. The space bears no resemblance to the previous restaurant that called it home anymore.

Glass-enclosed atrium seating has been now been added to the exterior of an already massive floor plan, with star tiles underfoot and plenty of greenery dangling above black wrought iron doors.

There is now a central bar wrapped with a thick granite slab top. Towards the back is an open show kitchen, with oyster shuckers busy at the raw bar adding to the energy. Banquettes to the left are wrapped in epic sea-spray wallpaper. Other walls are wrapped in wooden planks mirroring the flooring.

We sat underneath the skeletal hull of a boat. Bouys, brass passageway lights, colorful oars and at least one diver’s helmet reinforce the aquatic theme.

Above the hanging bar cages are maps of the stars to steer your voyage. We started with sweet and briny Pink Lady oysters fresh from Massachusetts, served with hot sauce, mignonette sauce and fresh horseradish. Add to that a sea foam margarita, crafted from Espolòn reposado with mandarin and lime juices, a touch of agave nectar and briny salt air gelee foam on top, and you’d almost swear you were dining beachside.

Plank Seafood Menu Highlights

Other notable cocktails included the subtle and not-too-sweet port old fashioned made from Elijah Craig bourbon, Tawny Port, demerara, Angostura and smoked sea salt. There is also a Red Beard’s ‘rita featuring Patron with housemade limoncello, a splash of pomegranate juice and lime. All sea-worthy accompaniments. Plank also serves a well-balanced wine list and some creative non-alcoholic drinks.

The tuna poke tower is a cylindrical appetizer. Its base is sticky rice, topped with a silky seaweed salad and a blend of fresh avocado and diced tuna, finished with sesame seeds, chili aioli and furikake. Another sharable, the beignet style hushpuppies are fresh from the fryer sweet corn fritters with fresh chive and a side of jalapeño jam for dipping.

I’ll be back soon to try the wood-grilled Caesar salad and the coconut milk-based Thai clam chowder.

You can sample a wide array of oceanic offerings with either the raw bar’s royal seafood tower or the grilled tower, which is served in tarragon butter with toasted sourdough. We chose the latter. With five grilled shrimp, three scallops, a full pound of steamed mussels, six grilled oysters and one and a half pounds of lobster tails, it can easily feed a table full of landlubbers.

Fort Worth’s new Plank Seafood restaurant is now open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm; Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm; Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm: and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm with everything from breakfast sandwiches and fish tacos to redfish ceviche on the menu.

With a fabulous and friendly crew aboard, the new Plank Seafood Provisions certainly brings a splash of serious and delightful seafood to Fort Worth’s Clearfork neighborhood.