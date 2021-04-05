Restaurants / Openings

Celebrity Chef David Chang Brings His Cult-Favorite Fried Chicken to Texas

Fuku (Cousin to Momofuku) Will Deliver in Dallas, Plano, and Houston This Week

BY // 04.05.21
Fuku restaurant

New York favorite fried chicken restaurant Fuku is debuting in Dallas and Houston as a delivery-only concept. (Courtesy of Fuku)

Starting Tuesday, April 6, New York-based fast-casual fried chicken restaurant Fuku is debuting its first delivery-only locations in Texas. Dallas and Houston are both getting chef David Chang’s (James Beard award-winning chef and founder of NYC’s Momofuku) famous spicy chicken sandos through third-party delivery apps including Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates.

“We’re thrilled to let our Texan fans know we’re finally making our way to the Lone Star State,” said Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku, in a release. “Through this delivery-only model, we’re able to introduce Fuku to Dallas and Houston in a safe and controlled way, allowing Fuku fans to enjoy it from the comfort of home.”

Drawing from both Asian and American influences, the Fuku menu includes everything from Japanese sandos like sweet and spicy and the chicken burger, as well as chicken fingers and waffle fries with spicy and tangy dipping sauces. The standard sando or fingers meal comes with sweet jalapeño seasoned waffle fries, pickles, two sauces, and a drink.

Initially developed as a secret, off-the-menu sandwich within New York City’s Momofuku Noodle Bar, the Fuku concept branched out with its first brick-and-mortar store in 2015. It’s since grown to locations in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Miami. Executive chef Stephanie Abrams was brought on in 2017 to lead culinary innovation at the restaurant.

Fuku restaurant
Fuku is know for its spicy chicken sandos and tenders. (Courtesy of Fuku)

The Houston food scene will get some additional love from chef Chang, who has been leveraging his celebrity status for good throughout the pandemic. Fuku and REEF (a national network of Neighborhood Kitchens that help food entrepreneurs and local restaurants expand their delivery biz) will be donating its opening day proceeds to chef Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation. Notably, Chang recently donated $1 million of his “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?” winnings to the foundation.

In celebration of the launch in both Dallas and Houston, guests who receive delivery through Uber Eats will get free delivery through April 30.

