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Duro Hospitality To Debut New Coastal Italian Restaurant in Dallas’ Preston Center District — A First Look at Scilla

The Award-Winning Group's First Lunch to Late-Night Drinks Concept Brings a Seafood-Focused Menu to 8111 Douglas

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Duro Hospitality opens its latest dining concept, Scilla — a coastal Italian restaurant — in Dallas. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Duro Hospitality opens its latest dining concept, Scilla — a coastal Italian restaurant — in Dallas. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Scilla is the first lunch-to-late-night concept for Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Scilla is the first lunch-to-late-night concept for Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Scilla was designed as one restaurant, including two different dining experiences. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Scilla was designed as one restaurant, including two different dining experiences. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

As for the menu at Scilla, it features cicchetti (small snacks), cold & raw, pasta, al forno (baked in an oven), wood-grill, and contorni (side dishes). (Photo by Chase Hall)

As for the menu at Scilla, it features cicchetti (small snacks), cold & raw, pasta, al forno (baked in an oven), wood-grill, and contorni (side dishes). (Photo by Chase Hall)

Paella di Mare is a highlight on the Scilla menu. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Paella di Mare is a highlight on the Scilla menu. (Photo by Chase Hall)

One of the cocktails on the Scilla menu is the Sicilian Shaved Ice. (Photo by Chase Hall)

One of the cocktails on the Scilla menu is the Sicilian Shaved Ice. (Photo by Chase Hall)

The owners of some of Dallas’ top Michelin-recommended restaurants, Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante, and more favorite spots, are opening yet another dining concept very soon. This Friday, July 17, actually. From Duro Hospitality, Scilla is a new coastal Italian restaurant bringing apertivo culture, all-day service, and a seafood-focused menu to the newly completed office tower in Preston Center District, 8111 Douglas Avenue.

Scilla is the first lunch-to-late-night concept for Duro Hospitality, whose other North Texas restaurants like Norman’s Japanese Grill, The Chumley House, and Sister are only open for dinner, while Cafe Duro closes at 9 pm.

Scilla Dallas
Scilla is the first lunch-to-late-night concept for Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Paying Tribute to Scilla, a Coastal Village in Calabria, Italy

Duro’s concepts always have a backstory, and Scilla is no different. According to a press release, the restaurant’s name pays tribute to a picturesque coastal village in Calabria, Italy.

“The village sits at the edge of waters steeped in mythology, most famously tied to Scylla, the sea nymph of Greek legend who was transformed into a powerful sea creature and said to guard one side of the strait opposite Charybdis. For the Duro Hospitality team, that mythological tension — beauty and danger, romance and drama, land and sea — became part of the restaurant’s creative foundation, inspiring a concept that feels alluring, layered, and transportive. The name also carries a personal connection for the Duro team, as “Scilla” was a nickname used by Chas’ [Duro Hospitality Founding Partner] father for his mother, Priscilla.”

Chas Martin also notes that Scilla was driven by its location — the ground floor of a brand new office tower facing east towards Preston Center.

“The surrounding neighborhood, residential density, and business community created an opportunity for something we felt was missing — a place where guests can enjoy a business lunch, meet for an afternoon aperitivo, or settle in for dinner several times a week,” he states. “We wanted to create a restaurant that feels like an escape while remaining deeply connected to the rhythm of everyday life.”

Scilla Dallas
Scilla was designed as a single restaurant, offering two distinct dining experiences. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

One Restaurant With Two Distinct Experiences

The design is always a huge part of Duro’s concepts, as their partners are Corbin and Ross See of Sees Design. Scilla was designed as one restaurant including two different dining experiences. Sounds kind of like Mister Charles’ light and dark spaces.

“We liked the idea that both dining rooms could feel connected while carrying completely different atmospheres,” says Corbin. “One side is more theatrical and energetic, while the other is softer and more intimate. That tension became an important part of the experience.”

He continues by saying that they wanted entering Scilla to feel transportive, as though you’ve discovered something hidden. There will be richly layered interiors, upholstered walls, hand-painted murals, and artisanal finishes. The atmosphere will evolve throughout the day, from sunny lunch to candlelit dinners.

Scilla Dallas
Paella di Mare is a highlight on the Scilla menu. (Photo by Chase Hall)

A Menu of Small Plates and “Twists on the Classics”

As for the menu at Scilla, it features cicchetti (small snacks), cold & raw, pasta, al forno (baked in an oven), wood-grill, and contorni (side dishes). These are some highlights:

  • Gnocco Fritto
  • Lobster Arancini
  • Boquerones on Toast
  • Hamachi Crudo
  • Chutoro Crudo
  • Seafood Tower
  • Paella di Mare
  • Branzino
  • Wagyu Ribeye
  • Za’atar Lamb Kabobs

The beverage program will also offer “unexpected” drinks like a wine list that changes daily and a cocktail menu of Italian-inspired plays on the classics. One of them, the Sicilian Shaved Ice, even includes a tableside show. Yes, it’s fire.

Duro’s restaurants are always cinematic and always something we look forward to checking out. We truly can’t wait for Scilla.

Scilla will open for dinner starting July 17, with lunch service following later on. The restaurant will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.

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