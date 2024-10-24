Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2024 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

This Thanksgiving, book a table at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant for lunch or dinner on November 28. For $155 ($90 for vegetarians, and $50 for kids), three-course menus are available from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm. A pre-set holiday menu features roasted turkey, seasonal sides, and indulgent desserts.

The restaurant will also offer a Thanksgiving To-Go menu for those who want to celebrate at home. Starting at $650 for 10 people, orders must be made by November 22 at noon. Pick-up will be on November 27 from noon to 3pm. To order, contact Donna Bosworth at 214-922-4783 or Donna.Bosworth@ritzcarlton.com.