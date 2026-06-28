The Best Ways To Celebrate a Historic Fourth of July In The Woodlands — Don’t Sleep On These Restaurant Specials For America’s 250th

Holiday brunch at State Fare kicks off on Friday, July 3. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)

Get your red, white, and blue on with a deliciously curated cocktail at State Fare. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)

Kick back and relax as you celebrate the Fourth at State Fare. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)

Soufflé pancakes are a fan favorite at The Audrey. (Photo courtesy of The Audrey)

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a delicious brunch at The Audrey. (Photo courtesy of The Audrey)

America’s 250th birthday arrives this Saturday, July 4th and The Woodlands is certainly ready to celebrate in style. In addition to the fireworks, the Woodlands parade and all the other festivies taking place on this supersized Fourth of July weekend, restaurants in The Woodlands are also rolling out red, white and blue specials.

These are the Best Ways To Celebrate the Fourth of July In The Woodlands: