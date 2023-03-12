Sweet Lucy’s Pies has opened up a new brick-and-mortar shop in Fort Worth. And it has all the strawberry pies you need.
Owner of Sweet Lucy's Pies, Lindsey Lawing and her sister Jodi Maria aka Fort Worth Cookie Gal. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Seasonal favorites like the grapefruit meringue come and go, but some are staples.
Owner of Sweet Lucy's Pies, Lindsey Lawing and her sister Jodi Maria aka Fort Worth Cookie Gal. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Seasonal favorites like the grapefruit meringue come and go, but some are staples.

Restaurants / Openings

Self-Made Dessert Queen Opens Up a New Pie Shop in Fort Worth — Sweet Lucy’s Brings All the Good Stuff

It's All About the Crust — and a Single Mom Making Her Dream Come True

BY // 03.12.23
Anyone who’s ever said, “It’s easy as pie” has never baked 75 to 100 of them per week. That’s what Lindsey Lawing has been doing for 10 years now, ever since she launched her Sweet Lucy’s Pies in 2013. After years of fulfilling special orders and setting up on Saturday mornings at Clearfork Farmers Market, she’s just opened her first permanent bakery. You’ll find the new Sweet Lucy’s shop at 3520 Bluebonnet Circle, near TCU.

Named after her own daughter Lucy, Lindsey has been selling pies ever since Sweet Lucy’s namesake was born, to support herself and her sweet Lucy as a single mom. Her first Sweet Lucy’s Pies storefront has taken over the former Daddy Ray’s Famous Gingerbread spot. That means it already has an ideal setup with a commercial baking kitchen in the back and two small shop spaces up front.

It’s a space Lawing shares with her sister Jodi Maria, the Fort Worth Cookie Gal. The sisters’ “plan for the new kitchen space includes a small incubator/kitchen concept for women-owned foodie small businesses just like Sweet Lucy’s where we can grow together and support each other,” according to Lawing.

Owner of Sweet Lucy's Pies, Lindsey Lawing and her sister Jodi Maria, the Fort Worth Cookie Gal have opened a brick and mortar sweets shop. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Lawing is grateful for Fort Worth’s welcoming culinary community. It has encouraged her, given her brand exposure and even educated her on successful systems ― helping to get her dream off the ground. Lawing tells PaperCity Fort Worth that she wants to pay it forward and hopes the adjoining space will launch other businesses.

“For the last nine years, we’ve gratefully rented out commercial kitchen space but were always looking for someplace where we could bake and not pack up at the end of the day, a place where our customers knew they could find us, and we are so excited to now be in that place,” Lawing says.

Sweet Lucy’s Treats

The Sweet Lucy’s bakery has a chandelier overhead and pops of pink on key walls. The bakery case is a rotating fantasy of fresh and seasonal items, many featuring locally sourced ingredients. Known for its “granny-approved” flaky crust, Sweet Lucy’s fan favorites include the dark chocolate chess with salted honey, a mixed berry buttermilk, a seasonal grapefruit meringue and a silky strawberry cream.

Seasonal favorites like the grapefruit meringue come and go, but some become staples at Sweet Lucy's Pies.
Occasionally, Lawing offers a taste tester pie she calls The Franken Pie (because it is all pieced together). It’s a one quarter section of four different flavors. Want something different? Sweet Lucy’s clever piecaken is the turducken of the pie world ― a pecan pie baked right inside the cake. Brilliant.

Other offerings include cheesy egg tarts, from-scratch strawberry pop tarts, chocolate buttercream piecaken, savory meat pies, mini pies, interesting whoopie pies, thick gals (oversized doughy deliciousness) and BOMs (brownies of the month) from Fort Worth Cookie Gal.

This new Sweet Lucy’s Pie shop is currently open weekends only — on Fridays from noon to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm. Of course, you can always still get the pies at Clearfork Farmers Market or place a special order.

Sweet Lucy’s Pies will also feed your needs this Tuesday, March 14 with special 9 am to noon store hours. Because that’s National Pi Day.

