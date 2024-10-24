Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2024 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go
Get Your Turkey Fix from Top Restaurants Like Georgie, Fearing's, Knife Italian, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 10.24.24
Thanksgiving is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots or book a reservation for a nice dinner. Happy holidays!
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201
This Thanksgiving, book a table at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant for lunch or dinner on November 28. For $155 ($90 for vegetarians, and $50 for kids), three-course menus are available from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm. A pre-set holiday menu features roasted turkey, seasonal sides, and indulgent desserts.
The restaurant will also offer a Thanksgiving To-Go menu for those who want to celebrate at home. Starting at $650 for 10 people, orders must be made by November 22 at noon. Pick-up will be on November 27 from noon to 3pm. To order, contact Donna Bosworth at 214-922-4783 or Donna.Bosworth@ritzcarlton.com.
Nikki Greek Bistro and Lounge
This new Dallas Greek restaurant is offering a special Thanksgiving menu for pick-up on November 23. It includes whole and half pans of moussaka, chicken & shrimp skewers, braised lamb shank, spanakopita, citrus rice, lemon potatoes, Greek salad, horta greens, hummus/tzatziki/spicy feta spreads with pita, portokalopita orange dessert, and baklava. Orders must be placed by November 22 and can be made through the website or by emailing LisaG@nikkidallas.com.
The restaurant will also be open for dine-in on November 28 from 11 am to 10 pm.
Switch things up this Thanksgiving with a brunch buffet at the new Irving Indian restaurant, Sanjh. For $75 per person ($38 for kids), the menu will feature a mix of traditional Thanksgiving and Indian dishes. There will be bites like paneer shashlik tikka, buttered chicken, tandoori lamb chops, and live stations, including chaat papri and dosa/idli. The buffet will also offer options such as a slow roasted turkey, roasted honey glazed ham, and cornbread.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX
Head to HALL Arts Hotel this Thanksgiving for a special three-course lunch or dinner. For $95 per person, starters include a choice of chilled farro & baby kale or butternut squash bisque, a turkey entree with sides, and a choice of dessert — pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate crepe gateau. Guests will also leave with a takeaway gift.
Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse
Downtown
702 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202
The Texas Thanksgiving Experience at this West End steakhouse costs $75 per person. Crafted by chef Tony Street, a three-course prix fixe menu will be available for lunch and dinner. It features quail, sweet corn bisque, venison tamale, a traditional Thanksgiving feast, buffalo filet mignon, and so much more.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Park District
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201
For Thanksgiving, this Uptown steakhouse is offering a smoked turkey meal for $49 per person. It includes a choice of honey crisp apple salad or butternut squash soup, as well as gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage & sage dressing, and more. A slice of pumpkin cheesecake can be added on for $9. To-go options are also available from November 27 through 28.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205
On Thanksgiving, Georgie chef RJ Yoakum will craft a special three-course menu for $150 per person.
Chef John Tesar‘s Italian steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will offer a pre-fixe menu on Thanksgiving for $165 per person. For a main course, guests can choose from a 45-day dry-aged 14-ounce strip loin of beef, Atlantic salmon, sous-vide turkey breast, or asparagus and pea risotto. All entrees are served with a starter, sides, and a dessert.
On November 28, this rooftop spot at Eataly is offering a special Thanksgiving menu featuring classic recipes with a touch of Italian flair for dinner.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201
For $59 for adults (and $29 for kids), this Dallas seafood spot is offering a three-course menu on Thanksgiving. First course choices include soup and salads, the entree is herb-roasted turkey breast with sides, and dessert options include carrot cake and pumpkin cheesecake. There will also be a special cocktail for purchase — Hearthside Old-Fashioned.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201
Head to this Harwood District spot for a Thanksgiving brunch buffet on November 28. For $50 per person, guests can indulge in seasonal specials, Dolce brunch favorites, and the classics.
This local French restaurant is offering a three-course menu for $100 per person (and a two-course menu for kids for $40) on Thanksgiving.