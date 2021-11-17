With New York’s Iconic Cafe Carlyle Closed, a Famous Song Man Brings the Holiday Magic to Houston’s Post Oak Hotel Instead

The massive Christmas tree in the lobby of the Post Oak Hotel sets the stage for a wondrous holiday-themed decor. (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

For generations savvy Houstonians have been making the December pilgrimage to New York not only for the decorations but also for the iconic Cafe Carlyle’s elegant holiday music scene. Think champagne, caviar and cavorting. The pandemic might have put the cafe on ice last year and this year, but Tilman Fertitta is bringing the experience to Houston with “Steve Tyrell, Home for the Holidays” evenings in an intimate supper club setting within one of his Post Oak Hotel’s private rooms.

I am so ready to get out my party frocks, get hubby dressed in a dark suit and live our best life on one of the five nights (or perhaps the Sunday brunch) that native Houstonian and Grammy Award-winner Tyrell will be reprising from his 15-year run (to be continued post New York City COVID restrictions, of course) at Cafe Carlyle.

The December 14 to 19 options in Houston include a three course dinner and the show, late night lounge and Sunday brunch, each with Tyrell and his combo performing from his favorite Great American Songbook and familiar holiday tunes.

It is a rare opportunity to experience at the Post Oak Hotel the holiday magic that infuses the Carlyle Cafe each season with the talent who has more than five decades in the music industry under his belt as a singer, producer and music supervisor.

Fans will recall Steve Tyrell’s performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II. He has a dozen American Standards albums that have Top 5 status on Billboard’s Jazz charts while his first album, A New Standard, was among the best-selling jazz albums for more than five years. Tyrell released his 13th album, Shades of Ray, his tribute to Ray Charles, earlier this month.

December 14 through 18, dinner reservations are available between 6:30 and 7:15 pm with the live performance beginning at 8:30 pm. Tickets start at $200 per person, not including taxes and fees.

December 17 and 18, Steve Tyrell and friends will perform for a seating beginning at 10:15 pm with the live performance at 10:45 pm. The $135 tariff, before taxes and fees, includes festive cocktails and hand-passed hors d’oeuvres. The Sunday brunch on December 19 featuring a holiday-inspired menu has seating beginning at 11:30 am with the live performance at 12:30 pm. Tickets start at $175, not including taxes and fees.

Reservations and details are available here.