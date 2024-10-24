fbpx
Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2024 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

Get Your Turkey Fix from Top Restaurants Like Georgie, Fearing's, Knife Italian, and More

BY // 10.24.24
Truluck’s Dallas Thanksgiving

Get your turkey fix at Truluck's Dallas this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots or book a reservation for a nice dinner. Happy holidays!

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

This Thanksgiving, book a table at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant for lunch or dinner on November 28. For $155 ($90 for vegetarians, and $50 for kids), three-course menus are available from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm. A pre-set holiday menu features roasted turkey, seasonal sides, and indulgent desserts.

The restaurant will also offer a Thanksgiving To-Go menu for those who want to celebrate at home. Starting at $650 for 10 people, orders must be made by November 22 at noon. Pick-up will be on November 27 from noon to 3pm. To order, contact Donna Bosworth at 214-922-4783 or Donna.Bosworth@ritzcarlton.com.

Nikki Greek Bistro and Lounge

Park Cities

5757 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

Website

Nikki Greek

From the owners of The Ivy Tavern, this Nikki Greek Bistro incorporates family recipes from owners Lisa and Tom Georgalis. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

This new Dallas Greek restaurant is offering a special Thanksgiving menu for pick-up on November 23. It includes whole and half pans of moussaka, chicken & shrimp skewers, braised lamb shank, spanakopita, citrus rice, lemon potatoes, Greek salad, horta greens, hummus/tzatziki/spicy feta spreads with pita, portokalopita orange dessert, and baklava. Orders must be placed by November 22 and can be made through the website or by emailing LisaG@nikkidallas.com.

The restaurant will also be open for dine-in on November 28 from 11 am to 10 pm.

Sanjh

Irving

5250 N O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 146
Irving, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

Sanjh Dallas

Indian restaurant Sanjh is hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet. (Courtesy)

Switch things up this Thanksgiving with a brunch buffet at the new Irving Indian restaurant, Sanjh. For $75 per person ($38 for kids), the menu will feature a mix of traditional Thanksgiving and Indian dishes. There will be bites like paneer shashlik tikka, buttered chicken, tandoori lamb chops, and live stations, including chaat papri and dosa/idli. The buffet will also offer options such as a slow roasted turkey, roasted honey glazed ham, and cornbread.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

ELLIE’S Lounge_HALL Arts Hotel_Robert Tsai

Ellie's is HALL Art’s Hotel’s signature restaurant.

Head to HALL Arts Hotel this Thanksgiving for a special three-course lunch or dinner. For $95 per person, starters include a choice of chilled farro & baby kale or butternut squash bisque, a turkey entree with sides, and a choice of dessert — pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate crepe gateau. Guests will also leave with a takeaway gift.

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

Downtown

702 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-744-3287

Website

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse Dallas

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse is a chef-owned restaurant in the West End. (Courtesy)

The Texas Thanksgiving Experience at this West End steakhouse costs $75 per person. Crafted by chef Tony Street, a three-course prix fixe menu will be available for lunch and dinner. It features quail, sweet corn bisque, venison tamale, a traditional Thanksgiving feast, buffalo filet mignon, and so much more.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Park District

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Steakhouse – Pumpkin Cheesecake

Perry's pumpkin cheesecake is a must-try on Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)

For Thanksgiving, this Uptown steakhouse is offering a smoked turkey meal for $49 per person. It includes a choice of honey crisp apple salad or butternut squash soup, as well as gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage & sage dressing, and more. A slice of pumpkin cheesecake can be added on for $9. To-go options are also available from November 27 through 28.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie Dallas

Georgie is one of the hottest restaurants in Dallas right now. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)

On Thanksgiving, Georgie chef RJ Yoakum will craft a special three-course menu for $150 per person.

Knife Italian

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

Website

Knife Italian Dallas

This Thanksgiving, Knife Italian is offering a pre-fixe menu. (Courtesy)

Chef John Tesar‘s Italian steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will offer a pre-fixe menu on Thanksgiving for $165 per person. For a main course, guests can choose from a 45-day dry-aged 14-ounce strip loin of beef, Atlantic salmon, sous-vide turkey breast, or asparagus and pea risotto. All entrees are served with a starter, sides, and a dessert.

Terra

Park Cities

8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

Website

eataly dallas EATALY_TERRA_PATIO (Photo by Allison David)

A view from the patio at Terra. (Photo by Allison David)

On November 28, this rooftop spot at Eataly is offering a special Thanksgiving menu featuring classic recipes with a touch of Italian flair for dinner.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Dallas Thanksgiving

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Truluck's this year. (Courtesy)

For $59 for adults (and $29 for kids), this Dallas seafood spot is offering a three-course menu on Thanksgiving. First course choices include soup and salads, the entree is herb-roasted turkey breast with sides, and dessert options include carrot cake and pumpkin cheesecake. There will also be a special cocktail for purchase — Hearthside Old-Fashioned.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

Dallas restaurants good for groups

Dolce Riviera in Dallas' Harwood District (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Head to this Harwood District spot for a Thanksgiving brunch buffet on November 28. For $50 per person, guests can indulge in seasonal specials, Dolce brunch favorites, and the classics.

Knox Bistro

Knox-Henderson

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Knox Bistro Dallas

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Knox Bistro this year. (Courtesy)

This local French restaurant is offering a three-course menu for $100 per person (and a two-course menu for kids for $40) on Thanksgiving.

