Dallas Named One of the Best Cities for Happy Hour in America

A recent study confirmed what most Dallasites already know: our city has some great happy hours. Jewelry company Shane Co. conducted a new study that focused on the number of happy hours in the city, cost, average number of reviews, average star rating, price level, and number of “Perfect Happy Hour Spots” (more on that later). Each city was scored on each factor and tallied up to determine the absolute best.

Beyond Dallas, several other Texas cities also made the top 10. Dallas ranked number five, Austin was number three, San Antonio earned eighth, and Houston came ninth.

Shane Co. used Yelp info to collect data on the 50 largest U.S. cities based on population size for each factor. Number of happy hour spots held the most weight, while cost, average star rating, and more were contributors.

Phoenix, Arizona ranked the overall highest with a score of 40.3 out of 50. San Diego was the second best with a 39.8 score. Austin barely beat Dallas’ score of 36.3 with a score of 38. Los Angeles had more reviews and several more “perfect happy hour spots.” What makes a “perfect happy hour” according to Shane Co.? Per Yelp, “good for happy hour” equals outdoor seating, dog-friendly, live music, and the always crucial parking factor.

Dallas topped San Antonio and Houston when it came to number of reviews. It had an average of 400 reviews compared to the other two’s around 300 average. And San Antonio barely surpassed Houston with better cost.

We already know Dallas has some of the best drink specials and spots, but it’s nice to get the recognition. Check out our list of essential happy hours in Dallas to make the most of drink specials in the city.