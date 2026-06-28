The Best Ways To Celebrate a Historic Fourth of July In The Woodlands — Don’t Sleep On These Restaurant Specials For America’s 250th
The Red, White, Blue and You
By Jillian Richstone //
Celebrate the Fourth of July with a delicious brunch at The Audrey. (Photo courtesy of The Audrey)
Soufflé pancakes are a fan favorite at The Audrey. (Photo courtesy of The Audrey)
Kick back and relax as you celebrate the Fourth at State Fare. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)
Get your red, white, and blue on with a deliciously curated cocktail at State Fare. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)
Holiday brunch at State Fare kicks off on Friday, July 3. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)
Fieldings Wood Grill is showcasing speciality cocktails to celebrate America's birthday. (Photo courtesy of Fieldings Wood Grill)
America’s 250th birthday arrives this Saturday, July 4th and The Woodlands is certainly ready to celebrate in style. In addition to the fireworks, the Woodlands parade and all the other festivies taking place on this supersized Fourth of July weekend, restaurants in The Woodlands are also rolling out red, white and blue specials.
These are the Best Ways To Celebrate the Fourth of July In The Woodlands:
State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a holiday brunch this Friday, July 3 at State Fare Kitchen and Bar. Brunch and dinner will be served throughout the entire holiday weekend at State Fare, with all-day happy hour and match day specials for the ongoing World Cup too.
State Fare’s beautiful Hughes Landing patio sets the scene for a relaxing and refreshing meal. For more information and to make a reservation, go here.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar
9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
For an elegant yet relaxed restaurant in The Woodlands to celebrate the Fourth of July, The Audrey offers a beautiful setting for a memorable, patriotic meal.
Starting this Friday, July 3, this Market Square hotspot offers brunch from 10 am to 3 pm, which will be served each morning throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend. Favorites include the Breakfast at Tiffany’s, soufflé pancakes and the smoked salmon omelette. Don’t forget to top it off with a sparkling cocktail or a perfectly brewed coffee.
Dinner also will be available throughout the supersized holiday weekend.
For more information and to make reservations, go here.
Enjoy the perfect summer date night for two at Morton’s Grille. This special package is available from now through this Sunday, July 5. It is a special a four-course, limited-time menu, crafted in honor of America’s historic 250th birthday.
Start things off with a shareable trio of buffalo chicken meatballs, pigs in a blanket and chicken dumplings before digging into the main event: a hand-sliced 14 ounce New York strip or 16 ounce Cajun ribeye paired with twin lobster tails. Sides and salad options are also part of the meal, which concludes with a sweet treat. Choose between crème brulé, key lime pie, turtle cheesecake, or Morton’s beloved hot chocolate cake.
The dinner costs $177.70 for two people. View the full menu options and make reservations here.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
Fielding’s is serving up its signature brunch all Fourth of July weekend long, beginning this Friday, July 3. Bloody Mary flights, crisp Belgian waffles and summer features such as the decadent Wagyu burger beckon.
Special for America’s birthday, Fieldings is also offering patriotic-themed cocktails and food from this Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.
That means a watermelon gazpacho, the 250th American burger and a blueberry pie. Festive drinks include the Red Liberty, Blue Firework Spritz and Independence Old Fashioned.
For more information and to make reservations, go here.
Lankford’s
24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 160
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Treat yourself to a patriotic Red, White and Blue Burger at Lankford’s in The Woodlands this Fourth of July, at a special price to celebrate America’s birthday. A Texas-size cheeseburger or hamburger, with French fries, is available for the fitting price of $17.76, a nod to the year America declared its independence.
For more information, go here.
Enjoy live music from Nik Rincon while you dine from 6 pm to 9 pm on the Fourth of July at the Goose’s Acre. Prime patio seating also gives you a front-row seat to fireworks over The Woodlands Waterway, and you can reserve a patio table for $30.
After dinner, stick around to celebrate with DJ Fonsorelli taking over from 10 pm to 2 am.
For more information, go here.
Starting the celebrations early, Fielding’s Wood Grill is offering its signature brunch this Friday, July 3 and keeps things going through Sunday, July 5, from 10 am to 3 pm daily.
The Montecristo special is available for brunch, with an American Wagyu dog and strawberry crème brulee on tap for lunch or dinner. Celebratory, patriotic cocktails will be served all weekend too. Get ready for the Red Firecracker, White Horsefeather and Blue Summer.
For brunch only, an extra special America’s Birthday martini will be offered for just $2.50 to celebrate this most historic Fourth of July in The Woodlands.
For more information or to make a reservation, go here.
Trending
- Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
- Range Rover House Draws Dozens to Chef Tim Love’s Fort Worth Estate for an Unforgettable Weekend
- The Best Ways To Celebrate a Historic Fourth of July In The Woodlands — Don’t Sleep On These Restaurant Specials For America’s 250th
- A $14.5 Million Mediterranean Revival Estate Hits the Market in Fort Worth’s Westover Hills
- French Fashion Favorite Sézane Opens at NorthPark Center — Say Bonjour, Dallas!