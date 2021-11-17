Drew Brees Gets Into His Retirement, Teaching Lessons in $1.2 Million River Oaks Night

Drew Brees and the Champagne Cowgirls at the Touchdown for TEACH dinner held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Champagne Cowgirls of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo fame are honored at the Touchdown for TEACH dinner. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Special guest Drew Brees, former New Orleans Saints quarterback, in the hot seat at the Touchdown for TEACH dinner at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Maybe it was New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees‘ retirement in March that paved the way for him to accept Susan Sarofim‘s invitation to be special guest at the annual To Educate All Children (TEACH) dinner. Privately, she allowed that she had been trying for years to snag Brees for the annual fundraiser that features a major sports figure in a “fireside” chat with H-E-B president Scott McClelland.

So it developed on a recent school night that the 2009 Super Bowl MVP and McClelland delved into an enlightening conversation before a sellout gathering of 400 that filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom. Drew Brees reflected on his legendary football career, recent retirement and the important role that education and mentorship have played in his life.

“We feel like we just won the Super Bowl,” TEACH executive director Alvin Abraham told the gathering as funds raised reach $1.2 million. In thanking guests he continued, “TEACH already reaches more than 12,000 students and now, thanks to everyone’s contributions tonight, we can help even more students and teachers in our community and beyond.”

The remarkable proceeds were due in large part to Fayez Sarofim, who underwrote the entire cost of the evening. And in part to Carol Linn, who reprised her role as head referee/cheerleader in capturing $200,000 in a 10-minute football-inspired raise.

Linn along with her husband, Mike Linn, and Soraya and Scott McClelland chaired the event as they have for nine years and four years, respectively.

The evening honored the Champagne Cowgirls. Since organizing in 2009, the 20 women have raised more than $100 million, all of which has been distributed to nonprofits in Houston, $5 million of that given through the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Applause, applause for this fun-loving group chaired team captain by Ellie Francisco.

SHOP Swipe





































Next

The Champagne Cowgirls of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo fame are honored at the Touchdown for TEACH dinner. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Susan Sarofim and Mary Yenik cofounded TEACH to provide educators with training and coaching in classroom management in order to decrease disciplinary referrals, improve student achievement and reduce teacher turnover. The ultimate goal being to advance public education by creating calm, safe classrooms for all students. More applause, please.

PC Seen: HISD superintendent Millard House, Mary and Michael Yenik, Debbie and Vidal Martinez, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Karen and Chuck Stall, Phyllis and Cornel Williams, Hallie Vanderhider, Shelley Reeves, Alice and Keith Mosing, City Controller Chris Brown and Divya Brown, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Kelley and Stephen Lubanko, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Michael Francisco, Tena and Tyson Faust and Mia and David Sprague.